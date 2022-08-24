Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Pawtucket man who molested girl known to him sentenced to prison on four counts of second-degree child molestation
Attorney General Peter Neronha announced that a Pawtucket man was sentenced to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions after being found guilty of committing multiple counts of second-degree child molestation in 2019 against a female victim under the age of 14. On June 13, 2022, following the conclusion of a...
Elderly Fall River Man Found Guilty of Rape and Indecent Assault
A Bristol County Superior Court Jury has convicted a 79-year old Fall River man of raping and indecently assaulting two young family members, following an eight-day trial in Fall River. District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced the verdict on Friday. The jury convicted Seth Sang of two counts of rape of...
Have you seen these people? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list. Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals:. Casey Kolenda: Wanted for firearm and drug offenses. Lakeam Bennett: Wanted for firearm offenses. Rodney Cooper: Wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon,...
msn.com
Colleen Ritzer's family settles lawsuit against company that designed school security system
DANVERS -- The family of a murdered Danvers High School teacher has settled their lawsuit against the company that designed the school's video surveillance system. Colleen Ritzer was killed in 2013. Her family sued DiNisco Design, saying their security system didn't work as intended at the time of her death.
fallriverreporter.com
Court records: Fall River City Council President charged with criminal harassment
The president of the Fall River City Council has been charged. According to court records, Pam Laliberte was charged with Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness on Thursday. The charges stem from an investigation that began in April 2022. As a part of...
bpdnews.com
Officers Assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force Make Multiple Arrests After Being Assaulted by a Hostile Crowd
At about 2:50 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, MBTA Police, and DYS made an on-site arrest of Jeffrey Toney, 26, of North Attleboro, Jerrel Green-Martin,23, of Roxbury, and Glenroy Mack, 18, of Roxbury for various drug, firearm, and assault-related charges at 35 Mt. Pleasant Avenue in Roxbury.
WCVB
Arrest made in Route 20 hit-and-run that left bicyclist seriously injured in Charlton, Massachusetts
CHARLTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Charlton that left a bicyclist severely injured, according to police. Charlton police said the collision happened at about 1 a.m. on July 16 along Route 20, specifically the westbound portion of Worcester...
NECN
MBTA Bus Driver Accused in Deadly East Boston Hit-and-Run Faces Charges in Court
A woman was arraigned Thursday on charges she killed a man with her with a SUV, then drove off, in East Boston in May. Gabriella Mendez, a 32-year-old from Chelsea, appeared in court to face charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing injury or death in the death of 58-year-old pedestrian Alan Martel, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
whdh.com
Woman pleads not guilty to East Boston hit-and-run that killed man
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea woman pled not guilty to multiple charges connecting her with a May East Boston hit-and-run that killed a man. Gabriella Mendez, 32, was emotional in court, where she denied charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation. Police said Mendez was driving when she hit...
NECN
Woman Who Killed Family Members, Then Herself in Lynn Shootings Is ID'd
Three men and one woman are dead as police investigate a multiple homicide-suicide case out of Lynn, Massachusetts, according to authorities. Khosay Sharifi, 31, shot her father, Mohamad Sharifi, 66; and her brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, 34; on Rockaway Street at Jefferson Street, according to a news release Thursday from the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
NECN
‘Out of the Blue': Friend of Alleged Shooter Shocked by Lynn Triple Murder-Suicide
As authorities continue investigating a triple-murder suicide in Lynn, Massachusetts, the shooter's best friend is in shock. Soha Akhlas says she spoke with the woman who allegedly killed three of her relatives and herself a short time before the shootings. None of the names of the deceased have been released.
fallriverreporter.com
20-year-old Fall River man held without bail after pleading not guilty in stabbing death of 58-year-old Antonio Santos
A 20-year-old Fall River man has been held without bail in the stabbing death of 58-year-old Antonio Santos. Jordan Gottlieb pleaded not guilty this afternoon and was held without bail. Gottlieb was arrested last night on Rodman Street in the vicinity of the Stop & Shop grocery store on an...
liveboston617.org
Dorchester Man Under Arrest for Weed Distribution after 911 Call for Person with a Gun
On August 25 2022, at approximately 00:45 hours, Boston Police Officers from District C-11 received a call for a person with a gun on Columbia Road. Officers immediately responded to the area and began to look for a suspect and vehicle matching the 911 callers description. Police officers eventually located...
ABC6.com
Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach react to assault that sent three to hospital
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach in Warwick reacted to the Tuesday night assault, possibly involving a baseball bat and a golf club, that sent three people in the hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, one man was still in the hospital in stable condition. Three men...
fallriverreporter.com
20-year-old Fall River man charged with murder in stabbing death of Antonio Santos
A 20-year-old Fall River man has been arrested and charged with Murder in connection to the Sunday night fatal stabbing of Antonio Santos in Fall River, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced. Jordan Gottlieb was arrested last night on Rodman Street in the vicinity of the Stop & Shop...
universalhub.com
Local bar owner denied permission to buy closed Allston pub for lying about his criminal record
The Boston Licensing Board today rejected a proposal by Derek Brady, who owns six restaurants and bars in Boston, to buy the closed White Horse Tavern on Brighton Avenue in Allston, because his application included a statement he had no criminal record when, in fact, he does. Board members also...
Authorities release names of family members killed in Lynn murder-suicide
Kahosay Sharifi, 31, allegedly shot her father, brother-in-law, and brother-in-law’s father before taking her own life. Authorities on Thursday released the names of the family members who died Tuesday in Lynn in what they have described as a murder-suicide. Kahosay Sharifi, 31, allegedly shot her father, 66-year-old Mohamad Sharifi...
Man taken to hospital following Roxbury shooting
BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating following a shooting that took place in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, Saturday. The incident took place in the area of 1579 Columbus Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. according to officials. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
Family blames mental health, abuse in Lynn triple-murder suicide
LYNN - The family devastated by a triple-murder suicide in Lynn says mental health and abuse played a role in the incident. The Essex district attorney confirmed Wednesday that a woman shot and killed her father, brother-in-law and her brother-in-law's father, before killing herself. Two young children are now fatherless, the Sharifi family wrote on an online fundraising page. A statement posted on their mailbox asked for privacy and blamed mental health and abuse. The shootings began inside a home on Rockaway Street in Lynn Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors say a 31-year-old woman shot her 66-year-old father and 34-year-old brother-in-law before gunning down a third relative a half mile away. "She then shot and killed a 56-year-old man inside his vehicle outside of 54 Laighton Street, and this man was her brother-in-law's father," Essex DA Jonathan Blodgett said. The suspect was found dead in a car in a Stop and Shop parking lot with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. I-Team sources say the woman legally owned the weapons. Police have not yet released the names of anyone involved.
WCVB
Suffolk DA candidate Arroyo loses endorsements after past allegations surface
BOSTON — City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo blames his primary opponent, the current district attorney, for leaking reports that he was accused of sexually assaulting two women. Arroyo says no charges were filed and denies the allegations.
