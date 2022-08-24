EDITOR'S NOTE: The story referenced in the below letter to the editor was published on Salina Post on Aug. 12. A recent article published by the Kansas Reflector on August 12, 2022, and reprinted in multiple newspapers, detailed the Federal forfeiture and civil lawsuit involving Saint Francis Ministries and a few of its former leaders. The article contained inaccurate statements about Saint Francis Ministries, which could have been avoided had the news outlet taken the time to contact us for comment.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO