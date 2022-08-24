ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Miss Butte County crowned at Butte County Fair

GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Miss Butte County Scholarship Program crowned the winners at Thursday night's pageant at the Butte County Fair. Miss Teen Butte County is 15 year old Bella Warren from Gridley. Her hobbies include cheerleading, FFA, traveling and babysitting. Miss Butte County is 19-year-old Jenny Hernandez from Chico....
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

CPUD to meet Aug. 30

The Chester Public Utility District is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5 p.m. at its location at 251 Airport Road. See details in the attached agenda.
CHESTER, CA
Plumas County News

Fire Safe Council offers no-cost consultations on creating a more fire-prepared property

Mountain living in the 21st century is as complex as it is rewarding; along with the luxuries that come with quiet moments among our beloved sugar pines, Plumas residents must also address living within the 95th percentile of wildfire likelihood in California. The Plumas County Fire Safe Council is a resource for active, on-the-ground pre-wildfire activities: hazardous fuel reduction, senior/disabled defensible space assistance, chipping, and now no-cost property consultations on home hardening, defensible space, and wildfire preparedness.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Still Fire destroys home in Nevada County near Lake of the Pines and Hwy 49

--- Updated 3:25 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 - According to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, one residence has been destroyed by the Still Fire. Officials also said additional structures are currently impacted. The fire started Saturday morning at approximately 11:45 a.m. There is no current containment, and the size...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Quincy Weather Summary August 26, 2022

Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) August 19……….. 96……….. 53……….. 0.0. August 20……….. 96……….. 52……….. 0.0. August 21……….. 95……….. 51……….. 0.0.
QUINCY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Still Fire near Lake of the Pines prompts evacuations Saturday afternoon

This story was updated at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022. One residential structure has been destroyed, but evacuations have been lifted for the Still Fire, though CAL FIRE firefighters and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office remain on scene with equipment at the vegetation fire off Wolf Road and Still Road near Lake of the Pines, according to a CAL FIRE NEU update on Facebook.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Plumas County News

First Annual Plumas County Law Enforcement fair coming to Graeagle on Saturday, August 27

Plumas County residents are invited to spend a fun afternoon at Herb Roe Park in Graeagle at the First Annual Plumas County Law Enforcement fair on Saturday, August 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free for the family and will include games, emergency vehicles, giveaways and more. Attending agencies will include the California Highway Patrol, Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, State of California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the United States Forest Service, Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Still Fire 20% contained at 44 acres

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Still Fire forced mandatory evacuations for zones NCO-E397, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Evacuation orders were lifted at 3:55 p.m. for all zones, according to the sheriff’s office. CAL FIRE reported at around 3:15 p.m. that the fire is 20% contained and forward progress has been stopped. […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Agency recommends consuming fish from Antelope Lake

Most alerts issued out of governmental entities tend to warn residents about something that could be harmful, that’s what makes today’s announcement regarding Antelope Lake a welcome change. The California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) issued a state fish advisory for Antelope Lake...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Mandatory evacuations have been lifted for the Still Fire in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY — Evacuations are no longer in place for the Still Fire in Nevada County and forward progress has been stopped.Just after noon, firefighters responded to the fire off Wolf Road on Steele Road, near Lake of the Pines, and immediately ordered mandatory evacuations to neighborhoods west of Highway 49.A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Bear River High School, while those with animal evacuations can go to the Nevada County Fairgrounds, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.As of 3:53 p.m., the fire is 44 acres and 20% contained.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power outage impacts more than 1000 homes north of Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) is reporting a power outage north of Chico that was first reported on Keefer Rd. Action News Now is following this story to find out what occurred and when the electricity will be restored to customers.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Car crashed into bridge guardrail on Skyway at Honey Run Road Friday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:28 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that a large pickup truck with a trailer lost control on Skyway at Honey Run Road and crashed into the bridge on Friday. CHP told Action News Now that the driver of the car lost control, veered to the right, hit the metal guardrail, then veered to the left and hit the concrete guardrail on the bridge, taking out a large chunk.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

Community Policy