The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their preseason against the Chicago Bears. The Cleveland Browns finished their preseason by taking on the Chicago Bears. With the final cut-down day coming on Tuesday, the Browns have to make sure they get the right 53 names down on the roster. That means 27 names won’t be on this team come Wednesday. So a few dozen men will be trying to vie for a few final spots on the squad, and the Bears game was their final audition.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO