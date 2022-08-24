ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan proves Democrats are the party of the white and wealthy

It is no secret the Democratic Party is undergoing a massive political realignment. One recent poll found that Democrats, for the first time, are more likely to win the votes of white, college-educated voters than minority, blue-collar workers. As recently as 2016, the opposite was true: Democrats won 70% of the vote among minority voters, according to the New York Times, while losing among affluent, white college graduates. One might say former President Donald Trump’s election changed the Democrats more than the GOP.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

White House now predicts Biden's student loan debt relief will cost $240 billion

The White House released a new estimate Friday for the total cost of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, just days after not being able to supply that number. Bharat Ramamurti, director of Biden's National Economic Council, joined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at Friday's briefing in outlining the rough cost at $24 billion per year for the next 10 years.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal

Alan Dershowitz said the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict Trump,' but won't do so, because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails. The former lawyer for both Jeffrey Epstein and President Trump based his claim on what the calls the 'Nixon-Clinton standards.'. He...
POTUS
Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Ex-CIA chief endorses executing leakers of nuclear secrets after Trump raid bombshell

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden responded approvingly to a tweet talking about executions for those who spill nuclear secrets after it was reported that FBI agents were searching for classified documents related to nuclear weapons during their raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. A tweet Thursday evening from...
POTUS
The Guardian

Rather than sink Donald Trump, the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid could save him

Donald Trump did nothing wrong! The longsuffering martyr and former US president is so keen to let us all know that he’s the innocent victim of yet another witch-hunt that he keeps broadcasting juicy details about his legal troubles on his social media platform Truth Social. “Wow!” he announced on Monday. “In the raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else.”
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular.For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.Sources familiar with the U.S.-South Korea military alliance say the games will climax in a “decapitation” exercise where they play at invading the heart of the North Korean command structure and taking out the leader, Kim Jong Un....
MILITARY
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
nationalinterest.org

Saudi Arabia Threatens Oil Supply Cuts as Iran Deal Nears

Riyadh’s current stance “confirms that Saudi Arabia remains more aligned with Russia than the United States on the global stage.”. The Biden administration’s emerging nuclear deal with Iran is not sitting well with Saudi Arabia. According to Dan Eberhart, CEO of Canary, a Denver-based drilling-services company, it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

