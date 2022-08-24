ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

wearegreenbay.com

NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
ALGOMA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Donut Monster Is Opening Cedarburg Location

More doughnuts! Donut Monster – which has locations in Whitefish Bay and the Third Ward – is growing. Co-owner Jackie Woods says their third location, in Cedarburg, will open sometime in October. The site (W62 N634 Washington Ave.) is an 1870 building in the Washington Avenue Historic District,...
CEDARBURG, WI
milwaukeemag.com

An Early Review of Ope! Brewing

Back in, say, 2017, breweries were for, well, beer people – the sniffers, the contemplators, those who debate the merits of Czech vs. German pilsners. (I am one of these people.) Sure, everyone was welcome, but the product was, usually and naturally, the center of attention. Breweries opening in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Golden Nest Pancakes & Café in Wauwatosa

Two years ago, a classic-style cafe opened in the Mayfair collection with a goal of serving up tasty breakfast and lunch dishes using only the freshest ingredients – and things are going so well a second location is on the way. Brhett Vickery is in Wauwatosa at Golden Nest Pancakes & Café getting the morning started with some freshly squeezed juice.
wuwm.com

Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin

When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
WISN

Mexican Fiesta this weekend at Milwaukee's lakefront

MILWAUKEE — Enjoy the sounds and tastes of Mexican culture this weekend at Milwaukee's lakefront. Mexican Fiesta runs noon to midnight Friday through Sunday at the Henry Maier Festival Grounds. Tickets are $18 presale price and $2 at the gate. Children 8 years old and under enter free with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 26-28

It wouldn’t be summer in Milwaukee without the fun and family-friendly Mexican Fiesta! Celebrate the rich music, food and dance cultures of Mexico at the Summerfest Grounds all weekend long, and support the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation. Kids can enjoy folkloric dancers and craft workshops while adults can check out the plethora of live performers, the Fiesta Run and Walk, or the Custom Car & Motorcycle Show.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shechem at Hope Street: Brand new community center opens in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Schechem at Hope Street Community Center opened its doors Thursday, Aug. 25 following a ribbon cutting ceremony. The center is located near 25th and Capitol in Milwaukee. The building houses a café, resource center, and rooftop patio. Schechem will be offering after-school programming and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Listen to the sounds of Nat King Cole at Milwaukee Rep

The theater opens the season with "Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha sings Nat King Cole." McGaha joined 12 News This Morning to talk about what makes bringing the sounds of the iconic jazz artist to the stage so special. "Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha sings Nat King Cole" runs Sept. 9 through Nov. 6.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Traveling to Beaver Dam and Brookfield

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 Hometowns tour is heading to Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Brookfield on Thursday, Sept. 1. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
treksplorer.com

10 Best Day Trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Got a day or two to spare on your Milwaukee trip? Take some time to check out the best day trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With beautiful scenery, bustling cities, and even inland beaches within driving distance, you’ll find plenty to enjoy around Wisconsin’s largest city. Within easy reach...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Barbie Malibu Pop Up Truck will roll into Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Barbie fans, this weekend a Barbie Truck is cruising in to Milwaukee!. The 2022 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour will bring new, exclusive retro-inspired merchandise as part of its continuing U.S. tour to celebrate the 50th Anniversary and heritage of the original California girl, Malibu Barbie.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Check out a new, delightfully detailed illustrated map of Milwaukee

What is it about illustrated maps of Milwaukee that’s so fascinating, so captivating, so delightful? We have one from the ’70s hanging in our office, and many others have popped up over the years, too. Now, artist and illustrator Mario Zucca has entered the cartoon Milwaukee map fray with a whimsical and delightfully detailed creation that has to be seen to be appreciated. So here it is!

