Glenwood, AR

KATV

A Little Rock man, tied to a string of bank robberies; arrested in Garland County Friday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock man was arrested Friday morning after being wanted by several law enforcement agencies involving weapons charges and out-of-state bank robberies. At approximately 11:25 p.m., investigators with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation...
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
KATV

Hot Springs tourism sees growth after height of pandemic

Tourism in Hot Springs has shown growth despite challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic . Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, said tourism in 2021 was up 30 percent. Arrison said tourism is a major economic driver in the city and that visitors spend over $800 million a year in the city, noting that the city's tourism industry provides employment to over 8000 people.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

