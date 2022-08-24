ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bpdnews.com

Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Multiple Arrests After Being Assaulted by a Hostile Crowd

At about 2:50 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, MBTA Police, and DYS made an on-site arrest of Jeffrey Toney, 26, of North Attleboro, Jerrel Green-Martin,23, of Roxbury, and Glenroy Mack, 18, of Roxbury for various drug, firearm, and assault-related charges at 35 Mt. Pleasant Avenue in Roxbury.
MBTA Bus Driver Accused in Deadly East Boston Hit-and-Run Faces Charges in Court

A woman was arraigned Thursday on charges she killed a man with her with a SUV, then drove off, in East Boston in May. Gabriella Mendez, a 32-year-old from Chelsea, appeared in court to face charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing injury or death in the death of 58-year-old pedestrian Alan Martel, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#High School#Violent Crime#Herald#Globe#Ironworkers
Woman pleads not guilty to East Boston hit-and-run that killed man

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea woman pled not guilty to multiple charges connecting her with a May East Boston hit-and-run that killed a man. Gabriella Mendez, 32, was emotional in court, where she denied charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation. Police said Mendez was driving when she hit...
Woman Who Killed Family Members, Then Herself in Lynn Shootings Is ID'd

Three men and one woman are dead as police investigate a multiple homicide-suicide case out of Lynn, Massachusetts, according to authorities. Khosay Sharifi, 31, shot her father, Mohamad Sharifi, 66; and her brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, 34; on Rockaway Street at Jefferson Street, according to a news release Thursday from the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
Authorities release names of family members killed in Lynn murder-suicide

Kahosay Sharifi, 31, allegedly shot her father, brother-in-law, and brother-in-law’s father before taking her own life. Authorities on Thursday released the names of the family members who died Tuesday in Lynn in what they have described as a murder-suicide. Kahosay Sharifi, 31, allegedly shot her father, 66-year-old Mohamad Sharifi...
Man taken to hospital following Roxbury shooting

BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating following a shooting that took place in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, Saturday. The incident took place in the area of 1579 Columbus Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. according to officials. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
Family blames mental health, abuse in Lynn triple-murder suicide

LYNN - The family devastated by a triple-murder suicide in Lynn says mental health and abuse played a role in the incident. The Essex district attorney confirmed Wednesday that a woman shot and killed her father, brother-in-law and her brother-in-law's father, before killing herself. Two young children are now fatherless, the Sharifi family wrote on an online fundraising page. A statement posted on their mailbox asked for privacy and blamed mental health and abuse. The shootings began inside a home on Rockaway Street in Lynn Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors say a 31-year-old woman shot her 66-year-old father and 34-year-old brother-in-law before gunning down a third relative a half mile away. "She then shot and killed a 56-year-old man inside his vehicle outside of 54 Laighton Street, and this man was her brother-in-law's father," Essex DA Jonathan Blodgett said. The suspect was found dead in a car in a Stop and Shop parking lot with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. I-Team sources say the woman legally owned the weapons. Police have not yet released the names of anyone involved. 
