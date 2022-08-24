ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
live5news.com

Weapon found in Berkeley County student’s backpack, district says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) The Berkeley County School District says a weapon found in a student’s backpack was confiscated Thursday afternoon. A school resource officer saw a student at Goose Creek High School having a “suspicious student interaction,” an email sent to parents stated. Administration and law...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession.  […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies search for escaped inmate in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate in Moncks Corner Saturday afternoon.   According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate escaped custody following a medical emergency.  News 2 confirmed with deputies that crews and K-9s are searching in the wooded area off Mitten Lane near Trident’s Moncks Corner Medical […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Crime & Safety
Georgetown, SC
Crime & Safety
counton2.com

Woman arrested for hiding wanted man in wall of Johns Island home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested two people after an hours-long standoff at a home on Johns Island. Deputies originally responded to the home on Abram Road around 9:00 a.m. to assist Mount Pleasant Police officers with serving a warrant to Spivey for assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and malicious injury to personal property.
live5news.com

Multiple law enforcement agencies on scene of standoff on John Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they are assisting with a standoff on Johns Island Friday. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies were assisting officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department serving a warrant on Abram Road near River Road around 9 a.m. Friday morning.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested for shooting vehicle, driving recklessly in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a North Charleston man is behind bars for allegedly shooting at another vehicle and driving recklessly. Clyde Randy Lynch, 42, is charged with discharging a firearm, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and reckless driving, according to jail records. A North Charleston police report provided to […]
WBTW News13

SLED: Marion woman illegally sold alcohol to undercover officer

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is facing charges and alcohol has been seized from a Marion liquor store after the woman illegally sold alcoholic beverages, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, of Marion, is facing two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors, and failure to secure […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Andrews High School
live5news.com

Coroner: Missing woman found in marsh died from gunshot wound

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death of a woman who was reported missing and then found dead in a marsh on James Island. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The manner...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Conway police searching for motorhome after hit-and-run crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of Highway 501 in Conway were closed Friday afternoon due to a hit-and-run crash, according to the Conway Police Department. The crash happened near Lake Busbee. According to South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras, all lanes were re-opened just before 1 p.m., but traffic was still moving slowly. Video […]
CONWAY, SC
live5news.com

Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting. It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing. There is no official...
CHARLESTON, SC
wfxb.com

Police Investigating Shooting in Georgetown Parking Lot

Georgetown Police are investigating after shots were fired yesterday in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree. Police were called to the scene on North Fraiser Street after the shots rang out. Both people involved in the shooting were gone by the time officers got there. One man left on foot while the other left in a White Dodge Journey. Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department.
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police and other agencies are looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim after a police chase ended in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department got involved once the chase ended near Hampton Park on Wednesday night, according to police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen. Meanwhile, the chase started with the Hanahan Police Department.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash. Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy