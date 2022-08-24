Read full article on original website
AOE announces educator wellness partnership with Vermont Education Health Initiative
PATH Forward to Provide Targeted Wellness Supports to Vermont School Districts. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Education announced today that it signed a contract with the Vermont Education Health Initiative (VEHI), on a program to advance educator health and wellness in Vermont. The program, PATH Forward, will provide targeted wellness supports to Vermont’s educator workforce, and support Vermont’s supervisory unions and school districts in developing robust wellness programs that meet their individual needs. PATH Forward is a strategic investment in school-based wellness programs, both to meet their immediate needs, and build capacity going forward.
Vermont Changemakers Table announces $60,260 in grants to support BIPOC-led work
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Changemakers Table, with contributions from the Vermont Community Foundation and the Johnson Family Foundation, has distributed 22 grants totaling $60,260 to provide unrestricted operating support for organizations and initiatives led by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) across Vermont. The Vermont Changemakers Table, convened...
Condos issues primary canvass report, reminds voters of General Election ballot mailing
Vermont Business Magazine With the statewide canvassing of the primary election completed last Monday (see statewide results below), Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos issued a reminder that all Vermont voters will be mailed a ballot for the November 8 General Election, and encouraged voters to update or confirm their voter registration information by August 31.
Governor continues to push for career and technical education
Governor Scott held his weekly press conference at the Green Mountain Tech & Career Center, as he continues to push for CTE programs across the state. Screen Grab. Click image to watch. Vermont Business Magazine At his weekly media briefing in Hyde Park on Tuesday, Governor Phil Scott highlighted available...
Vermont Democratic Party welcomes new communications director
Emily Bowers, former deputy manager of the Charity Clark for Attorney General campaign, has joined the Vermont Democratic Party(link is external) as director of communications. In her new role, Bowers is responsible for the party's overall branding, forward-facing communications and coordinated campaign messaging. “Emily comes to us with a broad...
Gobeille and Vincent: What’s at stake in the UVM Health Network’s budget request
Recently, we presented the University of Vermont Health Network’s proposed budget for next year(link is external) to our Vermont regulators, the Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB). Despite years of serious belt tightening, several major forces are driving our need for a significant increase. We took this opportunity to share with the GMCB what’s at stake and explain why our budget proposal is necessary to stabilize our finances and put us on a path to sustainability.
VSAC reacts to student loan forgiveness and repayment
The following was released in response to the August 24, 2022, announcement by President Joe Biden on student loan forgiveness and a new repayment restart schedule. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Student Assistance Corp (VSAC) applauds the decision by President Biden to announce student loan relief for Vermont borrowers. Under the President’s plan, Vermont federal student loan borrowers earning less than $125,000 will be eligible for up to $10,000 of undergraduate student loan cancelation. Borrowers who received Pell grants will be eligible for an additional $10,000. It is estimated that 30% of Vermont borrowers will be eligible for the additional cancelation.
Champlain College presents 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award
Weiwei Wang, co-founder and director of operations and development of the Vermont Professionals of Color Network, was presented in August with Champlain College(link is external)'s 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award. The annual award recognizes and celebrates leaders whose personal and professional achievements exemplify Champlain’s commitment to developing engaged citizens who have...
DCF: Families of eligible children will get a food benefit to help
Families of eligible children will get a food benefit to help make up for missed free or reduced-price meals at school. Vermont Business Magazine The federal government has authorized the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) and Agency of Education (AOE) to provide a temporary food benefit to preK-12 students who would normally receive free or reduced-price meals at school.
