UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A University of Tennessee professor said that around 75 counties in Tennessee may have fire ants. Many of those counties are in East Tennessee, they said. "The densities that we see here in Knox County probably aren't as high as we see in other parts...
tn.gov
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 - LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.
wvlt.tv
Tanasi Clubhouse at Tellico Village retirement community on fire
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tanasi Clubhouse’s main building at the Tellico Village retirement community caught fire on Saturday evening, officials with Tellico Village said. The fire started at around 4:40 p.m. and started on the restaurant side of the building. When the fire broke out, a Tellico Village firefighter was inside and immediately began the response.
tn.gov
Repair Work Prompts Rolling Roadblocks on I-24 in Marion County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Beginning at 8:00 am ET on Sunday, August 28, 2022, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews will perform rolling roadblocks on I-24 in both directions at mile marker 163 in Marion County for the Tennessee Valley Authority to repair damaged power lines. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and seek an alternate route during this time.
WDEF
Hamilton Co. reaches record high hospitality and leisure industry employment numbers
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County has set a new all-time record high of 31,300 people are employed in the leisure and hospitality industry as of July 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statics. The previous record was before the pandemic. According to Chattanooga Tourism, in...
mommypoppins.com
Chattanooga with Kids: 25 Best Things to Do in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga, Tennessee is known as the Scenic City, and it's not hard for visitors to see why. Set along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, this southern town is brimming with beauty and fascinating attractions. Though not as high-profile as Nashville or Memphis, Chattanooga is an affordable and easily accessible place. And with so many family-friendly things to do in Chattanooga, it's a great destination for a trip with kids.
smliv.com
Tennessee dedicates Ocoee River bridge
Federal, state, and local officials on Wednesday celebrated the completion of the U.S. 64 bridge replacement project over the Ocoee River in Polk County, Tennessee. Work began on the project in September 2020. The project included construction of a three-span, steel I-beam bridge on new alignment to the north of the existing bridge. The new bridge is approximately 600 feet long with two 12-foot travel lanes, a dedicated center turn lane, and 10-foot shoulders. The width will accommodate future widening to four lanes.
News 2 Gives Back: Honoring Sgt. Lee Russell and Deputy Matt Blansett
News 2 Gives Back works to honor the families of fallen law enforcement officers, who were killed in the line of duty in Tennessee. See how you can help the families of THP Sgt. Lee Russell and Marion Co. deputy Matt Blansett.
WSMV
WSMV4 works to Clear the Shelters of Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NBC Television Stations across the Country, including WSMV 4, are hooking up with local Animal Shelters to Clear the Shelter this month. Clear the Shelters means doing anything to raise awareness, money, and opportunity that can connect a dog or cat with a willing family. This year’s campaign runs from Aug. 1-31.
WTVC
Community leaders supporting Chattanooga police chief in reassignment of 15 officers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On the steps of City Hall Chattanooga clergy members, local leaders, and representatives came together to support Police Chief Celeste Murphy following her decision to reassign 15 officers with allegations of misrepresentation or untruthfulness. The City of Chattanooga says it has reached a resolution with groups...
Tennessee parents voice concerns about state’s 3rd grade retention law
Last January Tennessee lawmakers passed a new policy that would hold back 3rd graders who don't pass the state's reading test.
fox17.com
Tobacco cure symbolizes fall season approaching in Tennessee
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you see smoking barns throughout Montgomery County, the sheriff's office doesn't want you to worry, locals farmers are likely curing their tobacco crops. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says. "For our newest residents, around the county you’ll see barns smokingyep, smoking their...
1 Woman Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash On I-75 (Chattanooga, TN)
The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a female driver. The crash happened on I-75 in Chattanooga just after 2 p.m. A pickup truck reportedly traveled off the road, crashed, and [..]
WATE
HOLA Lakeway International Food Festival showcases multiple cultures in East Tennessee
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The annual HOLA Lakeway International Food Festival brought not only different foods and products from around the world, but also entertainment and connection, to East Tennessee. The event took place on Saturday near Historic Downtown Morristown at the Morristown Farmers Market area, where hundreds of...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Sequatchie County beats Marion County, 50-47
JASPER, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Sequatchie County beats Marion County, 50-47. Both teams are now 1-1 on the season.
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
grocerydive.com
Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee
Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
WTVC
Body found wrapped in blanket in Hermitage, Tennessee
HERMITAGE, Tenn. — Homicide detectives in Hermitage, Tennessee are investigating after a man’s body was found. According to WKRN, the man was identified as 37-year-old Dominique Howard of Madison. Metro police reported a neighbor was out walking in the Brookside Woods area early Thursday morning with her dog...
‘YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN!’ State Says They Have No Authority Over Wanda Halbert
Bad news for Shelby County residents who have yet to get a car tag — you’re on your own. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office tells KWAM that they have no authority of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. Under Ms. Halbert’s leadership, the clerk’s office has been turned into...
Missing children from Tennessee reported since the start of 2022
50 children who have been reported missing in Tennessee this year alone have had their cases entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
