ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolla, MO

Rolla woman accused of attempted child kidnapping

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AghME_0hTnOtQT00

ROLLA, Mo. – The Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a Rolla woman for allegedly trying to take another woman’s toddler while claiming the baby was her’s all along.

According to a probable cause statement from the Rolla Police Department obtained by FOX 2, the incident happened just before 9:55 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the 1400 block of Forum Drive. Officers responded to a reported assault in progress and made contact with the victim.

Trending: Albert Pujols gets gifts (and gives them) in final series at Wrigley Field

The victim told police Brandy Swindle attempted to take her child. She claimed Swindle began hitting her with a pair of shoes during the attack.

Officers located Swindle near Forum and Woodlawn drives. Swindle denied striking the other woman. Once in custody, Swindle told police the toddler was hers and that the other woman had been abusing the child.

Swindle was charged with attempted child kidnapping.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Woman charged after allegedly shooting up bar

A Waynesville woman has been charged with three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon for an incident in July in which she allegedly shot a gun inside a St. Robert bar while drunk. The charges against 30-year-old Danisha L. Blevins indicate that she brandished a loaded weapon while intoxicated...
WAYNESVILLE, MO
msn.com

Murder suspect set to make court appearance

A Texas County man charged in the murder of his sister-in-law is set to appear Sept. 6 for either a plea or trial setting in Texas County Circuit Court. Joshua Goodchild of Eunice, 34, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Nikki Goodchild, 31, who was married to his brother. The tragedy in March 2022 occurred at the woman’s Eunice house, where she was found in the living room just inside the doorway with bullet wounds to her head, chest and right shoulder, authorities said.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Phelps County man accused of murdering girlfriend last weekend denied bond

A Phelps County man charged this week with murdering his girlfriend during a domestic dispute is to remain incarcerated. On Thursday, a Phelps County judge denied Michael Billingsley’s request to modify his bond. The judge ruled Billingsley presents a danger to the victim and is considered a flight risk. He was scheduled for a bond review hearing and arraignment on August 30.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phelps County, MO
Crime & Safety
Rolla, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Rolla, MO
County
Phelps County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
NEOSHO, MO
kjluradio.com

Bourbon man accused of brutal road rage attack heads to trial next summer

A jury trial is scheduled for a Crawford County man accused of causing severe head trauma to a woman during a road rage incident last year. Joseph Voisey, of Bourbon, was scheduled Monday for a three-day jury trial to begin June 5, 2023. He’s charged with one count of first-degree assault resulting in serious injuries.
BOURBON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
kwos.com

Car runs over man in JCMO

A Linn man is at University Hospital after being hit by a car. 49 – year old William Kaullen was weed eating on Southwest Blvd. Thursday morning. A car driven by a teen driver ran off the road and hit Kaullen. He had serious head injuries and was taken to Columbia.
LINN, MO
krcgtv.com

Inmate charged with beating Jefferson City Correctional Center guard

JEFFERSON CITY — Days after a guard at Jefferson City Correctional Center filed a lawsuit against a prisoner, the prisoner faces criminal charges regarding the incident. The Cole County prosecutor charged Gavin Syring with first-degree assault. According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video shows Syring striking Kent Riley, knocking him to the floor, and then standing over him, striking him on the head on July 19, 2022.
krcgtv.com

Two dead, three hurt in UTV crash in Camden County

Two people are dead and three are hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County. The crash happened at 6 pm Friday on Avalon Way, near Huff N Puff Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online reports, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, was driving a 2020 Can-Am Defender, a side-by-side UTV.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
krcgtv.com

Domestic dispute leads to Phelps County woman's death; man charged

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Beulah woman is dead and her boyfriend is in custody in the Phelps County Jail on no bond after a domestic disturbance led to violence and death Monday. According to the Phelps County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a home in Beulah Monday afternoon that was shared by 36-year-old Michael Douglas Billingsley and his girlfriend, who is identified in court documents only as V.B.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Texas County man seriously injured in crash involving Amish buggy

A Texas County man is seriously injured when a truck hits an Amish buggy near Summersville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Alvin Shetler, 25, of Hartshorn, was traveling in an animal-drawn buggy on Highway KK, seven miles north of Summersville, Thursday morning, when the accident occurred. Troopers say a 16-year-old boy from Hartshorn in a pickup truck struck the buggy. Shetler was flown to a hospital in Springfield.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Eight members of a family were hurt Thursday morning after a head-on crash in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 50 east of Fowler Road around 10:40 a.m. Troopers said a transit van driven by Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho, hit a semi-truck The post Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Driver, 16, rear-ends a horse-drawn buggy, causes serious injury

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The driver of a horse-drawn buggy was seriously injured after being rear-ended by a 16-year-old in a pickup in Texas County. Shetler E. Alvin, 25, of Hartshorn was air-lifted to a Springfield hospital to be treated for serious injuries after being struck by the pickup seven miles north of Summersville on Highway […]
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man charged with shooting at Columbia home

Boone County prosecutors charged a Jefferson City man Monday with eight felonies including armed criminal action, domestic assault and stalking after he allegedly fired several shots at a woman's car and home. The post Jefferson City man charged with shooting at Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Sullivan man dies in crash on Hwy. 185

A Sullivan man was killed in a two-car wreck on Highway 185 in rural Franklin County on Aug. 16. David Hoss, 61, of Sullivan, was westbound near Sleepy Hollow Road at 2:45 p.m., when he lost control of the 2006 Mercury Milan he was driving, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Hoss crossed the center line, striking the front of an eastbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 83-year-old Robert Smith, of Sullivan. Smith and passenger Linda Busse, 70, were transported by Missouri Baptist Ambulance to Missouri Baptist with minor injuries.
SULLIVAN, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy