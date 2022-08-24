ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tanasi Clubhouse at Tellico Village retirement community on fire

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tanasi Clubhouse’s main building at the Tellico Village retirement community caught fire on Saturday evening, officials with Tellico Village said. The fire started at around 4:40 p.m. and started on the restaurant side of the building. When the fire broke out, a Tellico Village firefighter was inside and immediately began the response.
TELLICO VILLAGE, TN
Repair Work Prompts Rolling Roadblocks on I-24 in Marion County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Beginning at 8:00 am ET on Sunday, August 28, 2022, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews will perform rolling roadblocks on I-24 in both directions at mile marker 163 in Marion County for the Tennessee Valley Authority to repair damaged power lines. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and seek an alternate route during this time.
MARION COUNTY, TN
Chattanooga with Kids: 25 Best Things to Do in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee is known as the Scenic City, and it's not hard for visitors to see why. Set along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, this southern town is brimming with beauty and fascinating attractions. Though not as high-profile as Nashville or Memphis, Chattanooga is an affordable and easily accessible place. And with so many family-friendly things to do in Chattanooga, it's a great destination for a trip with kids.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Tennessee dedicates Ocoee River bridge

Federal, state, and local officials on Wednesday celebrated the completion of the U.S. 64 bridge replacement project over the Ocoee River in Polk County, Tennessee. Work began on the project in September 2020. The project included construction of a three-span, steel I-beam bridge on new alignment to the north of the existing bridge. The new bridge is approximately 600 feet long with two 12-foot travel lanes, a dedicated center turn lane, and 10-foot shoulders. The width will accommodate future widening to four lanes.
POLK COUNTY, TN
WSMV4 works to Clear the Shelters of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NBC Television Stations across the Country, including WSMV 4, are hooking up with local Animal Shelters to Clear the Shelter this month. Clear the Shelters means doing anything to raise awareness, money, and opportunity that can connect a dog or cat with a willing family. This year’s campaign runs from Aug. 1-31.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tobacco cure symbolizes fall season approaching in Tennessee

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you see smoking barns throughout Montgomery County, the sheriff's office doesn't want you to worry, locals farmers are likely curing their tobacco crops. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says. "For our newest residents, around the county you’ll see barns smokingyep, smoking their...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee

Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
CLEVELAND, TN
Body found wrapped in blanket in Hermitage, Tennessee

HERMITAGE, Tenn. — Homicide detectives in Hermitage, Tennessee are investigating after a man’s body was found. According to WKRN, the man was identified as 37-year-old Dominique Howard of Madison. Metro police reported a neighbor was out walking in the Brookside Woods area early Thursday morning with her dog...
