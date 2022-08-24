Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
msn.com
Man rescued after falling 100 ft. during walk in San Mateo County
A man is recovering after a walk gone wrong in San Mateo County. CALFIRE was called to rescue a man that had fallen nearly 100 feet down a cliff in Moss Beach. According to the rescue team, the ground crumbled beneath the man, resulting in the fall. Luckily, a woman...
padailypost.com
Worker falls to his death inside 15-story building
A construction worker died this morning after falling down a shaft inside the tallest building in downtown Palo Alto, the 15-story office plaza at 525 University Ave., according to police. The name of the victim, a man in his 40s, hasn’t been disclosed. Police got a call at 12:34...
NBC Bay Area
Caltrain Employee Injured Near Palo Alto Station
A Caltrain contractor is recovering in the hospital after being injured in Palo Alto early Thursday. The man, who has not been identified, fell about 25 feet through wood decking on a walkway next to a rail bridge near the California Avenue Station around 1 a.m., Caltrain said. He suffered...
Road briefly closed after 5-vehicle crash in San Ramon
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — A road was closed after a car crash Thursday afternoon involving five vehicles in San Ramon, police announced in a tweet. Crow Canyon Place between Fostoria Way and Crow Canyon Road was closed around 3:10 p.m. but reopened around 3:49 p.m. The public was advised to avoid the area. The […]
State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirms a plane has landed at Manresa State Beach. The post State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach appeared first on KION546.
Male juvenile stabbed in San Jose, life-threatening injury sustained
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A young male was stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. The victim sustained a life-threatening injury as a result of the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Lake Merritt BART station closed due to police activity
OAKLAND, Calif. - An East Bay BART station was closed Friday afternoon due police activity, the transit agency said. The police activity was reported around 1:36 p.m. at the Lake Merritt Station. The transit agency said the incident will result in major service delays on the Berryessa Line in the...
Four killed after moving truck hits power pole on Blanco Road near Marina
Three people are dead after a moving truck hit a power pole on Blanco Road near Marina on Friday. The post Four killed after moving truck hits power pole on Blanco Road near Marina appeared first on KION546.
Incorrect heavy pavers sit in SJ front yard for 2 months after contractors forget forklift 6 times
The homeowner informed the contractor doing the pickup that the pavers were heavy and would require a forklift. The contractor missed their first date, and on the second, forgot the forklift. Then they forgot it on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth pickup dates.
Traffic delays expected as police respond to car crash in Concord
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to a car crash Saturday afternoon, the Concord Police Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened at Treat Boulevard and Navaronne Way where there were expected to be traffic delays. A photo posted by Concord police shows damage to a light gray Toyota Corolla. Concord police did not announce […]
Lyft driver injured during violent San Francisco carjacking
SAN FRANCISCO -- A Lyft driver was recovering Saturday from injuries suffered in a violent daylight carjacking in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood, authorities said. San Francisco police tweeted that the incident took place just before 1 p.m. on Thursday as the driver was dropping off a passenger at Market and Fremont.The 30-year-old driver told police that the suspect assaulted him, stole both his phone and vehicle before speeding off. Detectives did not say whether the suspect was a passenger or approached the vehicle as it was stopped on the street.Responders rendered assistance to the driver who was transported to Chinese Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His condition was not released.The incident came to an end when the suspect was arrested following a vehicle pursuit by Fairfield police and the California Highway Patrol in Solano County.Marvin Sexton, 39, was booked in jail for carjacking, felony battery and a probation violation. The San Francisco Police Robbery Unit was handling the investigation.
L.A. Weekly
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Moorpark Avenue [San Jose, CA]
Motorcycle-Auto Collision near South Monroe Street Left One Fatality. The fatal collision happened around 12:10 p.m., in the area of South Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue, west of Interstate Highway 280/880 exchange. Furthermore, according to the police, a man riding a 2001 Ducati motorcycle collided with a westbound 2013 Nissan...
Vallejo wrong-way truck driver causes fatal crash in Placer County: CHP
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after a wrong-way crash Friday afternoon on State Route 89 in Placer County, California Highway Patrol announced in a press release. The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. when a 43-year-old Vallejo man was driving a white box truck in the area north of Goose Meadows at an […]
Puppy rescued after being thrown away in a dumpster at a Northern California gas station
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a Vallejo resident threw a puppy into a dumpster while filling up at a gas station. According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy survived and made a recovery with the help of Animal Services. The Vallejo resident reportedly stopped at a gas station on […]
BART train shooter at large, victim hospitalized in stable condition
The Lake Merritt BART station has reopened and the man who allegedly shot another man aboard a train on Friday afternoon remains at large, according to transit police.
KTVU FOX 2
CHP arrest suspects in 2 freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has arrested two men for freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton this summer – both instances where despite the flying bullets, no one was hurt. Julaan Faison, 24, of San Leandro was taken into custody on Aug. 16 and booked into...
Missing Bay Area man found alive next to car that went over cliff
He was found alive with moderate injuries next to an overturned Land Rover.
Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said the shelter-in-place order was lifted for parts of Hollister after a mountain lion was sighted Friday morning. It was spotted near a resident's porch on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive near Clearview Drive at around 4:42 a.m. Califronia Fish and Wildlife were called to assist. Wildlife officers tried The post Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
One man dead following Oakland shooting
Police say one man is dead following a shooting on the 600 block of Sycamore St. in Oakland. On Saturday morning, police say they received a call about a person who had been shot. When officers arrived they found a male with gunshot wounds, he was pronounced dead on scene.
California Dog Found Alive, Trapped Under Concrete Slab
Watch the rescue video here.
