El Centro, CA

Yuma Police Department advises public to be warry of phone scam

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) sent out a warning regarding a certain phone scam to locals. The scam involves the caller impersonating a YPD officer and asking for a payment to resolve a fake legal issue. YPD is reminding the community to double-check their information...
KTAR News

Yuma mayor says shipping container border wall makes his city safer

PHOENIX – Yuma’s mayor said Wednesday his southern Arizona city is safer now that active areas of open border have been blocked off by shipping containers. Mayor Doug Nicholls told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show he’d been to the area near the Morelos Dam earlier that day and seen the impact of the new wall, which was erected at the direction of Gov. Doug Ducey.
Imperial County Fire Department getting a salary increase

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) is getting a salary increase. The wage increase was approved Wednesday at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting. The Imperial County Firefighters Association (ICFA) says it's at 60% capacity when it comes to staffing and it was...
Lane restrictions near I-8 at Avenue 2E in Yuma

The Arizona Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions near Interstate 8 at Avenue 2E (Pacific Avenue) in Yuma starting on Monday, August 29 at 6 a.m. for construction of a new barrier wall. The post Lane restrictions near I-8 at Avenue 2E in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
KESQ News Channel 3

Salton Sea water managers await toxic algae bloom test results as drought intensifies problem

As of today, it’s not clear if there’s a cause for concern over any toxic algae blooms at the Salton Sea.  The California State Water Resources Control Board has yet to release test results from samples submitted by Imperial County Environmental Health officials this week. The state works with Riverside and Imperial counties to manage The post Salton Sea water managers await toxic algae bloom test results as drought intensifies problem appeared first on KESQ.
Storm damages properties in the foothills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A wild storm Wednesday afternoon caused major damage to properties in the foothills located off Fortuna Road. One resident, Maricela Hernandez described the storm that hit the town as a mini tornado. According to Hernandez, the neighbor's awning flew over and damaged her nephew's RV...
Drier and warmer days ahead for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a much calmer day and night here in the Desert Southwest, but still having some lingering moisture for now. However, tracking a flow of drier air starting to enter our atmosphere, with drier conditions approaching for the upcoming weekend. By tomorrow morning, weather conditions...
