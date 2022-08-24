Read full article on original website
Interactive water quality station aims to provide new glimpse into health of Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As officials work to restore the Grand River’s rapids, a move designed to boost tourism, recreation and activity along the waterway, a new partnership is aiming to provide a clearer picture of the river’s water quality. The city of Grand Rapids and the...
Watch drones pick up litter on Michigan beaches and waterways
MUSKEGON, MI-- Millions of pounds of plastics are estimated to enter the Great Lakes every year and now two types of drones will be deployed to combat the growing problem. A pair of eco-friendly drones or “litter bots” made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
Why crews are working on White Pine Trail in Kent Co.
If you've been biking or running along the White Pine Trail, you’ve probably noticed crews from Consumers Energy working along the path.
South Shore Drive near Whitehall closing for 5 days
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Road improvements will cause the five-day closure of a section of South Shore Drive near Whitehall. The closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 29, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission. The closure of South Shore will be between Zellar...
West Michigan 5K race lets runners compete on airport runway
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – People can run or walk on an airport runway during the annual 5K and one-mile fun run next month at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. The Runway 5K and one-mile fun run will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, at the airport, located at 5500 44th St. SE in Cascade Township.
Part of Seminole Road in Norton Shores to close for 2 weeks
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of Seminole Road off of Seaway Drive will be closed for two weeks for an ongoing reconstruction project. Seminole between Seaway and Park Street in Norton Shores will close Monday, Aug. 29, for work on storm and sanitary sewer and water service. Access...
Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!
What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
Construction project unearths unusual burial site
A construction project in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that seemed fairly straightforward went awry in the best way possible earlier this month when workers digging a culvert discovered the ancient bones of a juvenile mastodon. Cory Redman, science curator at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, had no idea what to expect...
Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.
Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
Muskegon breaks ground on $120 million development project
The project is the product of an $120 investment in Muskegon's lakeshore and represents what the city says is a "new era" of lakeshore development.
Hotel of tiny homes coming to Muskegon’s Lakeside district following commission approval
MUSKEGON, MI -- Anyone who has wondered what it’s like to live in a tiny house can find out firsthand at a new “hotel” that’s coming to Muskegon. The Tiny Digs village of 10 tiny homes will be set up in the city’s Lakeside district for use as short-term lodging.
Thousands expected at Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022
MUSKEGON, MI - The Burning Foot Beer Festival is returning to the shores of Lake Michigan this weekend, celebrating beer, art and music. Thousands are expected at Muskegon’s Pere Marquette beach on Saturday, Aug. 27, for the seventh annual festival that kicks off at 3 p.m. and concludes at 10 p.m.
Re(turn) To The River festival happening Saturday in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new festival, featuring music, performances, art, food, games and more is coming to downtown Grand Rapids this weekend. Re(turn) to the River is taking place on a roughly half-mile stretch of the Monroe North Neighborhood, from 555 Monroe Ave. NW to Canal Park, from noon to 10 p.m.
Muskegon County Latino Festival returns downtown to celebrate culture, heritage
MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon County Latino Festival is returning to downtown to celebrate the community’s culture and heritage. Hundreds of people are expected to attend the second annual event at Hackley Park, 349 W. Webster Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 10, for a night filled with Latin food, entertainment and fun.
‘Sky-breaking’ planned for residential tower bringing high-end apartments, condos to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Construction is kicking off on a 16-story residential tower at Studio Park — an apartment, retail and entertainment development in downtown Grand Rapids — containing 165 market rate apartments and 27 condominiums expected to start at roughly $500,000. The tower, being built on...
By the numbers: See what was hauled out of Muskegon River during annual cleanup
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – One would think that after 11 years of annual cleanups, there wouldn’t be much more trash to pull out of the Muskegon River.
1 dead in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A shooting in Grand Rapids killed a man early Saturday, Aug. 27. Grand Rapids Police say a man was fatally shot around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue. Officers attempted life-saving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful, a news...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Coney Land serves robust, flavorful Detroit-style hot dogs
MUSKEGON, MI - From Detroit-style Coney dogs to fresh ice cream creations, Coney Land has been a community favorite in the Muskegon area since it reopened in 2007. Owners Jeanette and Ron Morin took over Coney Land after the previous owners, who originally opened the business in 1987, closed it for a couple of years.
Long vacant building to be rehabbed for 150-unit housing project near Grand Rapids
WYOMING, MI — A 150-unit income-restricted rental housing development is planned for the corner of Michael Avenue SW and 36th Street in Wyoming. The development, Union Suites at Michael, is being led by Nicholas Lovelace and Tom Ralston, and will include the renovation of the old AT&T building into 68 senior apartments, as well as 30 townhomes for seniors and families. It will also include the construction of a three-story, 52-unit apartment building.
