NYC Considers Summer Camps to House Homeless Migrants
Strained for shelter space, the Adams administration confirmed it was exploring the possibility of using camp facilities “should they become necessary,” to house asylum seekers arriving from the Southern border. The city has relied on commercial hotels and other stopgap facilities to quickly add shelter capacity for decades, but camps would be a new sort of accommodation for families.
Tax rebates 2022: Direct one-time checks worth $150 will be sent out in just months
Hundreds of thousands of New York City homeowners will receive tax rebates thanks to legislation passed and signed by city leadership.
‘Good Riddance Cuomo Day’ celebrated at S.I. restaurant while $4,830 raised for Siller’s Tunnel to Towers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just one year ago, one restaurant owners’ disgust for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo culminated in a celebration of his ousting with parties around the borough. That’s why Aug. 23 will forever be a holiday at Jimmy Max, where rounds are free and crowds are encouraged to donate to a good cause.
After Spending Big, SuperPACs Failed to Beat New York Progressives for Senate Seats
Bronx incumbent Gustavo Rivera and DSA-endorsed Kristen Gonzalez both seemed likely to prevail in their State Senate races, despite being targeted by SuperPACs that spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to undermine the progressive candidates, stuffing mailboxes with flyers and running digital ads disparaging them or boosting their opponents. Better...
After Media-Frenzied Welcome, Asylum Seekers Endure Hardships of Shelter
The city estimates that around 6,300 asylum seekers have arrived via buses from the border in recent months. In addition to finding a safe place to stay, they must navigate access to medical care, keep tabs on their ongoing immigration cases and in some cases, attempt to reunite with family members they were separated from during their journeys. Some have left the shelter system altogether, citing safety concerns.
NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 25- 31
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
Scenes From New York’s Sleepy Second Primary
By 6 p.m. Tuesday, 237,888 New York City residents had voted in the unusual August primary, where some neighborhoods were home to heated State Senate and Congressional races while others had no candidates on the ballot at all. Polls close at 9 p.m. By 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, the polling place...
2 men, 1 terminally ill, jump to their deaths just hours apart in NYC
Two men in their 60s jumped to their deaths in New York City just over eight hours apart, police said Thursday.
SNAP Schedule: New York Food Stamps Benefits for September 2022
SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income working people, senior citizens and the disabled. In New York, SNAP is administered by two different agencies: the Department of Social Services...
longisland.com
Study: Nassau, Suffolk County Residents Receive Among Largest Tax Refunds in New York
Approximately 75% of taxpayers in the U.S. receive a tax refund, and a recent study found the places where those tax refund checks are largest. To determine the counties in New York State that received the highest refunds - among them, Nassau and Suffolk Counties - the study divided the total amount of money refunded by the IRS by the number of refunds given out to residents in each county.
Woman, 74, randomly punched in face on Midtown Manhattan street
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 74-year-old woman was randomly punched in the face by another woman on a Midtown street, authorities said early Friday in a public appeal for tips. The victim was walking along Madison Avenue near East 52nd Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday when the assailant slugged her in the face without any […]
NYPD officers told not to ‘congregate, or engage in unnecessary conversation’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD directed police officers not to stand around in groups and chat, according to an update to the Patrol Guide. The change is meant “to enhance operational efficiency and officer safety.” Patrol supervisors were also told to “ensure” the new order is followed. “Do not congregate, or engage in unnecessary […]
'Can I have money for diapers?' man asks before robbing Grand Central subway rider
The 17-year-old victim had just departed a 6 train and was exiting the turnstiles at the Grand Central subway stop at Lexington Avenue and E. 42nd Street last Wednesday evening when the man came up to him.
One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill
New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Units Still Available at 1709 Park Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
There are still three affordable housing units available via lottery at 1709 Park Place, a four-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Draft Master Engineering and developed by Gaby Uziel under 1709 Park Place LLC, the structure yields eight residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $62,572 to $156,130.
politicsny.com
Bronx native Tina Forte clinches GOP nomination, to face AOC in NY-14 Congressional race
It will be an all-Bronx general election for New York’s 14th Congressional District seat after Throggs Neck native Tina Forte secured the Republican nomination defeating Queens native Desi Joseph Cuellar in a primary by a 67%-31% margin Tuesday. Forte thanked her Bronx and Queens supporters on Twitter Tuesday night...
Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital
THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, […]
ID Released For Person Struck, Killed By Train In Scotchtown
Officials with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck by a train in the Hudson Valley. Paul Engel, age 67, of Manhattan, was killed in Orange County around 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Scotchtown, a hamlet of the town of Wallkill.
hudsoncountyview.com
Fulop agrees with Murphy on Jersey City’s Amy DeGise: ‘Let the court system play it out’
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop agrees with Gov. Phil Murphy (D) regarding Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run, stating “let the court system play it out” during an interview this morning. “Look, I think I’ve been pretty clear: there’s no reason you should ever leave the scene of an...
Man fatally struck by NJ transit train
A man was fatally struck by a NJ Transit train Wednesday morning in Bergen County, authorities said.
