WATCH: 130-foot superyacht valued at nearly $50 million sinks off Italy's coast
A 130-foot yacht sunk off the coast of Italy on Sunday.
Italian government offering $14,950 to anyone who moves to Sardinia
Anyone who permanently moves to Sardinia, Italy, can receive up to $14,948 toward their home from its government. Sardinian government officials key-marked nearly $45 million toward this new policy, initiated as an effort to maintain the population of its rural areas. Only homes within municipalities that have fewer than 3,000 people can count for the grant. Recipients only have 18 months from their arrival date to establish permanent residency, thus qualifying them for the grant.
After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck
It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
Sicily will pay for half your flight and cover some of your hotel costs after lockdown
Sicily aims to attract tourists back to the island once it's safe to do so by paying half the price of their plane tickets and covering some of their accommodation and cultural activities costs. The regional government has said it will pay half the price of travellers' plane tickets, and...
Italy’s drought exposes ancient imperial bridge over Tiber
ROME (AP) — Italy’s worst drought in 70 years has exposed the piers of an ancient bridge over the Tiber River once used by Roman emperors but which fell into disrepair by the third century. Two piers of Nero’s Bridge have been visible much of the summer near...
Dozens of sunken WWII German ships resurface along Danube River as water levels hit record low
As Europe continues to experience a record heat wave that one top scientist said could signal its worst drought in 500 years, receding water levels along the continent's massive Danube River have exposed around two dozen sunken ships that belonged to the German army during World War II, according to Reuters.
Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)
A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Pompeii Archaeologists Have Excavated a 2,000-Year-Old Middle-Class Home
Click here to read the full article. Pompeii’s archaeological park announced Saturday that it had uncovered several furnished rooms and household objects in a middle-class home in the city, it said in a press release. The discovery, according to the archaeologists, sheds considerable light on the lives of middle-class citizens in Pompeii. The team began excavating rooms in the House of the Lararium, a middle-class domus (home) in 2018. The house is so named because it contains a lavish room with a niche devoted to worshiping lares, or domestic spirits believed to protect the household. “In the Roman Empire there was a significant...
Mexico's president wants to stop brewing beer for American drinkers in the country's drought-stricken north, report says
Drought conditions has promoted Andrés Manuel López Obrador to tell beer producers to move production to Mexico's south, the Financial Times reported.
The shipwreck that sank 350 years ago has just unearthed priceless treasures
In 1956, a ship loaded with valuable jewellery set sail from Havana and was supposed to reach Spain. But a collision with a reef caused it to sink and, at the same time, its treasure to disappear. But after centuries of searching, the wreck has finally been found. The disappearance...
The biggest hoard of Nazi treasure was found in a salt mine in Germany
German lootCredit: Department of Defense. Department of the Army. Public Domain Image. The biggest hoard of Nazi treasure was found in the tunnels below the city of Merkers in Germany.
Glaciers in Switzerland melted so much that they revealed 2 long-lost bodies and a plane wreck from 1968
As the world warms due to climate change, glaciers in the Swiss Alps are thawing, especially in the summer.
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
The Codex Sinaiticus discovered at the foot of Mount Sinai contains the oldest copy of the New Testament
A page of the Codex SinaiticusCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. The Codex Sinaiticus contains the oldest surviving complete manuscript of the New Testament. It also contains sections of the Old Testament and books of the Apocrypha. It is a Greek Bible written in a type of handwritten script called uncial. This script was commonly used during the 4th to 8th centuries AD by both Latin and Greek scribes.
Second world war bomb discovered in Italy’s dried-up river Po
Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy’s river Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged second world war bomb. Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 450-kg...
‘Spanish Stonehenge’ emerges from drought-hit dam
A brutal summer has caused havoc for many in rural Spain, but one unexpected side-effect of the country's worst drought in decades has delighted archaeologists — the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle in a dam whose waterline has receded. Officially known as the Dolmen of Guadalperal but dubbed...
Cops Seize $60 Million of Cocaine Hidden in Fake Mobile Home
The trafficking organization had previously attempted to send the mobile home with cocaine from South America to Spain in 2019.
Watch horror moment pod of bloodthirsty killer whales ‘bent on destruction’ rams Brits’ yacht and BITES OFF rudder
THIS is the terrifying moment a pod of bloodthirsty killer whales rammed into a British yacht and ripped off a chunk of the rudder. The crew were sailing 20 miles off the coast of Spain in the Atlantic Ocean when they suddenly found their 50ft yacht surrounded by the killer creatures.
Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat
A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
