Kansas State

Salina Post

Marshall meets with Kan. merchants on credit card ‘swipe’ fees

WICHITA Kan— Merchants from across Kansas met with Senator Roger Marshall Friday to emphasize how lack of competition over credit card processing drives up prices paid by consumers and thanked him for introducing the bipartisan Credit Card Competition Act, according to a media release from Merchants Payment Coalition. “Kansans...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

City of Salina issues reminder of fiber optic line work

AT&T continues to place underground fiber optic line throughout our community. The fiber optic cabling and related facilities will connect existing cell towers and future 5G cell towers providing better cell service and high speed networks. Construction for the project is being performed in phases throughout the city which requires...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas announces sports betting platforms for Sept. launch

Sports wagering in Kansas will begin with a soft launch starting at noon on Thursday, September 1, followed by a full opening on September 8th. In a media release Friday, the Kansas Lottery announced which sports wagering platforms will be available to the public on launch day. Per Senate Bill...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 27

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Anguish, Brandon Alan; 30; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Bolen, David...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Elevator renovation underway at Dickinson County Courthouse

The long-awaited elevator renovation is beginning at the Dickinson County Courthouse this week, and is expected to take approximately 12 weeks. While the stairs still are available, people who need assistance to reach the top floor should let the security guards at the entrance know and arrangements will be made to transport them using the jail elevator.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Letter to the Editor: Saint Francis Ministries responds to story

EDITOR'S NOTE: The story referenced in the below letter to the editor was published on Salina Post on Aug. 12. A recent article published by the Kansas Reflector on August 12, 2022, and reprinted in multiple newspapers, detailed the Federal forfeiture and civil lawsuit involving Saint Francis Ministries and a few of its former leaders. The article contained inaccurate statements about Saint Francis Ministries, which could have been avoided had the news outlet taken the time to contact us for comment.
NEBRASKA STATE
Salina Post

KHP: Cement truck overturns south of Salina

SALINE COUNTY —The Kansas Highway Patrol is urging drivers to use caution southbound on Interstate 135 near Water Well Road, exit 88. The Kansas Department of Transportation and first responders are on the scene of a cement truck that rolled, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. There are no...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County community baby shower set for October

Heartland Early Education Program has announced that it will host the Saline County Safe Sleep Community Baby Shower in early October. Due to space limitations, the event is open to all new (as of July 1) and expecting moms residing in Saline County. Moms may bring one support person. The...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

TALLMAN: Our back to school plan for student success

I was honored this summer to be asked to visit with two community gatherings, in Goddard and Haysville, to welcome students, parents, staff, and patrons to the 2022-23 school year. I saw the usual excitement about getting back to the business of teaching students. I felt hopeful optimism that the...
HAYSVILLE, KS
Salina Post

Police investigate post office delivery scam in Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in many areas of the state are investigating reports of a post office scam. According to the Garden City Police Department, citizens are receiving text and email notifications claiming to be from the United State's Postal Service stating they are having issues with the customer's delivery address and request your personal information to have your package(s) redelivered.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Salina Post

Part of S. Muir Road closing Monday for drainage work

The Saline County Road and Bridge Department has announced that part of S. Muir Road will be closed beginning Monday for drainage work. S. Muir Road between W. Hedberg Road and Falun Road will be closed beginning Monday for the construction of a drainage structure. The closure will only be during the daylight working hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the department noted in information released Thursday.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Schmidt denounces Kelly’s approach to Kansas’ foster care system

TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt shared frustration Tuesday with pace of progress on longstanding challenges of caring for children brought into Kansas’ privatized foster care system due to abuse or neglect. Schmidt, who serves as the state’s attorney general, said Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly hadn’t kept...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kansas county reports 4th inmate death this year

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate in Wichita. Just before 1p.m. Wednesday, staff at the Sedgwick County Detention facility found a 38-year-old male inmate unresponsive in a housing unit, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick. Detention staff immediately started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (C.P.R.). Medical Staff responded to the...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
