Could the St. Louis Cardinals sign ace pitcher Justin Verlander?

Every team could use a frontline starter, and there’s a unique one who may be coming on the market this offseason the St. Louis Cardinals should pursue. On August 4, Justin Verlander pitching six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians. Given Verlander’s talent level and the Guardians’ middling offense, this wasn’t all that shocking. However, the details of that specific game weren’t the biggest takeaway that night.
Braves mascot Blooper is ready to join the Heisman House (Video)

Just give Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper the Heisman Trophy and be done with it already. Whoever wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy technically finishes in second behind only Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper. While his favorite team is polishing off the St. Louis Cardinals like Chip’s grandfather did to tall cool Budweisers...
Miami Dolphins end preseason with a big win and tough choices

The Miami Dolphins have wrapped their 2022 exhibition season against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium and it was a blowout. Miami entered the game with a lot of questions but more importantly, a lot of roster positions potentially up for grabs but in the end, Miami won big and the players put up a bigger fight to make the roster.
Ravens mascot carted off field with injury in truly bizarre scene

Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe had to be carted off the field after a serious injury suffered during a halftime show in the team’s final preseason game. Injuries are part of the game of football, at the NFL or any level. It’s a dangerous sport and that’s just the unfortunate reality. Fans, however, are not accustomed to seeing teams’ mascots being the ones to go down hurt. But such was the case on Friday night in the preseason matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.
3 good and 3 bad things from the Cleveland Browns last preseason game

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their preseason against the Chicago Bears. The Cleveland Browns finished their preseason by taking on the Chicago Bears. With the final cut-down day coming on Tuesday, the Browns have to make sure they get the right 53 names down on the roster. That means 27 names won’t be on this team come Wednesday. So a few dozen men will be trying to vie for a few final spots on the squad, and the Bears game was their final audition.
Richard Torrez Jr. scores scary round 1 KO of Marco Antonio Canedo (video)

Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. won his third professional bout by scary round 1 KO. Marco Antonio Canedo left the ring under his own power. Heavyweight boxer Richard Torrez Jr. is used to delivering KO performances, but his latest KO left fans at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, OK, and those watching at home on ESPN holding their breath.
FanSided

