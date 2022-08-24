Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced to probation for Cole County armed robbery
One of two men arrested for an armed robbery in Cole County last year is sentenced. Dnozea Spain, of Columbia, pleaded down earlier this month to accessory to stealing. He was sentenced Friday to five years supervised probation. Spain and his alleged accomplice, Jerome Jones, of Jefferson City, were arrested...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Friday. At about 9:30 pm in Chariton County, troopers arrested 49-year-old Gary L Owens of Buckner for alleged driving while suspended. He was held at the Chariton County Jail, pending the posting of bond. At about 10:20 pm...
Centralia woman accused of driving wrong way on Highway 63, crashing into deputy’s cruiser
A Centralia woman was arrested on suspicion of DWI, resisting arrest and careless driving after her vehicle hit a deputy's cruiser Wednesday night on Highway 63. The post Centralia woman accused of driving wrong way on Highway 63, crashing into deputy’s cruiser appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Booked On Drug Charges
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked 32-year-old Savannah Kathryn Jimenez into the Randolph County Jail following her arrest on Wednesday for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $7,500.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
Columbia man charged with firing multiple shots at woman's car, home
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail on numerous charges after he allegedly stalked, threatened, and harassed a former girlfriend, finally shooting several rounds into her car and home Sunday evening. 39-year-old Johnathan Mosley is charged with 1st-degree Domestic Assault, three counts...
Audrain County man charged with exploiting elderly couple
Prosecutors charged a Mexico, Missouri, man Monday with five felonies for allegedly taking advantage of an elderly couple. The post Audrain County man charged with exploiting elderly couple appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Saturday fundraiser set for Moniteau County teen shot in February incident
Family and friends are hoping for a good turnout Saturday afternoon to raise money for a young Moniteau County man who was brutally shot during a February incident near Russellville. A young man named Tagan was one of the three people allegedly shot by 19-year-old Ethan Bondurant of California. One...
kchi.com
Brunswick Man Arrested By Troopers
A Brunswick man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning. At about 12:12 am, Troopers in Carroll County arrested 24-year-old ShyledonO Nichols for alleged DWI. He was processed at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and later released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
North Missouri man arrested on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Callao man in DeKalb County on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sixty-one-year-old Robert Shiflett was accused of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
krcgtv.com
Inmate charged with beating Jefferson City Correctional Center guard
JEFFERSON CITY — Days after a guard at Jefferson City Correctional Center filed a lawsuit against a prisoner, the prisoner faces criminal charges regarding the incident. The Cole County prosecutor charged Gavin Syring with first-degree assault. According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video shows Syring striking Kent Riley, knocking him to the floor, and then standing over him, striking him on the head on July 19, 2022.
Six men charged in University of Missouri hazing case appear in court Thursday
Five of the men charged with hazing in connection with the University of Missouri Phi Gamma Delta hazing case are scheduled for their first appearance in court Thursday. The post Six men charged in University of Missouri hazing case appear in court Thursday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Prison inmate pronounced dead Sunday
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A prisoner at Jefferson City Correctional Center was pronounced dead at the prison Sunday. According to a press release, Clifford Pearson, 58, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for First-degree Murder. He had been in prison since 2002. Pearson apparently died of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchi.com
Additional Booking For Livingston County
Sixty-two-year-old Donna L Collins was booked into the Randolph County Jail following her arrest by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. She is held on a Probation violation warrant from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000.
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
kjluradio.com
Former officers' lawsuit against California MO Police Department scheduled for 2023 trial
A four-day jury trial is scheduled for three former mid-Missouri police officers. Jared Allen, Nick Stobbart, and Christopher Tew used to work for the California Police Department. Allen and Stobbart were fired in January 2021 and Tew resigned in protest. All three claim they were targeted because they complained about the mishandling of evidence by the police department.
krcgtv.com
Linn man seriously injured when hit by an SUV in Jefferson City
A Linn, MO, man was seriously injured when a car hit him in Jefferson City. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, William Kaullen, 49, was weed-eating along the northbound lane of the 1600 block of Southwest Boulevard on Thursday at 8:42 am. A licensed juvenile was...
Four hurt after head-on crash in north Boone County
A crash closed part of Highway 124 north of Columbia on Monday night. The post Four hurt after head-on crash in north Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Bond denied for Moberly man accused of over 30 felonies
LINN COUNTY, Mo. – A Moberly man accused of more than 30 felonies, including sex crimes, is denied bond in Linn County Court. The request filed earlier this month by legal counsel representing Scotty G. Reynolds was denied citing previous practice of violating bond conditions, an attempt to secure funds to leave the United States, and his mental competence evaluation.
Manhunt for former Army soldier wanted for murder, mutilation in rural Missouri
The U.S. Marshals Service has doubled its reward for a former Army soldier and registered sex offender who is now wanted to murder in rural Missouri.
Comments / 0