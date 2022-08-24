Denver Police Department is searching for a driver and a vehicle that hit a bicyclist on N Kittredge Street in Denver and left the scene on Aug 20. According to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers press release, police responded to the 4500 block of N Kittredge near Cortland Gateway Park apartments after the auto-pedestrian crash was reported t about 10 a.m. that morning. Crash investigators says the cyclist was hit by the suspect vehicle heading northbound on Kittredge. The bicyclist was unable to share any descriptive info about the suspect or the vehicle. There was no information about the injuries the victim had either. Anyone with information can remain anonymous and become eligible for a $2,000 reward when they contact Crime Stoppers at 270-913-7867 (STOP).

DENVER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO