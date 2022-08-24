ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

msn.com

Man rescued after falling 100 ft. during walk in San Mateo County

A man is recovering after a walk gone wrong in San Mateo County. CALFIRE was called to rescue a man that had fallen nearly 100 feet down a cliff in Moss Beach. According to the rescue team, the ground crumbled beneath the man, resulting in the fall. Luckily, a woman...
padailypost.com

Worker falls to his death inside 15-story building

A construction worker died this morning after falling down a shaft inside the tallest building in downtown Palo Alto, the 15-story office plaza at 525 University Ave., according to police. The name of the victim, a man in his 40s, hasn’t been disclosed. Police got a call at 12:34...
NBC Bay Area

Caltrain Employee Injured Near Palo Alto Station

A Caltrain contractor is recovering in the hospital after being injured in Palo Alto early Thursday. The man, who has not been identified, fell about 25 feet through wood decking on a walkway next to a rail bridge near the California Avenue Station around 1 a.m., Caltrain said. He suffered...
KRON4 News

Road briefly closed after 5-vehicle crash in San Ramon

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — A road was closed after a car crash Thursday afternoon involving five vehicles in San Ramon, police announced in a tweet. Crow Canyon Place between Fostoria Way and Crow Canyon Road was closed around 3:10 p.m. but reopened around 3:49 p.m. The public was advised to avoid the area. The […]
SAN RAMON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Lake Merritt BART station closed due to police activity

OAKLAND, Calif. - An East Bay BART station was closed Friday afternoon due police activity, the transit agency said. The police activity was reported around 1:36 p.m. at the Lake Merritt Station. The transit agency said the incident will result in major service delays on the Berryessa Line in the...
KRON4 News

Traffic delays expected as police respond to car crash in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to a car crash Saturday afternoon, the Concord Police Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened at Treat Boulevard and Navaronne Way where there were expected to be traffic delays. A photo posted by Concord police shows damage to a light gray Toyota Corolla. Concord police did not announce […]
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Lyft driver injured during violent San Francisco carjacking

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Lyft driver was recovering Saturday from injuries suffered in a violent daylight carjacking in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood, authorities said.  San Francisco police tweeted that the incident took place just before 1 p.m. on Thursday as the driver was dropping off a passenger at Market and Fremont.The 30-year-old driver told police that the suspect assaulted him, stole both his phone and vehicle before speeding off. Detectives did not say whether the suspect was a passenger or approached the vehicle as it was stopped on the street.Responders rendered assistance to the driver who was transported to Chinese Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His condition was not released.The incident came to an end when the suspect was arrested following a vehicle pursuit by Fairfield police and the California Highway Patrol in Solano County.Marvin Sexton, 39, was booked in jail for carjacking, felony battery and a probation violation.  The San Francisco Police  Robbery Unit was handling the investigation. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Moorpark Avenue [San Jose, CA]

Motorcycle-Auto Collision near South Monroe Street Left One Fatality. The fatal collision happened around 12:10 p.m., in the area of South Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue, west of Interstate Highway 280/880 exchange. Furthermore, according to the police, a man riding a 2001 Ducati motorcycle collided with a westbound 2013 Nissan...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

CHP arrest suspects in 2 freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has arrested two men for freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton this summer – both instances where despite the flying bullets, no one was hurt. Julaan Faison, 24, of San Leandro was taken into custody on Aug. 16 and booked into...
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said the shelter-in-place order was lifted for parts of Hollister after a mountain lion was sighted Friday morning. It was spotted near a resident's porch on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive near Clearview Drive at around 4:42 a.m. Califronia Fish and Wildlife were called to assist. Wildlife officers tried The post Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KTVU FOX 2

One man dead following Oakland shooting

Police say one man is dead following a shooting on the 600 block of Sycamore St. in Oakland. On Saturday morning, police say they received a call about a person who had been shot. When officers arrived they found a male with gunshot wounds, he was pronounced dead on scene.
OAKLAND, CA

