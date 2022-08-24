ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

York News-Times

Plea agreement reached in meth case

YORK – A plea agreement has been reached in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine, following a traffic stop on Interstate 80. A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he saw a traffic violation and a stop was initiated.
Man arrested, charged with Greeley bank robbery

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a bank robbery in Greeley. Greeley police said Larimer County deputies handcuffed 36-year-old Jessie Martinez on suspicion of charges unrelated to the robbery Friday. Following that arrest, deputies said they recognized Martinez in suspect photos Greeley police posted to social media. Martinez is accused of threatening a teller at the FirstBank on the 4300 block of 9th Street Road, demanding cash. He’ll be extradited to Weld County to face charges the charges.
Denver paramedic accused of fentanyl theft

DENVER — A grand jury indicted a paramedic, who is accused of stealing 50 vials of fentanyl from his former workplace and tampering with another 20 over the last four years, KDVR reported Monday. Christopher Pattinson, 40, faces 20 counts of tampering with a consumer product plus 38 counts...
Denver police search for driver, vehicle that hit bicyclist and left scene

Denver Police Department is searching for a driver and a vehicle that hit a bicyclist on N Kittredge Street in Denver and left the scene on Aug 20. According to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers press release, police responded to the 4500 block of N Kittredge near Cortland Gateway Park apartments after the auto-pedestrian crash was reported t about 10 a.m. that morning. Crash investigators says the cyclist was hit by the suspect vehicle heading northbound on Kittredge. The bicyclist was unable to share any descriptive info about the suspect or the vehicle. There was no information about the injuries the victim had either. Anyone with information can remain anonymous and become eligible for a $2,000 reward when they contact Crime Stoppers at 270-913-7867 (STOP). 
Judge rejects Colfax Avenue shooting plea deal after outcry from victim's family

Family and friends of a 32-year-old woman who was shot and killed say they showed up in a Denver courtroom Friday morning to fight for her.  "We just want justice for Pamela because her life mattered to all of us," said Pamela Cabriales' lifelong friend Mayra. "If my sister was here today and the situation was the other way around she would do the same thing," said Pamela's brother Alex Cabriales. According to prosecutors, Pamela Cabriales rear ended a car driven by 18-year-old Neshan Johnson on Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25. After the collision, a 14-year-old passenger jumped out and...
Man charged with hate crimes for spraying people with gas

An arrest was made in connection with an attack from last month that could have been deadly.Riny Kosam, 28, was arrested by Aurora police and now faces several charges related to a July 23 attack at the Rocket Gas Station at Mississippi Avenue and Havana Street.Just before 11 p.m. that night, Kosam approached customers that were speaking Spanish and told them they "don't belong here," sprayed them with gasoline and apparently searched for a lighter, police said. When he couldn't find a lighter, he threw a rock through their car's rear window and stole their keys.Kosam was arrested Wednesday by...
Sheridan police search for car thieves captured on video

Police are searching for the thieves who stole cars right off the lot of a dealership. It happened in Sheridan at Springs Automotove off Santa Fe Drive and Radcliffe Avenue. The security video shows the thieves taking a Ford Focus, a black Bentley and a Jeep Wrangler from the lot. More security video shows the criminals inside the auto shop, looking through desks and taking unidentified items. Sheridan police said they cannot pursue cars in property crimes if they are not involved in serious violence. Anyone with information about what happened at the car lot is urged to call the Sheridan Police Department (303) 762-2211.
Denver Union Station arrests up 192% this year, following label as 'lawless hellhole'

In recent years, crime has plagued Denver's historic Union Station, with local authorities pledging to clean up the area, addressing illegal activity and other challenges after the spot was called a "lawless hellhole" by the union that represents station employees. As of May 2022, more than 900 arrests had been made at the location in the first five months of the year, with that number continuing to climb.
