Lewis County, NY

Syracuse.com

Oneida deputies charge woman in motel arson investigation

Oriskany, N.Y. — A Missouri woman who was wanted in connection with an arson investigation in Oneida County was arrested Friday, deputies said. On Aug. 20, deputies released still images of surveillance footage asking the public for help identifying the woman they called a person of interest in the investigation.
ORISKANY, NY
wwnytv.com

Rome NY man dies in ATV crash

TOWN OF LEWIS, New York (WWNY) - A Rome NY man is dead after an ATV accident in Lewis County. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that Joseph Royce, 45, died Saturday after the accident on Goodhines Road in the Town of Lewis. In a press release, the...
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

No injuries in rollover crash

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - No one was injured in a rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Thursday morning. Police say the driver, the only person in the car, was on his way home from work on U.S. Route 11 when the crash happened. The black Volkswagen rolled into a ditch and landed on its roof.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Carthage man arrested, allegedly stole more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of brass from Fort Drum. New York State Police charged Terence Williams, 60, of Carthage with a 3rd degree felony count of Grand Larceny after they say he stole more than $40 thousand worth of brass casings from Fort Drum, where he was employed as a civilian.
CARTHAGE, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Police Investigate Ontario Street Stabbing

FULTON – Last night, Saturday, August 27, at 1:55 a.m., Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing which occurred in the 500 block of Ontario Street. A 35-year-old woman, unnamed by police, was found at that location with multiple stab wounds. She was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. According to police, she is currently listed in stable condition.
FULTON, NY
WIBX 950

Stop Right There: Utica Police Says Teen Stopped from Reaching for Loaded 9mm Handgun During Questioning

An ongoing investigation into a shots fired incident in Utica has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile. On Friday, August 26, 2022 officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were, according to a written release from the UPD, working with the GIVE Unit on a proactive detail related to a shots fired incident this week. As part of the investigation police stopped two people on the 1600 block of Oneida Street.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’

"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

Potsdam man arrested on drug charges following car crash

COLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Potsdam has been arrested following a car crash in June. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, on June 17, 2022, Paul Siematkowski, age 24 of Potsdam, was driving in the Town of Colton when he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on.
POTSDAM, NY
WETM 18 News

Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that took place on Route 5. They […]
HERKIMER, NY
whcuradio.com

Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
HOMER, NY
wwnytv.com

Troopers ask for help solving school burglaries

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating two burglaries at Heuvelton Central School within the past week. Troopers say they believe the same person broke into and vandalized the school on August 21 and August 23. In the first burglary, several computer towers and miscellaneous items were stolen....
HEUVELTON, NY
WKTV

4 overdoses, 1 fatal, in Oneida County over last 24 hours

An overdose spike alert was issued in Oneida County on Friday after four overdoses were reported over the last 24 hours, including one fatal incident. According to data from the county’s Overdose Response Team, the overdoses happened in Utica and Rome, and involved heroin and other opioids, including synthetic fentanyl, which was the fatal drug.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

11-Month-Old Dies of Overdose, Mother is Charged with Manslaughter

A Syracuse woman has been arrested on 3rd Degree Manslaughter charges after her 11-month-old baby overdosed and died as a result of an exposure to fentanyl. 31-year-old Elizabeth R. Suave, of Syracuse, was arrested by police following a months-long investigation by the Onondaga District Attorney's office, according to Syracuse.com. According to media reports, Onondaga County 911 received a call back on May 9th, claiming that a baby was in poor health. When emergency crews arrived, the young child was not responding. The child died after being delivered to a local hospital, according to Syracuse.com.
SYRACUSE, NY

