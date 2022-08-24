ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moberly, MO

Columbia man sentenced to probation for Cole County armed robbery

One of two men arrested for an armed robbery in Cole County last year is sentenced. Dnozea Spain, of Columbia, pleaded down earlier this month to accessory to stealing. He was sentenced Friday to five years supervised probation. Spain and his alleged accomplice, Jerome Jones, of Jefferson City, were arrested...
COLE COUNTY, MO
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Friday. At about 9:30 pm in Chariton County, troopers arrested 49-year-old Gary L Owens of Buckner for alleged driving while suspended. He was held at the Chariton County Jail, pending the posting of bond. At about 10:20 pm...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
Booked On Drug Charges

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked 32-year-old Savannah Kathryn Jimenez into the Randolph County Jail following her arrest on Wednesday for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $7,500.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Moberly, MO
Columbia man charged with firing multiple shots at woman's car, home

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail on numerous charges after he allegedly stalked, threatened, and harassed a former girlfriend, finally shooting several rounds into her car and home Sunday evening. 39-year-old Johnathan Mosley is charged with 1st-degree Domestic Assault, three counts...
COLUMBIA, MO
Brunswick Man Arrested By Troopers

A Brunswick man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning. At about 12:12 am, Troopers in Carroll County arrested 24-year-old ShyledonO Nichols for alleged DWI. He was processed at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and later released.
BRUNSWICK, MO
North Missouri man arrested on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Callao man in DeKalb County on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sixty-one-year-old Robert Shiflett was accused of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
Inmate charged with beating Jefferson City Correctional Center guard

JEFFERSON CITY — Days after a guard at Jefferson City Correctional Center filed a lawsuit against a prisoner, the prisoner faces criminal charges regarding the incident. The Cole County prosecutor charged Gavin Syring with first-degree assault. According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video shows Syring striking Kent Riley, knocking him to the floor, and then standing over him, striking him on the head on July 19, 2022.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Prison inmate pronounced dead Sunday

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A prisoner at Jefferson City Correctional Center was pronounced dead at the prison Sunday. According to a press release, Clifford Pearson, 58, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for First-degree Murder. He had been in prison since 2002. Pearson apparently died of...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Additional Booking For Livingston County

Sixty-two-year-old Donna L Collins was booked into the Randolph County Jail following her arrest by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. She is held on a Probation violation warrant from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
NEOSHO, MO
Former officers' lawsuit against California MO Police Department scheduled for 2023 trial

A four-day jury trial is scheduled for three former mid-Missouri police officers. Jared Allen, Nick Stobbart, and Christopher Tew used to work for the California Police Department. Allen and Stobbart were fired in January 2021 and Tew resigned in protest. All three claim they were targeted because they complained about the mishandling of evidence by the police department.
CALIFORNIA, MO
Linn man seriously injured when hit by an SUV in Jefferson City

A Linn, MO, man was seriously injured when a car hit him in Jefferson City. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, William Kaullen, 49, was weed-eating along the northbound lane of the 1600 block of Southwest Boulevard on Thursday at 8:42 am. A licensed juvenile was...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Bond denied for Moberly man accused of over 30 felonies

LINN COUNTY, Mo. – A Moberly man accused of more than 30 felonies, including sex crimes, is denied bond in Linn County Court. The request filed earlier this month by legal counsel representing Scotty G. Reynolds was denied citing previous practice of violating bond conditions, an attempt to secure funds to leave the United States, and his mental competence evaluation.
MOBERLY, MO

