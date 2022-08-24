Read full article on original website
Related
USDA: 'Historic’ funding to help struggling farmers, develop ag leaders
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute up to $550 million to expand certain farmers’ access to land, money and markets and to create educational opportunities for students of higher-education institutions that cater to racial and ethnic minorities. “The idea here obviously is to enlarge the number of people...
State mandated RNR letter causes confusion for taxpayers
Many Dickinson County property owners – like those in other counties across the state – are confused by a document that was mailed out early in August showing property tax revenues. The 2022 Notice of Estimated Ad Valorem Taxes – a new mailing required by law – shows...
Marshall meets with Kan. merchants on credit card ‘swipe’ fees
WICHITA Kan— Merchants from across Kansas met with Senator Roger Marshall Friday to emphasize how lack of competition over credit card processing drives up prices paid by consumers and thanked him for introducing the bipartisan Credit Card Competition Act, according to a media release from Merchants Payment Coalition. “Kansans...
City of Salina issues reminder of fiber optic line work
AT&T continues to place underground fiber optic line throughout our community. The fiber optic cabling and related facilities will connect existing cell towers and future 5G cell towers providing better cell service and high speed networks. Construction for the project is being performed in phases throughout the city which requires...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas announces sports betting platforms for Sept. launch
Sports wagering in Kansas will begin with a soft launch starting at noon on Thursday, September 1, followed by a full opening on September 8th. In a media release Friday, the Kansas Lottery announced which sports wagering platforms will be available to the public on launch day. Per Senate Bill...
House Democrats pitch Kan. tax reforms to alleviate cost of college
TOPEKA — Democratic Kansas House candidate Kim Zito earned an undergraduate degree in 1997 and finished graduate school a decade later, and still grapples with unpaid college loan debt. President Joe Biden’s new federal loan forgiveness initiative would slash federal student loan balances of millions of people by as...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 27
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Anguish, Brandon Alan; 30; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Bolen, David...
Elevator renovation underway at Dickinson County Courthouse
The long-awaited elevator renovation is beginning at the Dickinson County Courthouse this week, and is expected to take approximately 12 weeks. While the stairs still are available, people who need assistance to reach the top floor should let the security guards at the entrance know and arrangements will be made to transport them using the jail elevator.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Letter to the Editor: Saint Francis Ministries responds to story
EDITOR'S NOTE: The story referenced in the below letter to the editor was published on Salina Post on Aug. 12. A recent article published by the Kansas Reflector on August 12, 2022, and reprinted in multiple newspapers, detailed the Federal forfeiture and civil lawsuit involving Saint Francis Ministries and a few of its former leaders. The article contained inaccurate statements about Saint Francis Ministries, which could have been avoided had the news outlet taken the time to contact us for comment.
Kan. mental health hospital bed shortage a factor in violence against workers
TOPEKA — A patient in mental health crisis undergoing treatment at the overcrowded Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita brutally attacked a nurse checking his vital signs. “He comes off the bed and grabs her neck and he is intent on squeezing the life out of her,” said...
KHP: Cement truck overturns south of Salina
SALINE COUNTY —The Kansas Highway Patrol is urging drivers to use caution southbound on Interstate 135 near Water Well Road, exit 88. The Kansas Department of Transportation and first responders are on the scene of a cement truck that rolled, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. There are no...
Saline County community baby shower set for October
Heartland Early Education Program has announced that it will host the Saline County Safe Sleep Community Baby Shower in early October. Due to space limitations, the event is open to all new (as of July 1) and expecting moms residing in Saline County. Moms may bring one support person. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TALLMAN: Our back to school plan for student success
I was honored this summer to be asked to visit with two community gatherings, in Goddard and Haysville, to welcome students, parents, staff, and patrons to the 2022-23 school year. I saw the usual excitement about getting back to the business of teaching students. I felt hopeful optimism that the...
Police investigate post office delivery scam in Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in many areas of the state are investigating reports of a post office scam. According to the Garden City Police Department, citizens are receiving text and email notifications claiming to be from the United State's Postal Service stating they are having issues with the customer's delivery address and request your personal information to have your package(s) redelivered.
Part of S. Muir Road closing Monday for drainage work
The Saline County Road and Bridge Department has announced that part of S. Muir Road will be closed beginning Monday for drainage work. S. Muir Road between W. Hedberg Road and Falun Road will be closed beginning Monday for the construction of a drainage structure. The closure will only be during the daylight working hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the department noted in information released Thursday.
Police hope someone in Kansas finds this pet parakeet
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Butler County are working to help a family find a lost pet bird. An Indian Ring Neck Parakeet who has lived with a family in the Andover community for 15 years has been missing since Sunday, according to a social media report from Andover police.
UPDATE: Marginal risk for severe weather through late Saturday
Scattered showers and storms, a few of which could be strong to marginally severe, will be possible this afternoon through late tonight. Hail up to quarter-size and 60 mph wind gusts will be the main concerns with the strongest storms. . . . National Weather Service. Scattered showers and a...
Schmidt denounces Kelly’s approach to Kansas’ foster care system
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt shared frustration Tuesday with pace of progress on longstanding challenges of caring for children brought into Kansas’ privatized foster care system due to abuse or neglect. Schmidt, who serves as the state’s attorney general, said Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly hadn’t kept...
Kansas county reports 4th inmate death this year
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate in Wichita. Just before 1p.m. Wednesday, staff at the Sedgwick County Detention facility found a 38-year-old male inmate unresponsive in a housing unit, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick. Detention staff immediately started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (C.P.R.). Medical Staff responded to the...
Moran: Biden's student loan handout is unfair to millions of Americans
WASHINGTON — More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced — and in many cases eliminated — under the long-awaited forgiveness plan President Joe Biden announced Wednesday, a historic but politically divisive move in the run-up to the midterm elections. Kansas Senator Jerry...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0