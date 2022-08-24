ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Grand Rapids Press

Comments / 2

Related
MLive

Bank robbery suspect at large in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, MI -- Kent County law enforcement is searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank Saturday morning, police said. Shortly after 11 a.m. Aug. 27, a robbery was reported at the Fifth Third Bank located on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue, west of Rockford. The suspect...
KENT COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Police
WWMT

One dead in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has died after a Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids. Officers found a male victim near the intersection of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Despite performing live-saving measures, the man did not survive his injuries. His identity is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

Muskegon Heights police arrest minor after shooting at officers

Muskegon Heights Police say a minor is in custody after the individual shot at officers on Tuesday night. The suspect was booked into the Muskegon County Juvenile Transition Center for fleeing and eluding, aiding and abetting and carrying a concealed weapon. Officials say the suspect was involved in a car...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Co. Prosecutor considers charging teen, who allegedly shot at police, as an adult

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office is considering whether or not to charge a teenager, who allegedly shot at police, as an adult. The incident happened on Broadway and Riordan in Muskegon Heights Tuesday, August 23, where according to Muskegon Heights Police, a 17-year-old boy shot at responding officers during a vehicle pursuit.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids police release body cam video of officers shooting armed man

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Less than 24 hours after police shot an armed man suspected of breaking into vehicles, Grand Rapids police released body camera videos showing the incident. Police said the videos show the man pointing a handgun at officers. Investigators recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun from the scene.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

GRPD shares portion of body cam footage from shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Editor's note: The body camera footage shared by the Grand Rapids Police Department may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Grand Rapids Police shared short clips of body camera footage from two officers who shot a man suspected of breaking into multiple vehicles Thursday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought

A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
23K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy