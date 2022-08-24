PHOENIX – Yuma’s mayor said Wednesday his southern Arizona city is safer now that active areas of open border have been blocked off by shipping containers. Mayor Doug Nicholls told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show he’d been to the area near the Morelos Dam earlier that day and seen the impact of the new wall, which was erected at the direction of Gov. Doug Ducey.

YUMA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO