Fort Worth, TX

Post-flood debris highlights the importance of litter control

Fort Worth, Texas
 4 days ago
With this week’s rainfall and resulting floods, large amounts of debris and litter can be seen along many waterways. This problem highlights the importance of litter control.

City crews and partner organizations are quickly assessing affected areas in preparation for post-emergency cleanups, starting with the Trinity River, Lake Arlington and Lake Worth.

Safety is the City’s highest priority. As a safety precaution, volunteers are not being recruited at this time. Opportunities for volunteer community cleanups are possible this weekend, pending safety assessments. Sign up for the Keep Fort Worth Beautiful newsletter for a special edition announcement of upcoming community cleanups.

Meanwhile, if you see areas that need attention, report it:

  • MyFW app (download free from the App Store or Google Play).
  • Call center: 817-392-1234.
  • Website.

Timely reports from residents will allow the City to better understand collection needs and assign additional crews and equipment. All flood-related submissions will be queued for assessment and litter cleanup.

The City is receiving numerous inquiries and staff is diligently working to prioritize and respond to these requests. Please be patient and understanding during this process.

Litter is 100% preventable

The City of Fort Worth is working to increase litter controls through its Environmental Protection Fund with the expansion of services like street sweepers and additional litter crews. The implementation of the Trinity River Waterwheels Initiative would significantly reduce litter in waterways, not only during seasons of heavy rainfall, but throughout the year.

To learn more about City of Fort Worth’s litter programs, contact Keep Fort Worth Beautiful at 817-392-2046 or by email.

