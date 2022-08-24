Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel Maven
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
milwaukeemag.com
Donut Monster Is Opening Cedarburg Location
More doughnuts! Donut Monster – which has locations in Whitefish Bay and the Third Ward – is growing. Co-owner Jackie Woods says their third location, in Cedarburg, will open sometime in October. The site (W62 N634 Washington Ave.) is an 1870 building in the Washington Avenue Historic District,...
Turner Hall welcomes first female Black-owned restaurant owner
Emerald Mills is the first-ever female Black-owned operator of the Turning Tables Tavern and Eatery located in the Historic Turner Hall.
milwaukeemag.com
An Early Review of Ope! Brewing
Back in, say, 2017, breweries were for, well, beer people – the sniffers, the contemplators, those who debate the merits of Czech vs. German pilsners. (I am one of these people.) Sure, everyone was welcome, but the product was, usually and naturally, the center of attention. Breweries opening in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harley-Davidson opens events space called the 'Garage'
The Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee has opened its "Garage" space, a 8,200-square-foot area dedicated to hosting events.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Golden Nest Pancakes & Café in Wauwatosa
Two years ago, a classic-style cafe opened in the Mayfair collection with a goal of serving up tasty breakfast and lunch dishes using only the freshest ingredients – and things are going so well a second location is on the way. Brhett Vickery is in Wauwatosa at Golden Nest Pancakes & Café getting the morning started with some freshly squeezed juice.
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Mexican Fiesta this weekend at Milwaukee's lakefront
MILWAUKEE — Enjoy the sounds and tastes of Mexican culture this weekend at Milwaukee's lakefront. Mexican Fiesta runs noon to midnight Friday through Sunday at the Henry Maier Festival Grounds. Tickets are $18 presale price and $2 at the gate. Children 8 years old and under enter free with...
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet to open Thursday
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet will open Thursday near 91st and Fond Du Lac. Dozens of large rolling tables piled high with items will be ready to explore when doors open at 9 a.m.
milwaukeemag.com
9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 26-28
It wouldn’t be summer in Milwaukee without the fun and family-friendly Mexican Fiesta! Celebrate the rich music, food and dance cultures of Mexico at the Summerfest Grounds all weekend long, and support the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation. Kids can enjoy folkloric dancers and craft workshops while adults can check out the plethora of live performers, the Fiesta Run and Walk, or the Custom Car & Motorcycle Show.
CBS 58
Shechem at Hope Street: Brand new community center opens in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Schechem at Hope Street Community Center opened its doors Thursday, Aug. 25 following a ribbon cutting ceremony. The center is located near 25th and Capitol in Milwaukee. The building houses a café, resource center, and rooftop patio. Schechem will be offering after-school programming and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISN
Listen to the sounds of Nat King Cole at Milwaukee Rep
The theater opens the season with "Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha sings Nat King Cole." McGaha joined 12 News This Morning to talk about what makes bringing the sounds of the iconic jazz artist to the stage so special. "Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha sings Nat King Cole" runs Sept. 9 through Nov. 6.
New grocery store, apartment to take place of Regency Mall
A portion of Regency Mall in Racine could be demolished and replaced by a new grocery store and apartments.
msn.com
4 decades of Harley-Davidson bashes: The people, the bikes, the music (including Elton John)
Every five years, Harley-Davidson riders, fans and faithful converge on Milwaukee to celebrate the bikes and the culture surrounding them. In the past three decades, the Harley anniversary celebrations have swamped the motorcycle maker's hometown, bringing bike-riding celebrities, big-name entertainers and tens of thousands of riders to Milwaukee. Get daily...
Milwaukee woman to open food truck park in area she grew up in
An empty parking lot near 71st and Capitol Dr. may not look like much at the moment but, a year from now, Whitney Walker says this will be the destination of her new food truck park.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Traveling to Beaver Dam and Brookfield
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 Hometowns tour is heading to Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Brookfield on Thursday, Sept. 1. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
treksplorer.com
10 Best Day Trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Got a day or two to spare on your Milwaukee trip? Take some time to check out the best day trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With beautiful scenery, bustling cities, and even inland beaches within driving distance, you’ll find plenty to enjoy around Wisconsin’s largest city. Within easy reach...
CBS 58
Barbie Malibu Pop Up Truck will roll into Milwaukee this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Barbie fans, this weekend a Barbie Truck is cruising in to Milwaukee!. The 2022 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour will bring new, exclusive retro-inspired merchandise as part of its continuing U.S. tour to celebrate the 50th Anniversary and heritage of the original California girl, Malibu Barbie.
milwaukeerecord.com
Check out a new, delightfully detailed illustrated map of Milwaukee
What is it about illustrated maps of Milwaukee that’s so fascinating, so captivating, so delightful? We have one from the ’70s hanging in our office, and many others have popped up over the years, too. Now, artist and illustrator Mario Zucca has entered the cartoon Milwaukee map fray with a whimsical and delightfully detailed creation that has to be seen to be appreciated. So here it is!
Comments / 1