Woman released on pretrial supervision following arrest
A Yuma woman was back in court after being accused of shooting a man in the leg. The post Woman released on pretrial supervision following arrest appeared first on KYMA.
Border Patrol arrests 17-year-old migrant attempting to smuggle 14 people in Yuma
According to the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents arrested a 17-year-old migrant who attempted to smuggle 14 undocumented citizens in the cab and bed of a pickup truck after illegally entering the United States from Mexico. The post Border Patrol arrests 17-year-old migrant attempting to smuggle 14 people in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Man sentenced to over 10 years for fentanyl-led death of Central Union High School student
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was sentenced to 130 months in prison after distributing fentanyl to a Central Union High School football player which led to his death, according to the Department of Justice. Lorenzo Anthony Garcia, 23, pleaded guilty on October 8, 2021 for knowingly selling...
In-Depth: Why are drug seizures down along the San Diego-Mexico border in 2022?
New CBP data shows fewer drugs being seized along the border in 2022 than in the previous three years. ABC 10News Reporter Jared Aarons breaks down the numbers and talks to an expert to find out why.
Central Union High School’s Principal speaks out about the impact of losing a student to drugs
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - 15 year old Central Union High School football player Josue Garcia Moreno passed away in 2019 due to a fentanyl overdose. Principal Craig Lyon says anytime a student passes away, it's hard on students and staff. "Because you always have those students that are...
Yuma Police Department advises public to be warry of phone scam
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) sent out a warning regarding a certain phone scam to locals. The scam involves the caller impersonating a YPD officer and asking for a payment to resolve a fake legal issue. YPD is reminding the community to double-check their information...
Local veteran starts petition for a VA hospital in Imperial County
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An imperial valley veteran started a petition to bring a VA hospital to the Imperial Valley. Nicholas Burdick a U.S. Navy Veteran and a 22-a-day survivor wants it known that Veterans need more care and attention across the Imperial Valley. He says sometimes he...
Yuma mayor says shipping container border wall makes his city safer
PHOENIX – Yuma’s mayor said Wednesday his southern Arizona city is safer now that active areas of open border have been blocked off by shipping containers. Mayor Doug Nicholls told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show he’d been to the area near the Morelos Dam earlier that day and seen the impact of the new wall, which was erected at the direction of Gov. Doug Ducey.
AZFamily
Border wall built with shipping containers near Yuma complete; here’s what it looks like
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a set of shipping containers toppled over at the Arizona-Mexico border last week, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that the border wall gaps are completely closed. The governor’s office says over 3,800 feet of open border near Yuma has been filled with 130 shipping containers, double-stacked and secured together.
Imperial County Fire Department getting a salary increase
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) is getting a salary increase. The wage increase was approved Wednesday at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting. The Imperial County Firefighters Association (ICFA) says it's at 60% capacity when it comes to staffing and it was...
3.4 magnitude earthquake hits near Borrego Springs
An early morning earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 was reported Thursday near Borrego Springs, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Lane restrictions near I-8 at Avenue 2E in Yuma
The Arizona Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions near Interstate 8 at Avenue 2E (Pacific Avenue) in Yuma starting on Monday, August 29 at 6 a.m. for construction of a new barrier wall. The post Lane restrictions near I-8 at Avenue 2E in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Salton Sea water managers await toxic algae bloom test results as drought intensifies problem
As of today, it’s not clear if there’s a cause for concern over any toxic algae blooms at the Salton Sea. The California State Water Resources Control Board has yet to release test results from samples submitted by Imperial County Environmental Health officials this week. The state works with Riverside and Imperial counties to manage The post Salton Sea water managers await toxic algae bloom test results as drought intensifies problem appeared first on KESQ.
Storm damages properties in the foothills
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A wild storm Wednesday afternoon caused major damage to properties in the foothills located off Fortuna Road. One resident, Maricela Hernandez described the storm that hit the town as a mini tornado. According to Hernandez, the neighbor's awning flew over and damaged her nephew's RV...
Drier and warmer days ahead for the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a much calmer day and night here in the Desert Southwest, but still having some lingering moisture for now. However, tracking a flow of drier air starting to enter our atmosphere, with drier conditions approaching for the upcoming weekend. By tomorrow morning, weather conditions...
