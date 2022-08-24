Read full article on original website
North Dakota looking at changes to state agency leasing process
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Office of Management and Budget is considering looking at changes to state agencies' leasing and construction management policies. The move comes after a one-point-eight million dollar building construction overrun incurred by the previous attorney general. The interim Government Administration Committee heard testimony Wednesday on how...
MN Department of Revenue: Biden administration's student loan relief plan will be taxable to state residents
(St. Paul, MN) -- President Biden's plan to cancel student loans for some students comes with a catch in Minnesota. The state's Department of Revenue yesterday said the 10 thousand or 20 thousand-dollars in canceled student loans will be taxable. There was a plan in the state legislature to make those canceled student loans tax-free, but lawmakers never passed it.
Tuttle making Independent bid for North Dakota Secretary of State
(Bismarck, ND) -- Past statewide candidate Charles Tuttle is making an independent bid for North Dakota Secretary of State. Tuttle said Wednesday that he had submitted just over the one-thousand signatures needed to make the November ballot. If the signatures are certified, Tuttle will face Republican Michael Howe and Democrat...
Minnesota State Fair officially underway, expected to bring nearly 2 million guests
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota State Fair is underway and estimated to bring crowds. The Great Minnesota Get-Together kicked off yesterday, with officials estimating that one-point-seven million people will attend during its 12-day run. Adult admission is 14-dollars and children five-year-old and younger are free. Nearly 700 vendors will be at the fair, many featuring Minnesota-made items.
Essentia Health seeking volunteers in local hospitals
(Fargo, ND) -- Essentia Health is seeking volunteers for several facilities in multiple areas. Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas. “At Essentia Health, volunteers are instrumental in our mission...
Fargo, West Fargo students head back to class
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo and West Fargo schools are officially welcoming students back Thursday to class as Summer break officially comes to a close. While enrollment numbers are still being tallied and won't be finalized for a number of weeks, both districts are reporting slight to moderate growth in overall attendance as the 2022-23 school year begins.
Approximately 200 Line Three oil pipeline protestors facing prosecution
(St. Paul, MN) -- Authorities say about 200 activists who protested the Line Three oil pipeline in Minnesota still face prosecution. Indigenous protesters and their supporters fought the construction of the line last year and occupied an Enbridge pump station in Clearwater County for a time, leading to nearly 800 arrests.
West Fargo Schools see growth at beginning of semester
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo school district is continuing to grow. The District tells WDAY Radio that they welcomed 11,504 day-one students in grades 1-12 Thursday across 21 schools. The first day of kindergarten in the district is August 30th, when another 1,098 learners will head back. The district is also projecting 149 learners to start at their early childhood special education preschool.
North Dakota Young Republicans condemns "libel cancel culture" in announcement addressing controversial statements made in private chats
(Fargo, ND) -- Leaders of the North Dakota Young Republicans say the group rejects bigotry, but also are calling out what they call "libel cancel culture." Young Republican leaders issued a statement this week saying "cancel culture has become the norm for addressing conflict." "A Forum News Service columnist reported last week on slurs posted in a private Young Republicans chat group.
Weekend Outlook: More Showers In The Forecast, Still Some Decent Weather
The weekend is shaping up to be alright, although some showers are still in the forecast. Following this weekend, some cooler air but lots of sunshine for next week. Through the rest of today clouds will continue to increase due to showers southwest of the F/M area. These showers and thundershowers will push into valley through the evening into tonight. More beneficial rain stretching from South Dakota through the southeastern North Dakota, through the valley into Minnesota. Amounts will vary but .2 - .5 inches looks like a decent bet for those directly in the path of these showers. Localized areas could see higher amounts. Showers will exit into Minnesota through tonight although a couple spotty left over remanent showers cant be ruled out through the morning to early afternoon Saturday. Saturday afternoon is looking pretty nice, a bit breezy with a south wind between 10-20 mph, under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. I am leaving a 10-20% chance for a couple of isolated thunderstorms to develop through the later afternoon, only due to building instability across the area, but i don't expect any storms to develop due to "capping". Storms should be limited over into Minnesota where a marginal risk for severe weather will exist. ( See image 1 below for SPC Day 2 Outlook (Saturday) ) Some spotty showers could exist overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning across the area.
Minnesota students falling behind in Math and Reading
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota education officials are pointing to newly released test scores as an indicator of how the pandemic has effected student learning. Scores show fewer than half of Minnesota students are proficient in math. Reading scores also lagged as schools dealt with the challenges of shutdowns and online learning over the last few years.
West Fargo schools see bump in first day enrollment over last year
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo schools continue to grow, as proven by their opening day enrollment numbers. The District tells WDAY Radio that they welcomed 11,504 learners in grades 1-12 Thursday across 21 schools. The first day of kindergarten is August 30th, and while school officials say the number...
Oak Grove sets record for first day enrollment as classes begin
(Fargo, ND) -- Thursday was a big day for the history of one of Fargo's most prestigious private institutions. Oak Grove Lutheran School President Bob Otterson says the school has enrolled a record 654 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the largest first-day group of students in those grades since Oak Grove opened its elementary school in fall 2005.
First day enrollment numbers out from Fargo Schools
(Fargo, ND) -- As the first day of the new school year comes to a close for Fargo schools, the district has released its latest enrollment report. Fargo schools say in all first-day enrollment sits at 11,437 students. This includes all students in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade. Davies High...
Fargo Police identify suspect involved in Thursday morning standoff
(Fargo, ND) -- We now know the identity of the person that had a standoff with Police late Wednesday and into the early morning hours of Thursday in North Fargo. Fargo Police tell WDAY Radio that 35-year-old Nicholas Otten was placed under arrest following the shots fired incident at the Woodspring Suites hotel off 35th St. N. Initial calls came in around 11 Wednesday night for a mental health emergency, which led to Otten locking himself in his room and firing shots at police. It would take almost three hours before he surrendered.
West Fargo Sheyenne QB Caleb Duerr Breaks Down His Squads Week 1 Victory!
Mustangs QB Caleb Duerr joins Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. He broke down their dominating 35-14 victory over Bismarck Legacy. Caleb also discussed being a three sport athlete and transitioning into a leader at West Fargo Sheyenne.
