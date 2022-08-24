Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Miss Butte County crowned at Butte County Fair
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Miss Butte County Scholarship Program crowned the winners at Thursday night's pageant at the Butte County Fair. Miss Teen Butte County is 15 year old Bella Warren from Gridley. Her hobbies include cheerleading, FFA, traveling and babysitting. Miss Butte County is 19-year-old Jenny Hernandez from Chico....
Plumas County News
CPUD to meet Aug. 30
The Chester Public Utility District is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5 p.m. at its location at 251 Airport Road. See details in the attached agenda.
krcrtv.com
Chico enters final phase of commercial storefront cannabis application process
CHICO, Calif. — Cannabis in Chico: it's been inching its way there over the past two years. Wednesday night, the final three in the race for the city’s first-ever storefront dispensary permits went up against the city manager and the public. The three businesses—Cloud Chaser, Embarc and Sweet...
Plumas County News
Fire Safe Council offers no-cost consultations on creating a more fire-prepared property
Mountain living in the 21st century is as complex as it is rewarding; along with the luxuries that come with quiet moments among our beloved sugar pines, Plumas residents must also address living within the 95th percentile of wildfire likelihood in California. The Plumas County Fire Safe Council is a resource for active, on-the-ground pre-wildfire activities: hazardous fuel reduction, senior/disabled defensible space assistance, chipping, and now no-cost property consultations on home hardening, defensible space, and wildfire preparedness.
actionnewsnow.com
Still Fire destroys home in Nevada County near Lake of the Pines and Hwy 49
--- Updated 3:25 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 - According to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, one residence has been destroyed by the Still Fire. Officials also said additional structures are currently impacted. The fire started Saturday morning at approximately 11:45 a.m. There is no current containment, and the size...
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary August 26, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) August 19……….. 96……….. 53……….. 0.0. August 20……….. 96……….. 52……….. 0.0. August 21……….. 95……….. 51……….. 0.0.
goldcountrymedia.com
Still Fire near Lake of the Pines prompts evacuations Saturday afternoon
This story was updated at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022. One residential structure has been destroyed, but evacuations have been lifted for the Still Fire, though CAL FIRE firefighters and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office remain on scene with equipment at the vegetation fire off Wolf Road and Still Road near Lake of the Pines, according to a CAL FIRE NEU update on Facebook.
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
KCRA.com
Truckee woman was hit with a $2,100 bill for a tetanus shot. Our inquiries helped drop those charges
TRUCKEE, Calif. — We all know going to the emergency room will cost you big time, but a Northern California woman is facing serious sticker shock after seeing the breakdown of costs after a recent trip to the hospital. The most expensive part of the bill wasn't even the...
Plumas County News
First Annual Plumas County Law Enforcement fair coming to Graeagle on Saturday, August 27
Plumas County residents are invited to spend a fun afternoon at Herb Roe Park in Graeagle at the First Annual Plumas County Law Enforcement fair on Saturday, August 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free for the family and will include games, emergency vehicles, giveaways and more. Attending agencies will include the California Highway Patrol, Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, State of California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the United States Forest Service, Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
Still Fire 20% contained at 44 acres
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Still Fire forced mandatory evacuations for zones NCO-E397, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Evacuation orders were lifted at 3:55 p.m. for all zones, according to the sheriff’s office. CAL FIRE reported at around 3:15 p.m. that the fire is 20% contained and forward progress has been stopped. […]
Plumas County News
Agency recommends consuming fish from Antelope Lake
Most alerts issued out of governmental entities tend to warn residents about something that could be harmful, that’s what makes today’s announcement regarding Antelope Lake a welcome change. The California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) issued a state fish advisory for Antelope Lake...
Mandatory evacuations have been lifted for the Still Fire in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY — Evacuations are no longer in place for the Still Fire in Nevada County and forward progress has been stopped.Just after noon, firefighters responded to the fire off Wolf Road on Steele Road, near Lake of the Pines, and immediately ordered mandatory evacuations to neighborhoods west of Highway 49.A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Bear River High School, while those with animal evacuations can go to the Nevada County Fairgrounds, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.As of 3:53 p.m., the fire is 44 acres and 20% contained.
actionnewsnow.com
Power outage impacts more than 1000 homes north of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) is reporting a power outage north of Chico that was first reported on Keefer Rd. Action News Now is following this story to find out what occurred and when the electricity will be restored to customers.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Prettier picture a year later
That picture of Greenville looking west with that deep blue sky sure looks a lot prettier than it did a year ago…
Plumas County News
State provides funding to expand internet access; Plumas to participate
Senate Bill 156, enacted in July 2021, provides $6 billion for broadband deployment in California. There is a statewide, as well as countywide effort, to bring internet services to those who have no access or who have poor service. During the Plumas County Board of Supervisors meeting Aug. 16, supervisors...
actionnewsnow.com
Car crashed into bridge guardrail on Skyway at Honey Run Road Friday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:28 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that a large pickup truck with a trailer lost control on Skyway at Honey Run Road and crashed into the bridge on Friday. CHP told Action News Now that the driver of the car lost control, veered to the right, hit the metal guardrail, then veered to the left and hit the concrete guardrail on the bridge, taking out a large chunk.
Autopsy confirms body found in Nevada Co. lake is missing Truckee teen
An autopsy conducted by the Nevada County Coroner has confirmed that the body found in the Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who has been missing from the Truckee area since early August.
KCRA.com
Stolen Airpods in Grass Valley leads to arrest of Sacramento County man with stash of stolen goods
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man was arrested in Grass Valley this week after a woman tracked her stolen Apple Airpods and led police to the suspect, authorities said. A woman reported to police her car was broken into on Wednesday in the area of the 200...
Plumas County News
Criminal Case Update: Sentences levied for felony DUI, resisting an officer and other crimes
Thank you all for your support and efforts in making Plumas County a safe and just place to live, work and play. I am especially grateful for the tremendous efforts of those throughout our community who continue to work so hard and made so many sacrifices to keep Plumas County safe.
