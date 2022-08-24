Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Have You Cleared Your iPhone Cache This Month?
Your iPhone lets you browse the internet for virtually anything. Looking for a new recipe? Easy. Need a new internet provider? You can do that, too. Trying to figure out which actor appeared in the most 007 movies? Just search online. (The answer: Desmond Llewelyn, who appeared as Q in 17 Bond films from the '60s through the '90s.)
ZDNet
Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight
What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
How to delete your Google search history
Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
komando.com
Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android
Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Amazon Scams Are on the Rise -- Here Are the Warning Signs You're Being Targeted
Scammers are posing as Amazon representatives over text messages in an attempt to steal valuable information.
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Does AT&T Owe You Money? Everything to Know About Its $14 Million Settlement
AT&T customers, you may be eligible for a payment in a class action settlement. A judge tentatively approved a $14 million settlement in June stemming from accusations AT&T illegally charged subscribers undisclosed administrative fees for years. The site for filing claims is now live. Plaintiffs in the suit, filed in...
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
ohmymag.co.uk
Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent
We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Delete these 35 apps now to protect your financial information
Cybersecurity experts are warning Android users to delete some 35 apps that compromised Google’s security by sneaking into the Pay Store. So far, the malicious apps have been downloaded more than two million times putting that number of devices at risk of data theft and hacking. Delete these apps.
Business Insider
What is an Ethernet cable? Here's how to connect to the internet without Wi-Fi and get a speedier connection
An Ethernet cable lets you physically connect your computer to the internet. Ethernet connections are almost always faster than Wi-Fi connections, and are usually more stable. You'll need to connect one end of the Ethernet cable to your router, and the other to your computer. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life
There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
Android warning for all users – 17 password stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users have been put on high alert for malware infections that can hijack personal and banking information. Hackers have bypassed Google Play Store moderators and are targeting users' bank accounts. Cybersecurity analysts at Trend Micro published a blog on 17 apps that were used to bait users into turning...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage
Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
Android Authority
How to find hidden apps on your iPhone
No app is unreachable unless you've deleted it entirely. One of the perks of iOS these days is the ability to hide iPhone apps you use rarely or only in the background. It’s possible to hide apps by mistake, though, and new downloads may not be set to appear on your homescreen by default. Here’s how to find hidden apps on your iPhone and/or move them to your homescreen.
TechCrunch
T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year
SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
Comments / 2