Rolla woman accused of attempted child kidnapping

ROLLA, Mo. – The Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a Rolla woman for allegedly trying to take another woman’s toddler while claiming the baby was her’s all along.

According to a probable cause statement from the Rolla Police Department obtained by FOX 2, the incident happened just before 9:55 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the 1400 block of Forum Drive. Officers responded to a reported assault in progress and made contact with the victim.

The victim told police Brandy Swindle attempted to take her child. She claimed Swindle began hitting her with a pair of shoes during the attack.

Officers located Swindle near Forum and Woodlawn drives. Swindle denied striking the other woman. Once in custody, Swindle told police the toddler was hers and that the other woman had been abusing the child.

Swindle was charged with attempted child kidnapping.

