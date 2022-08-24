Read full article on original website
Related
GRPD: 1 man killed in early morning shooting
One man was killed in a shooting in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.
Police searching for man accused of robbing Kent Co. bank
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning is still at large, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. Police learned of the robbery just after 11 a.m. at the Fifth Third on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue. Police say no...
Bank robbery suspect at large in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Kent County law enforcement is searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank Saturday morning, police said. Shortly after 11 a.m. Aug. 27, a robbery was reported at the Fifth Third Bank located on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue, west of Rockford. The suspect...
Juvenile arrested for allegedly shooting at Muskegon Heights police during chase
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Police have taken a juvenile into custody who they believe fired shots at officers while fleeing in a chase, which later ended in a crash. The suspect – who was not identified – was lodged Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Muskegon County Juvenile Transition Center, according to a Muskegon Heights Police Department news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kent Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for bank robbery suspect
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the man who’s accused of robbing a bank Saturday morning.
WWMT
One dead in Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has died after a Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids. Officers found a male victim near the intersection of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Despite performing live-saving measures, the man did not survive his injuries. His identity is...
iheart.com
Muskegon Heights police arrest minor after shooting at officers
Muskegon Heights Police say a minor is in custody after the individual shot at officers on Tuesday night. The suspect was booked into the Muskegon County Juvenile Transition Center for fleeing and eluding, aiding and abetting and carrying a concealed weapon. Officials say the suspect was involved in a car...
Police warn shoppers to protect purses following recent thefts
Police are asking the public to stay vigilant after a recent streak of purse thefts in parking lots across the Kent County area.
Suspects arrested in connection to string of purse snatchings across Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a string of purse snatching incidents around Kent County, according to the Grandville Police Department. Police say investigation into a purse theft on Aug. 18 led police to linking the suspects, a 17-year-old juvenile and a 19-year-old...
Muskegon Co. Prosecutor considers charging teen, who allegedly shot at police, as an adult
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office is considering whether or not to charge a teenager, who allegedly shot at police, as an adult. The incident happened on Broadway and Riordan in Muskegon Heights Tuesday, August 23, where according to Muskegon Heights Police, a 17-year-old boy shot at responding officers during a vehicle pursuit.
Woman dies after SUV rolls over during medical emergency in West Michigan
A 73-year-old woman has died after she was involved in a fiery rollover crash on Monday in West Michigan. Following the incident, an MSP trooper and other jumped into action to try to save her.
Grand Rapids police release body cam video of officers shooting armed man
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Less than 24 hours after police shot an armed man suspected of breaking into vehicles, Grand Rapids police released body camera videos showing the incident. Police said the videos show the man pointing a handgun at officers. Investigators recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun from the scene.
Grand Rapids police shoot man who they say pointed gun at officers
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids police early Thursday, Aug. 25, shot a man multiple times after he pointed a gun at officers, police said. The wounded man is expected to survive. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. on Forrester Street SE and Bonita Drive. Police were responding to...
Motorcycle crashes with car on I-96 ramp, injuries unknown
Thursday evening, a motorcyclist was down on Plainfield Avenue, in the area of the M-44 connecting ramp to I96.
1 Driver Injured In A Rollover Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Walker Police Department responded to a rollover crash that injured the driver. The crash happened on 4 Mile and Alpine Avenue on Thursday. The motor vehicle crash caused the power lines to [..]
Kent County Sheriff’s Office reminding drivers of new school bus law
With most schools now back in session, the Kent County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers about a new law involving school buses.
GRPD shares portion of body cam footage from shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Editor's note: The body camera footage shared by the Grand Rapids Police Department may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Grand Rapids Police shared short clips of body camera footage from two officers who shot a man suspected of breaking into multiple vehicles Thursday.
townbroadcast.com
Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought
A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
1 Person Injured In A Motor vehicle Accident In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that injured a motorcyclist Thursday evening. The motorcyclist was heading down on Plainfield Avenue, M-44, connecting ramp to I96.
Police: Woman shot while inside GR barbershop
A woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday evening, police say.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
23K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 2