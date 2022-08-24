ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 1

Related
THV11

LRAFB University Center officially opens DoD STARBASE

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Air Force Base University Center held a ribbon cutting on Friday after opening the newest location for the Department of Defense’s STARBASE program. DoD STARBASE is an educational program primarily geared towards fifth-grade students that allows them to participate in engaging...
uams.edu

Accelerated BSN Students Begin Nursing Journey with White Coat Ceremony

Aug. 26, 2022 | University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) nursing students on an accelerated path to their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees participated in a White Coat Ceremony on Aug. 19, at the UAMS Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education in Springdale. The ceremony symbolized...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
KATV

Hot Springs tourism sees growth after height of pandemic

Tourism in Hot Springs has shown growth despite challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic . Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, said tourism in 2021 was up 30 percent. Arrison said tourism is a major economic driver in the city and that visitors spend over $800 million a year in the city, noting that the city's tourism industry provides employment to over 8000 people.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
thv11.com

North Little Rock seeking dispatchers amid shortage

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A troubling trend has popped up in several cities across the country— there are fewer dispatchers working to take your emergency calls. The City of North Little Rock said that everything changed after the pandemic, and now they are trying to overcome the shortage by being more competitive.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiation Exposure#Radiation Sickness#Diseases#General Health#Uams#Medical Sciences#Pharmaceutical Sciences
THV11

City of Hot Springs considering wage increases

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — In recent times, it's been pretty common to see open job positions in just about every industry, and cities like Hot Springs, have not been immune to the ongoing worker shortage. City leaders have been exploring their options to get more people to apply for...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Microbiology
KATV

Student loan forgiveness to provide relief for thousands of Arkansans

Arkansas students shared their reactions to President Joe Biden's announcement Wednesday to cancel student debt for Americans who have taken out federal student loans. Biden presented a plan that would cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who earned less than $125,000. Recipients of Pell Grants who earned less than $125,000 would get $20,000 in debt relief.
arkadelphian.com

Boating access to increase at 3 locations

LITTLE ROCK — Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously approved a total of $513,513 to...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
kjluradio.com

Missing Arkansas teen could be in either Pulaski County or Columbia

A sheriff’s department in Arkansas is asking for your help in locating a missing teen who may be in mid-Missouri. Joni Templer, 17, of Henderson, Arkansas, was last seen at her residence late Sunday morning. She said she was going to a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat, but never returned.
HENDERSON, AR
hbsdealer.com

Tractor Supply breaks ground on mammoth Arkansas distribution center

Scheduled to open in 2023, this will be the retailer’s 10th and largest distribution center. Tractor Supply Company continues to expand its U.S. footprint. The farm and ranch lifestyle retailer officially broke ground on its latest distribution center in Maumelle, Ark. The 1.2-million-square-foot facility represents an initial investment of...
MAUMELLE, AR
agfc.com

AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access

LITTLE ROCK - Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously approved a total of $513,513 to allocate...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas AG Rutledge: Don't get tackled by a ticket con

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As sports fans across the state prepare for the fall season, it is vital to remember to not get taken advantage of by fake game ticket scammers. Ticket scammers will often trick fans by taken advantage of their love for the sport and sell them fake, duplicate, or nonexistent tickets.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy