Inside the Delays, Drama, and Turmoil at the Austin Airport

Laura Pevehouse, an Austin communications consultant, took to the skies in May like millions of other travelers. She’d flown with her daughter on a vacation in summer 2021 and visited Las Vegas for work, but she knew this trip might be different. An email from her airline advised Pevehouse to arrive three hours before her international flight as the airline industry reeled from widespread flight cancellations and delays caused by inclement weather, technical issues, and staff and pilot shortages. That didn’t even include the huge numbers of spring travelers expected to pass through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) that month.
msn.com

Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area

The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking several months of evaluating what cases were impacted. What officials ultimately discovered was a total of 1,047 cases affected from an 11-year span, involving jurisdictions in Guadalupe, Bexar and Comal counties.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Rideshare company 'Wridz' now serving Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — There's a new rideshare option now serving Austin. "Wridz" was founded in Central Texas and is currently active in Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Lubbock, as well as Cincinnati and Chicago. The company said the biggest difference between itself and other rideshare options is that...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin barbecue restaurant manager, owner indicted on fraud charges

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Insurance says the owner of a popular East Austin barbecue spot and her manager have been indicted for their alleged role in a $350,000 workers' compensation fraud scheme. Allison Clem, manager of la Barbecue, and her wife, LeAnn Mueller, who owns the food...
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Angry Belton, Texas Mom Goes Viral With Video Reaction to Alleged Racism

Never mess with a mama bear or her cubs. That especially goes for Ashely Marie from Belton, Texas. Ashely has a daughter who attends School in Belton ISD. She posted a video on Facebook saying her daughter accidentally bumped into her teacher, who then said, "In America, we say excuse me”. She went on to say that the teacher assumed her daughter was from Mexico, and was condescending toward her and needlessly embarrassed her in front of her classmates.
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Austin

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Austin from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

UTPD, APD responding to an incident at 15th and Red River

AUSTIN, Texas — Officers with the Austin Police Department and the University of Texas Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, are responding to an incident at 15th and Red River Streets on Thursday night. APD said the scene is related to a shooting that happened in East...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

UT psychology department helps improve morale among Austin firefighters

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters work long shifts, away from home, helping keep the community safe. It's a tough job, but when morale is low, it makes it even harder. "Our department faced some issues with our staffing," said Ken Bailey, Travis County Fire Rescue chief. "It was about the group dynamics and how we were dealing with our employees."
AUSTIN, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Woman Left Kid in the Car When She Fled the Scene of an Accident

If you're going to commit a crime, always smart not to leave any evidence behind. Also, don't leave your kid at the scene of the crime either. Looks like Austin police had a busy Monday morning earlier this week. Around 5 AM on August 22nd, police responded to a rollover accident. Witnesses observed the woman flee the scene after flipping over her vehicle. According to witnesses, a child was left in the car as well. The woman did apparently attempt to get the child out of their, but was not having any luck.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Officials asking for help identifying theft suspects in Buda

BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a truck involved in a theft earlier this month. The sheriff's office said on August 7, a Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck stole a trailer from a business on FM 2001 in Buda. The truck did...
BUDA, TX
fox7austin.com

Deputies searching for 2 burglary suspects in Buda

BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects from an incident in June. The sheriff's office said on June 16, two suspects committed several burglaries in the Sunfield Subdivision in Buda. One of the suspects appeared to have long hair pulled back...
BUDA, TX
KVUE

KVUE

