The weekend is shaping up to be alright, although some showers are still in the forecast. Following this weekend, some cooler air but lots of sunshine for next week. Through the rest of today clouds will continue to increase due to showers southwest of the F/M area. These showers and thundershowers will push into valley through the evening into tonight. More beneficial rain stretching from South Dakota through the southeastern North Dakota, through the valley into Minnesota. Amounts will vary but .2 - .5 inches looks like a decent bet for those directly in the path of these showers. Localized areas could see higher amounts. Showers will exit into Minnesota through tonight although a couple spotty left over remanent showers cant be ruled out through the morning to early afternoon Saturday. Saturday afternoon is looking pretty nice, a bit breezy with a south wind between 10-20 mph, under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. I am leaving a 10-20% chance for a couple of isolated thunderstorms to develop through the later afternoon, only due to building instability across the area, but i don't expect any storms to develop due to "capping". Storms should be limited over into Minnesota where a marginal risk for severe weather will exist. ( See image 1 below for SPC Day 2 Outlook (Saturday) ) Some spotty showers could exist overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning across the area.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO