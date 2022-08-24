Read full article on original website
KATV
A Little Rock man, tied to a string of bank robberies; arrested in Garland County Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock man was arrested Friday morning after being wanted by several law enforcement agencies involving weapons charges and out-of-state bank robberies. At approximately 11:25 p.m., investigators with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation...
KATV
Hot Springs tourism sees growth after height of pandemic
Tourism in Hot Springs has shown growth despite challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic . Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, said tourism in 2021 was up 30 percent. Arrison said tourism is a major economic driver in the city and that visitors spend over $800 million a year in the city, noting that the city's tourism industry provides employment to over 8000 people.
KATV
Lake Hamilton wins battle against Lakeside
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Lake Hamilton Wolves faced long time rivals the Lakeside Rams on Friday. The Wolves came away with a 47 win over the Rams 20.
KATV
Crater of Diamonds to celebrate 35,000th diamond found in coming weeks
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An important moment in the Crater of Diamonds State Park history is happening soon. Located on Arkansas Highway 301 in Murfreesboro, Arkansas, Crater of Diamonds is planning to celebrate the 35,000th diamond found and registered since 1972 in the coming weeks. “It’s been about 10...
