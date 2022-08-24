Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
World poker player bets his Lake Norman mansion sells for $16 million. Look inside.
A top “World Series of Poker” player known in the 1980s as “Cold Call Cowboy” is betting that his and his wife’s longtime Lake Norman mansion will sell for an unprecedented $16 million. Robert and Sonya Stevanovski listed their 15,000-square-foot waterfront estate in The Peninsula...
Luxury “mod-century” homes coming to south Charlotte for $2.2M
Accord Development Group is bringing four luxury “mod-century” homes to The Cloisters neighborhood for $2,220,000 each. What’s happening: Construction is underway on the four high-end homes in the neighborhood off Providence with an expected completion of the summer or fall of 2023. The homes were designed by the architect of our 2021 Home of the […] The post Luxury “mod-century” homes coming to south Charlotte for $2.2M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
lakenormanpublications.com
Seafood chain announces opening date in Birkdale; more coming to Charlotte
HUNTERSVILLE – Brown Bag Seafood Co. will serve its first North Carolina guests next week when doors open Monday at Birkdale Village. This opening marks the concept’s first splash into the Charlotte market, ahead of additional openings slated for early fall in uptown and South End. Established by...
mynews13.com
Flea market vendors close to finalizing agreement for long-term site
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vendors of a shuttered flea market are close to selling their goods in a new location. Vendors of a Charlotte open flea market sold their goods for years at the former Eastland Mall site until it was cleared for a revitalization project. The Central Market vendors...
country1037fm.com
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
tornadopix.com
What to know: Lowe’s opens Charlotte Pro Fulfillment Center
Lowe’s chose Charlotte as the first fulfillment center only for professional clients, creating 40 jobs. The 200,000-square-foot facility opened this month at 7800 Tuckaseegee Road, the Morrisville-based home improvement company reported Wednesday in a statement to The Charlotte Observer. The West Charlotte location is located off Interstate 85, near Interstate 485.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte’s Best Burger Restaurant Closing Friday
Wait, wait. I know I’m guilty of baiting you in on that headline, but it for a good reason and one you’ll be interested in. First, the restaurant that’s closing on Friday-and just for Friday-is NoDa’s Brooks’ Sandwich House. Recently Reader’s Digest named it the best spot in Charlotte to get a burger.
What Charlotte’s current real estate market means for buyers and sellers
Produced in partnership with The Redbud Group. Charlotte’s red-hot real estate market has been on a wild ride for the past few years and right now is no exception. The background: The average sale price in Charlotte is $458,635, up 15.4% compared to last year, according to the latest data. Okay, but: Rising interest rates, an increase […] The post What Charlotte’s current real estate market means for buyers and sellers appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
triwnews.com
Ready To Escape?
CHARLOTTE – Do you miss the bright and colorful world of make-believe that was a part of your life as a kid? Mom and pop business owners Ken and Jeannie McCoy have crafted imaginary worlds to bring you back to that place of nostalgia where you can forget about reality and get lost in adventure. Whether you’re in a dreamlike state of magical surrealism, stuck on a runaway train, or on a treasure hunt, Waxhaw Escape has a story to connect you to your inner child.
kiss951.com
This Nearby Charlotte City is the Best to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend In
It is one of the biggest annual celebrations in the USA, honoring workers and their achievements. With Labor Day just around the corner, there are plenty of great deals that can be found around the country. A list of the top 5 US cities to visit this Labour Day weekend has been compiled by Booking.com.
'A detriment to the community': Belmont neighbors unhappy about proposed housing development
BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont city leaders and residents are divided over a proposed housing development that would add hundreds of homes along South Point Road. The proposed development, known as the Henry Chapel community, would include 628 single-family homes on what is now a vacant 275-acre lot. Turnstone Group, LLC is the developer behind the plan that's placed under current suburban residential zoning.
WCNC
These 4 chores can make your house more valuable
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home improvement projects can make a major difference when it comes to the value of your home. Did you know that focusing on the exterior can be beneficial when it comes time to sell your home? Here are four exterior home improvement projects that will add value, according to Realtor.com:
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Just Approved Drinking On City Streets in New “Social Districts”
The new ordinance requires that beverages must be purchased from an ABC approved bar, restaurant or other establishment, and consumed within the boundaries and hours of the specific social district. The containers also must have clear labels with the specific social district’s logo and name. “[Social districts are] a...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Festival ‘Matthews Alive’ Returns This Year
According to WSOC-TV, a longtime Labor Day weekend tradition is returning to Matthews this year after being canceled by covid for two years. The Matthews Alive Festival will be held Sept. 2-5. It is four fun filled with live music, carnival rides, and games. It all happens in beautiful historic downtown Matthews.
Have You Seen Him? Charlotte man was last seen near Tuckaseegee Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Saturday. Alexander Allison, 82, was last seen at his home near 5000 Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte. He is believed to be suffering from a cognitive illness. Allison was last seen wearing a blue […]
WCNC
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Charlotte
Wheel of Fortune Live is coming to Charlotte. The host, Mark L. Walberg, sits down with WCNC Charlotte to discuss all the details.
Charlotte’s first public park reopens soon after a nearly $6 million makeover
Independence Park is scheduled to reopen in October after a $5.9 million facelift. As you move along 7th Street or Hawthorne Lane in Elizabeth, you can see signs reading “PARK CLOSED.” But you can also see new paths going in, which will ultimately connect the park to Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Details: Renovations include a wider […] The post Charlotte’s first public park reopens soon after a nearly $6 million makeover appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
thecharlottepost.com
'Miss Betty' Day marks 60 years with Queens University of Charlotte
'Miss Betty' Day marks 60 years with Queens University of Charlotte. Campus community turns out for mayoral proclamation. Queens University of Charlotte employee Betty Davis, who has been on the staff since 1962 and is the school's longest-serving employee, was honored by Mayor Vi Lyles Thursday with the proclamation of "Miss Betty Day" in Charlotte.
Shooting investigation underway near west Charlotte restaurant, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a west Charlotte restaurant on Thursday afternoon, police said. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it responded to an assault with deadly weapon call just after 3:30 p.m. near Beauregard's on Freedom Drive. Medic confirmed one person...
A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School
It’s the dawn of a new era for West Charlotte High School. What’s happening: West Charlotte will kick off the school year in a brand new building for the first time in nearly 70 years. The first day of school is this Monday, Aug. 29. Why it matters: DubC, as the school is affectionately known, is […] The post A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
