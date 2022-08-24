ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Have You Cleared Your iPhone Cache This Month?

Your iPhone lets you browse the internet for virtually anything. Looking for a new recipe? Easy. Need a new internet provider? You can do that, too. Trying to figure out which actor appeared in the most 007 movies? Just search online. (The answer: Desmond Llewelyn, who appeared as Q in 17 Bond films from the '60s through the '90s.)
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to delete your Google search history

Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android

Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
CELL PHONES
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent

We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
INTERNET
Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life

There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage

Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to find hidden apps on your iPhone

No app is unreachable unless you've deleted it entirely. One of the perks of iOS these days is the ability to hide iPhone apps you use rarely or only in the background. It’s possible to hide apps by mistake, though, and new downloads may not be set to appear on your homescreen by default. Here’s how to find hidden apps on your iPhone and/or move them to your homescreen.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year

SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
ELECTRONICS

