LRAFB University Center officially opens DoD STARBASE
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Air Force Base University Center held a ribbon cutting on Friday after opening the newest location for the Department of Defense’s STARBASE program. DoD STARBASE is an educational program primarily geared towards fifth-grade students that allows them to participate in engaging...
uams.edu
Accelerated BSN Students Begin Nursing Journey with White Coat Ceremony
Aug. 26, 2022 | University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) nursing students on an accelerated path to their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees participated in a White Coat Ceremony on Aug. 19, at the UAMS Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education in Springdale. The ceremony symbolized...
Little Rock VA regional office to open satellite office at VA hospital
Plans underway will ease access to the Veterans Administration services.
New warehouse operation to provide 200 jobs for Little Rock
200 new jobs coming to Little Rock
KATV
Hot Springs tourism sees growth after height of pandemic
Tourism in Hot Springs has shown growth despite challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic . Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, said tourism in 2021 was up 30 percent. Arrison said tourism is a major economic driver in the city and that visitors spend over $800 million a year in the city, noting that the city's tourism industry provides employment to over 8000 people.
thv11.com
North Little Rock seeking dispatchers amid shortage
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A troubling trend has popped up in several cities across the country— there are fewer dispatchers working to take your emergency calls. The City of North Little Rock said that everything changed after the pandemic, and now they are trying to overcome the shortage by being more competitive.
Mushrooms growing and other issues found in NLR apartments
Another apartment complex in central Arkansas is unfit to live in according to people paying to stay there. A seventeen-page report released Friday outlines the conditions inside the Jefferson Manor apartments.
City of Pine Bluff announces college savings accounts for kids
PINE BLUFF, Ark — The City of Pine Bluff has been working to keep its students from debt and loans in a program that will provide kids as young as 5 years old with savings accounts. "It's important because it's preparing you to be a doctor, to be a...
Small fire extinguished at Little Rock Amazon facility
The Little Rock Fire Department helped after a small fire broke out at an Amazon fulfillment center Thursday afternoon.
Prosecutor orders Little Rock officials to comply with open-record law
The prosecutor in Pulaski County has ordered the City of Little Rock to comply with the state's open-record law.
City of Hot Springs considering wage increases
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — In recent times, it's been pretty common to see open job positions in just about every industry, and cities like Hot Springs, have not been immune to the ongoing worker shortage. City leaders have been exploring their options to get more people to apply for...
KATV
Tenants report roaches, mold, sewage at Jefferson Manor Apartment in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Tenants at Jefferson Manor in North Little Rock Arkansas said they are living in unhealthy conditions they want the complex investigated. Ja'Sha Reid said she has lived at the complex since January with her six children and that she's had numerous problems including a large roach problem she can not get rid of.
KATV
Student loan forgiveness to provide relief for thousands of Arkansans
Arkansas students shared their reactions to President Joe Biden's announcement Wednesday to cancel student debt for Americans who have taken out federal student loans. Biden presented a plan that would cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who earned less than $125,000. Recipients of Pell Grants who earned less than $125,000 would get $20,000 in debt relief.
arkadelphian.com
Boating access to increase at 3 locations
LITTLE ROCK — Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously approved a total of $513,513 to...
kjluradio.com
Missing Arkansas teen could be in either Pulaski County or Columbia
A sheriff’s department in Arkansas is asking for your help in locating a missing teen who may be in mid-Missouri. Joni Templer, 17, of Henderson, Arkansas, was last seen at her residence late Sunday morning. She said she was going to a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat, but never returned.
hbsdealer.com
Tractor Supply breaks ground on mammoth Arkansas distribution center
Scheduled to open in 2023, this will be the retailer’s 10th and largest distribution center. Tractor Supply Company continues to expand its U.S. footprint. The farm and ranch lifestyle retailer officially broke ground on its latest distribution center in Maumelle, Ark. The 1.2-million-square-foot facility represents an initial investment of...
Are Arkansas school superintendents smarter than a fifth grader?
School superintendents from central Arkansas played a game of Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader on Trivia Thursday.
agfc.com
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access
LITTLE ROCK - Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously approved a total of $513,513 to allocate...
KATV
Arkansas AG Rutledge: Don't get tackled by a ticket con
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As sports fans across the state prepare for the fall season, it is vital to remember to not get taken advantage of by fake game ticket scammers. Ticket scammers will often trick fans by taken advantage of their love for the sport and sell them fake, duplicate, or nonexistent tickets.
KATV
State sets deadline for Arkansas contractor to finish Lonoke veteran's home renovation
LONOKE, Ark. (KATV) — A contractor and homeowner are going head-to-head once again after the home renovation project is still not finished more than two years later. Earlier this year, Seven On Your Side shared Alane Garlisi’s story. An Air Force Veteran, Garlisi paid Craig Wilson $285,000 to...
