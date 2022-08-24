ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Washington Examiner

Italian government offering $14,950 to anyone who moves to Sardinia

Anyone who permanently moves to Sardinia, Italy, can receive up to $14,948 toward their home from its government. Sardinian government officials key-marked nearly $45 million toward this new policy, initiated as an effort to maintain the population of its rural areas. Only homes within municipalities that have fewer than 3,000 people can count for the grant. Recipients only have 18 months from their arrival date to establish permanent residency, thus qualifying them for the grant.
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
Daily Mail

Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
ARTnews

Pompeii Archaeologists Have Excavated a 2,000-Year-Old Middle-Class Home

Click here to read the full article. Pompeii’s archaeological park announced Saturday that it had uncovered several furnished rooms and household objects in a middle-class home in the city, it said in a press release. The discovery, according to the archaeologists, sheds considerable light on the lives of middle-class citizens in Pompeii. The team began excavating rooms in the House of the Lararium, a middle-class domus (home) in 2018. The house is so named because it contains a lavish room with a niche devoted to worshiping lares, or domestic spirits believed to protect the household. “In the Roman Empire there was a significant...
Anita Durairaj

The Codex Sinaiticus discovered at the foot of Mount Sinai contains the oldest copy of the New Testament

A page of the Codex SinaiticusCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. The Codex Sinaiticus contains the oldest surviving complete manuscript of the New Testament. It also contains sections of the Old Testament and books of the Apocrypha. It is a Greek Bible written in a type of handwritten script called uncial. This script was commonly used during the 4th to 8th centuries AD by both Latin and Greek scribes.
The Guardian

Second world war bomb discovered in Italy’s dried-up river Po

Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy’s river Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged second world war bomb. Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 450-kg...
NBC News

‘Spanish Stonehenge’ emerges from drought-hit dam

A brutal summer has caused havoc for many in rural Spain, but one unexpected side-effect of the country's worst drought in decades has delighted archaeologists — the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle in a dam whose waterline has receded. Officially known as the Dolmen of Guadalperal but dubbed...
LADbible

Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat

A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
