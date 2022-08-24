Read full article on original website
Student found with weapon in backpack at Goose Creek High School on Thursday
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A student was found with a weapon in their backpack at Goose Creek High School this week. The discovery came after a school resource officer observed a suspicious student interaction on Thursday afternoon, according to a message sent to parents. School administrators and law enforcement took immediate action and conducted […]
live5news.com
Weapon found in Berkeley County student’s backpack, district says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) The Berkeley County School District says a weapon found in a student’s backpack was confiscated Thursday afternoon. A school resource officer saw a student at Goose Creek High School having a “suspicious student interaction,” an email sent to parents stated. Administration and law...
SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession. […]
Deputies search for escaped inmate in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate in Moncks Corner Saturday afternoon. According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate escaped custody following a medical emergency. News 2 confirmed with deputies that crews and K-9s are searching in the wooded area off Mitten Lane near Trident’s Moncks Corner Medical […]
counton2.com
Woman arrested for hiding wanted man in wall of Johns Island home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested two people after an hours-long standoff at a home on Johns Island. Deputies originally responded to the home on Abram Road around 9:00 a.m. to assist Mount Pleasant Police officers with serving a warrant to Spivey for assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and malicious injury to personal property.
live5news.com
Multiple law enforcement agencies on scene of standoff on John Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they are assisting with a standoff on Johns Island Friday. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies were assisting officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department serving a warrant on Abram Road near River Road around 9 a.m. Friday morning.
Man arrested for shooting vehicle, driving recklessly in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a North Charleston man is behind bars for allegedly shooting at another vehicle and driving recklessly. Clyde Randy Lynch, 42, is charged with discharging a firearm, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and reckless driving, according to jail records. A North Charleston police report provided to […]
SLED: Marion woman illegally sold alcohol to undercover officer
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is facing charges and alcohol has been seized from a Marion liquor store after the woman illegally sold alcoholic beverages, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, of Marion, is facing two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors, and failure to secure […]
South Carolina police investigating TikTok challenge’s connection to missing teens
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — There have been more than a dozen missing teenager cases reported to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office this month. According to BCSO, 13 runaways have been reported so far in August. Of those 13, only four are still outstanding. Now, deputies searching for a reason behind the disappearances are warning […]
South Carolina coroner: Missing woman found dead in James Island marsh was shot to death
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A missing woman whose body was found Aug. 13 in the water near her boyfriend’s home on James Island was shot to death, and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office has ruled her death a homicide. An autopsy showed that Megan Rich died from a gunshot wound, the coroner’s office said. Her […]
SLED: Dorchester man charged for threatening to ‘blast’ judge
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Tuesday charged a Dorchester County man for threatening the life of a public official. Jason Paul Kositz (42) of Ladson allegedly made a Facebook post naming a judge presiding over pending domestic violence charges against him. In the post, he said “justice […]
live5news.com
Coroner: Missing woman found in marsh died from gunshot wound
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death of a woman who was reported missing and then found dead in a marsh on James Island. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The manner...
Conway police searching for motorhome after hit-and-run crash
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of Highway 501 in Conway were closed Friday afternoon due to a hit-and-run crash, according to the Conway Police Department. The crash happened near Lake Busbee. According to South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras, all lanes were re-opened just before 1 p.m., but traffic was still moving slowly. Video […]
wpde.com
Dash cam video released of Florence County crash that killed medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 obtained dash cam video Friday of a crash that happened two weeks ago, which killed a Florence County EMS medic and a motorcyclist she was helping. We got a copy of the video through Freedom of Information. Some of the images in the...
live5news.com
Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting. It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing. There is no official...
wfxb.com
Police Investigating Shooting in Georgetown Parking Lot
Georgetown Police are investigating after shots were fired yesterday in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree. Police were called to the scene on North Fraiser Street after the shots rang out. Both people involved in the shooting were gone by the time officers got there. One man left on foot while the other left in a White Dodge Journey. Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department.
live5news.com
Police searching for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police and other agencies are looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim after a police chase ended in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department got involved once the chase ended near Hampton Park on Wednesday night, according to police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen. Meanwhile, the chase started with the Hanahan Police Department.
Family seeking answers after woman killed in crash with NCPD officer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Family of a woman killed in a crash that involved a North Charleston officer are demanding answers and calling for help from those who may have witnessed the collision. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was responding to a reported shooting on July 5 when he collided […]
live5news.com
Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash. Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash...
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly Charleston multi-vehicle, motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday are identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identifies Taylor Lee Flowers (29), of Lake City, and Patrick Marrah (31), or Saint Michaels, Maryland. Marrah was the operator and Flower was the rider. Flowers and Marrah died at the scene […]
