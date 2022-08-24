Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival to return to Clearwater Beach in April 2023
The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival announced it will return to Clearwater Beach on Friday, April 7, 2023.
The 17-day sand sculpting event will run from April 7 to April 23. The annual event will not only showcase larger-than-life sculptures but also feature free activities for all ages including a children's play area, street performers, live entertainment, fireworks and more.
Tickets will go on sale starting December 2022. General admission tickets will be sold for $14 per person, and children 3 and under will be free.
"Discounted tickets for military personnel, police officers, firefighters, teachers and healthcare workers can be purchased for $10 each on April 7, 14 and 21," according to a press release, which added that these tickets will only be available on-site with proper identification.
For more information about the event, visit sugarsandfestival.com .
