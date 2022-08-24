CHARLOTTE – Do you miss the bright and colorful world of make-believe that was a part of your life as a kid? Mom and pop business owners Ken and Jeannie McCoy have crafted imaginary worlds to bring you back to that place of nostalgia where you can forget about reality and get lost in adventure. Whether you’re in a dreamlike state of magical surrealism, stuck on a runaway train, or on a treasure hunt, Waxhaw Escape has a story to connect you to your inner child.

