tntech.edu
Come To The Study Abroad Fair Tuesday
Join the fun at the Study Abroad Fair, this Tuesday, August 30th from 10am-2pm in the Tech Pride Room, RUC. We will have representatives from our most popular study abroad programs as well as information about scholarships and financial aid. We will also have lots of giveaways and refreshments! Visit the Study Abroad home page for more information: https://www.tntech.edu/studyabroad/
ucbjournal.com
Tech engineering student makes the most of summer co-op opportunity
COOKEVILLE – A mechanical engineering major from Tennessee Tech University capitalized on the chance he was offered at Tech’s recent engineering career fair. He obtained a cooperative education opportunity at Tenneco, a manufacturer of brake pads and braking components, located in Smithville. Benjamin Guest, originally from Tampa, Florida,...
tntech.edu
Fall 2022 Attune Pitch Deadline Sept. 1
The Women’s Center is now broadening submission options for our journal Attune! Attune is seeking submissions of non-fiction articles and essays, creative non-fiction, fiction, poetry, photography, and other art in any medium that can be printed in our pages. Submit your pitch by Thursday, September 1, to Dr. Helen Hunt at hhunt@tntech.edu. For more information, visit https://www.tntech.edu/women/attune-newsletter.php.
100-year-old Tennessee Tech alum gave $60,000 piano to School of Music
Tennessee Tech alum recently donated a piano worth $60,000 to the Tennessee Tech School of Music shortly after her 100th birthday TTU shared.
Tennessee parents voice concerns about state’s 3rd grade retention law
Last January Tennessee lawmakers passed a new policy that would hold back 3rd graders who don't pass the state's reading test.
murfreesboro.com
10th Anniversary for TrustPoint Hospital
Congratulations to TrustPoint Hospital for their 10th Anniversary Celebration Thursday, August 25th at 4:30pm. TrustPoint Hospital is located at 1009 North Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-867-1111.
newstalk941.com
Warren Schools Creates Safety And Security Coordinator Position
Warren County Schools have created a new position of School Safety and Security Coordinator to start on September 1st. Director of Schools Grant Swallows said that Lieutenant Ray Robinson will fill the role. He said many school districts have had a renewed emphasis on school safety, and that this position was one way to showcase what Warren Schools have already been working on.
newstalk941.com
New State Law Could Increase The Number Of 3rd Grade Retentions
A new state law in effect this school year could cause more third graders to be retained. The legislation focuses on proficient reading levels in state testing and gives districts the opportunity to hold back students that do not meet the standards. Jackson County Director of Schools Kristy Brown said last year, about 65 percent of students statewide did not meet that mark.
murfreesborovoice.com
Murfreesboro native named Tennessee National Guard’s best marksman at shooting competition
More than 75 members of the Tennessee National Guard competed Aug. 19-21 at the Adjutant General Match, a three-day marksmanship training event and shooting competition for Tennessee's Guardsmen. This weekend's match, which took place at Tullahoma's Volunteer Training Site, focused on handgun proficiency, while the rifle match took place in May.
Tennessee Tribune
Dot Foods Celebrates Groundbreaking of 13th U.S. Distribution Center, Its Second Location in Tennessee
(Manchester, Tenn.) – Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground today on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
Potential Threat at Coffee Pot game turns out to be No Threat
Tullahoma City Schools and Coffee County Schools were made aware of a potential threat regarding the Coffee Pot football game on Thursday morning. A joint investigation began with Tullahoma Police, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Manchester City Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. Around noon on Thursday Tullahoma...
Olive Garden pays for honeymoon for couple who took engagement photos outside restaurant
Carlsey Bibb and Caden Mills joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how their viral engagement photos in front of an Olive Garden in Cookeville, Tennessee resulted in the food chain sending them on an all-expenses paid trip to Italy after the wedding. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow […]
murfreesboro.com
Free Cake for Murfreesboro Residents
On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Murfreesboro is giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (individually packaged miniature bundt cakes) to the first 250 guests at each bakery to celebrate its 25th birthday. The giveaway is part of a national celebration where the bakeries from coast to coast will give out more than 110,000 cakes.
wcsportsauthority.com
'Good, Better, Best' from Sparta
When I went to my cupboard this morning (or 1 p.m., which is morning to me), I noticed my blood pressure medication had run out. There was no way I was going to Sparta tonight without my fix, so I immediately rushed to the pharmacy and got more. Something told...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Wilson County – TN State Fair pt4
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. It’s fair time in Tennessee and Nick Beres is talking fair food and carnival rides with Randall Clemons from the Wilson County Fair …
msn.com
Coffee County high school student threatens to bring AK-47 to school, 'shoot it up'
A 15-year-old student at Coffee County Central High School texted another student Friday threatening to bring an AK-47 to school, according to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department. Coffee Sheriff SRO Eric Clem intercepted the message which said, “Going to bring my AK47 to school and shoot it up”.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Regional Board Of Trustees Elects New Leadership
Leadership changes made on Cookeville Regional Medical Center’s Board of Trustees. The Board met Thursday night and voted on new officers and executive committee members. Former Vice-Chair Dr. Ernest Buchanan will now serve as the board’s Chair, with Board Member Cheryl Sandlin acting as his Vice-Chair. Kevin Carter will serve as the board’s Immediate Past Chairman.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville City Council Learn About Projects At Council Orientation
Cookeville City Council and city department officials gathered Wednesday for City Council Orientation at the new Police Department Headquarters. City Manager James Mills gave an overview of city functions. He also provided new council members updates on current and future project statuses. He said there are four main issues the council is set to address in the near future, including the potential of becoming a Metropolitan Statistical Area.
wvlt.tv
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. A spokesperson said employees inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
Cats Fall in 97th Coffee Pot
The Tullahoma Wildcats were unable to contain the firepower of the Coffee County Offense as the Red Raiders used a strong second half to capture the Coffee Pot for the first time since 2016 with a 35-14 win in the 97th playing of the rivalry. The Red Raiders jumped out...
