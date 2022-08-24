A four-day jury trial is scheduled for three former mid-Missouri police officers. Jared Allen, Nick Stobbart, and Christopher Tew used to work for the California Police Department. Allen and Stobbart were fired in January 2021 and Tew resigned in protest. All three claim they were targeted because they complained about the mishandling of evidence by the police department.

CALIFORNIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO