ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
City Limits

NYC Considers Summer Camps to House Homeless Migrants

Strained for shelter space, the Adams administration confirmed it was exploring the possibility of using camp facilities “should they become necessary,” to house asylum seekers arriving from the Southern border. The city has relied on commercial hotels and other stopgap facilities to quickly add shelter capacity for decades, but camps would be a new sort of accommodation for families.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Manhattan, NY
Traffic
City
Manhattan, NY
Albany, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Traffic
City Limits

After Media-Frenzied Welcome, Asylum Seekers Endure Hardships of Shelter

The city estimates that around 6,300 asylum seekers have arrived via buses from the border in recent months. In addition to finding a safe place to stay, they must navigate access to medical care, keep tabs on their ongoing immigration cases and in some cases, attempt to reunite with family members they were separated from during their journeys. Some have left the shelter system altogether, citing safety concerns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 25- 31

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

Scenes From New York’s Sleepy Second Primary

By 6 p.m. Tuesday, 237,888 New York City residents had voted in the unusual August primary, where some neighborhoods were home to heated State Senate and Congressional races while others had no candidates on the ballot at all. Polls close at 9 p.m. By 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, the polling place...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Heastie
longisland.com

Study: Nassau, Suffolk County Residents Receive Among Largest Tax Refunds in New York

Approximately 75% of taxpayers in the U.S. receive a tax refund, and a recent study found the places where those tax refund checks are largest. To determine the counties in New York State that received the highest refunds - among them, Nassau and Suffolk Counties - the study divided the total amount of money refunded by the IRS by the number of refunds given out to residents in each county.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Woman, 74, randomly punched in face on Midtown Manhattan street

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 74-year-old woman was randomly punched in the face by another woman on a Midtown street, authorities said early Friday in a public appeal for tips. The victim was walking along Madison Avenue near East 52nd Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday when the assailant slugged her in the face without any […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Congestion Pricing#Public Infrastructure
101.5 WPDH

One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill

New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Units Still Available at 1709 Park Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

There are still three affordable housing units available via lottery at 1709 Park Place, a four-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Draft Master Engineering and developed by Gaby Uziel under 1709 Park Place LLC, the structure yields eight residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $62,572 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
MTA
PIX11

Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Person Struck, Killed By Train In Scotchtown

Officials with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck by a train in the Hudson Valley. Paul Engel, age 67, of Manhattan, was killed in Orange County around 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Scotchtown, a hamlet of the town of Wallkill.
City Limits

City Limits

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Non-profit independent in-depth journalism on New York City's most pressing issues.

 https://citylimits.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy