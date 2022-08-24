ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Axios Charlotte

Luxury “mod-century” homes coming to south Charlotte for $2.2M

Accord Development Group is bringing four luxury “mod-century” homes to The Cloisters neighborhood for $2,220,000 each. What’s happening: Construction is underway on the four high-end homes in the neighborhood off Providence with an expected completion of the summer or fall of 2023. The homes were designed by the architect of our 2021 Home of the […] The post Luxury “mod-century” homes coming to south Charlotte for $2.2M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Seafood chain announces opening date in Birkdale; more coming to Charlotte

HUNTERSVILLE – Brown Bag Seafood Co. will serve its first North Carolina guests next week when doors open Monday at Birkdale Village. This opening marks the concept’s first splash into the Charlotte market, ahead of additional openings slated for early fall in uptown and South End. Established by...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
tornadopix.com

What to know: Lowe’s opens Charlotte Pro Fulfillment Center

Lowe’s chose Charlotte as the first fulfillment center only for professional clients, creating 40 jobs. The 200,000-square-foot facility opened this month at 7800 Tuckaseegee Road, the Morrisville-based home improvement company reported Wednesday in a statement to The Charlotte Observer. The West Charlotte location is located off Interstate 85, near Interstate 485.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte’s Best Burger Restaurant Closing Friday

Wait, wait. I know I’m guilty of baiting you in on that headline, but it for a good reason and one you’ll be interested in. First, the restaurant that’s closing on Friday-and just for Friday-is NoDa’s Brooks’ Sandwich House. Recently Reader’s Digest named it the best spot in Charlotte to get a burger.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

What Charlotte’s current real estate market means for buyers and sellers

Produced in partnership with The Redbud Group. Charlotte’s red-hot real estate market has been on a wild ride for the past few years and right now is no exception. The background: The average sale price in Charlotte is $458,635, up 15.4% compared to last year, according to the latest data. Okay, but: Rising interest rates, an increase […] The post What Charlotte’s current real estate market means for buyers and sellers appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kelly Wearstler
triwnews.com

Ready To Escape?

CHARLOTTE – Do you miss the bright and colorful world of make-believe that was a part of your life as a kid? Mom and pop business owners Ken and Jeannie McCoy have crafted imaginary worlds to bring you back to that place of nostalgia where you can forget about reality and get lost in adventure. Whether you’re in a dreamlike state of magical surrealism, stuck on a runaway train, or on a treasure hunt, Waxhaw Escape has a story to connect you to your inner child.
WAXHAW, NC
WCNC

'A detriment to the community': Belmont neighbors unhappy about proposed housing development

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont city leaders and residents are divided over a proposed housing development that would add hundreds of homes along South Point Road. The proposed development, known as the Henry Chapel community, would include 628 single-family homes on what is now a vacant 275-acre lot. Turnstone Group, LLC is the developer behind the plan that's placed under current suburban residential zoning.
BELMONT, NC
WCNC

These 4 chores can make your house more valuable

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home improvement projects can make a major difference when it comes to the value of your home. Did you know that focusing on the exterior can be beneficial when it comes time to sell your home? Here are four exterior home improvement projects that will add value, according to Realtor.com:
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Just Approved Drinking On City Streets in New “Social Districts”

The new ordinance requires that beverages must be purchased from an ABC approved bar, restaurant or other establishment, and consumed within the boundaries and hours of the specific social district. The containers also must have clear labels with the specific social district’s logo and name. “[Social districts are] a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Festival ‘Matthews Alive’ Returns This Year

According to WSOC-TV, a longtime Labor Day weekend tradition is returning to Matthews this year after being canceled by covid for two years. The Matthews Alive Festival will be held Sept. 2-5. It is four fun filled with live music, carnival rides, and games. It all happens in beautiful historic downtown Matthews.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte’s first public park reopens soon after a nearly $6 million makeover

Independence Park is scheduled to reopen in October after a $5.9 million facelift. As you move along 7th Street or Hawthorne Lane in Elizabeth, you can see signs reading “PARK CLOSED.” But you can also see new paths going in, which will ultimately connect the park to Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Details: Renovations include a wider […] The post Charlotte’s first public park reopens soon after a nearly $6 million makeover appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

'Miss Betty' Day marks 60 years with Queens University of Charlotte

'Miss Betty' Day marks 60 years with Queens University of Charlotte. Campus community turns out for mayoral proclamation. Queens University of Charlotte employee Betty Davis, who has been on the staff since 1962 and is the school's longest-serving employee, was honored by Mayor Vi Lyles Thursday with the proclamation of "Miss Betty Day" in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School

It’s the dawn of a new era for West Charlotte High School. What’s happening: West Charlotte will kick off the school year in a brand new building for the first time in nearly 70 years. The first day of school is this Monday, Aug. 29. Why it matters: DubC, as the school is affectionately known, is […] The post A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

