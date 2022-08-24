There’s a certain kind of film about film-making that fully buys into the magic and mystery; that devours the dream factory narrative and delivers a warm embrace of a movie, channelling a message about the transformative power of cinema. Michel Hazanavicius’s The Artist is one example; so, in its lo-fi way, is Son of Rambow. And Singin’ in the Rain, for all the sprinkling of behind-the-camera cynicism, is a classic of the kind. Official Competition is none of these. Rather than a love letter to the cinematic arts, this very funny Spanish-language satire, starring Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas, is more of a poison pen jab to the jugular. It dismantles the lofty ambitions of cinema as great, important and significant, a monument on the cultural landscape. Instead, it shows us art for ego’s sake, and it has a lot of wickedly spiteful fun doing so.

MOVIES ・ 52 MINUTES AGO