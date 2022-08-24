Read full article on original website
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Biden said Trump Oval Office letter was 'more gracious' than 'he anticipated': Report
Former President Donald Trump left a letter behind for President Joe Biden that the latter described as "more gracious" than he "had anticipated," according to a new report.
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan proves Democrats are the party of the white and wealthy
It is no secret the Democratic Party is undergoing a massive political realignment. One recent poll found that Democrats, for the first time, are more likely to win the votes of white, college-educated voters than minority, blue-collar workers. As recently as 2016, the opposite was true: Democrats won 70% of the vote among minority voters, according to the New York Times, while losing among affluent, white college graduates. One might say former President Donald Trump’s election changed the Democrats more than the GOP.
Iran’s tech is so bad they didn’t notice Israeli F-35s infiltrate their airspace: Report
Israeli F-35 stealth fighter jets infiltrated Iranian airspace numerous times in recent months, but Iran never noticed, according to a report by the Saudi Arabian Elaph newspaper on Tuesday. An unnamed source told Elaph that the Israeli F-35s flew over Iranian airspace more than once in the past two months,...
White House now predicts Biden's student loan debt relief will cost $240 billion
The White House released a new estimate Friday for the total cost of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, just days after not being able to supply that number. Bharat Ramamurti, director of Biden's National Economic Council, joined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at Friday's briefing in outlining the rough cost at $24 billion per year for the next 10 years.
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Trump in bunker mode as Biden team invokes 'nation of laws' after Mar-a-Lago raid
A federal search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate has sent shockwaves through the political world, prompting questions about the Department of Justice and FBI’s possible pursuit of evidence that could stop the former president from another bid for the White House.
Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal
Alan Dershowitz said the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict Trump,' but won't do so, because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails. The former lawyer for both Jeffrey Epstein and President Trump based his claim on what the calls the 'Nixon-Clinton standards.'. He...
After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans
Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
MSNBC’s Beschloss, former CIA director Hayden ‘suggest’ Trump be executed for having nuclear documents
MSNBC contributor and historian Michael Beschloss posted a tweet on Thursday evening recounting historical figures who had been executed for sharing U.S. nuclear secrets with foreign governments, and a former CIA chief shared the post with his own approving tweet. Conservative commentator Jerry Dunleavy accused Beschloss of "suggesting that Trump...
Ex-CIA chief endorses executing leakers of nuclear secrets after Trump raid bombshell
Former CIA Director Michael Hayden responded approvingly to a tweet talking about executions for those who spill nuclear secrets after it was reported that FBI agents were searching for classified documents related to nuclear weapons during their raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. A tweet Thursday evening from...
Rather than sink Donald Trump, the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid could save him
Donald Trump did nothing wrong! The longsuffering martyr and former US president is so keen to let us all know that he’s the innocent victim of yet another witch-hunt that he keeps broadcasting juicy details about his legal troubles on his social media platform Truth Social. “Wow!” he announced on Monday. “In the raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else.”
U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run
SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular.For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.Sources familiar with the U.S.-South Korea military alliance say the games will climax in a “decapitation” exercise where they play at invading the heart of the North Korean command structure and taking out the leader, Kim Jong Un....
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Biden's righthand aide and 'bodyman' is leaving the White House after more than 3 years as one of the president's closest confidants
Personal aide and "loyal confidant" to President Joe Biden, Stephen Goepfert is departing the White House for the Department of Transportation, CNN reports.
Biden's 'bodyman' and close confidant to depart the White House
Inside President Joe Biden's tight-knit inner circle, few -- if any -- White House aides have spent more time by his side in the last three years than Stephen Goepfert. That will change at the end of this week.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Saudi Arabia Threatens Oil Supply Cuts as Iran Deal Nears
Riyadh’s current stance “confirms that Saudi Arabia remains more aligned with Russia than the United States on the global stage.”. The Biden administration’s emerging nuclear deal with Iran is not sitting well with Saudi Arabia. According to Dan Eberhart, CEO of Canary, a Denver-based drilling-services company, it...
