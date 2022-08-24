Read full article on original website
Related
Oneida deputies charge woman in motel arson investigation
Oriskany, N.Y. — A Missouri woman who was wanted in connection with an arson investigation in Oneida County was arrested Friday, deputies said. On Aug. 20, deputies released still images of surveillance footage asking the public for help identifying the woman they called a person of interest in the investigation.
wwnytv.com
Rome NY man dies in ATV crash
TOWN OF LEWIS, New York (WWNY) - A Rome NY man is dead after an ATV accident in Lewis County. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that Joseph Royce, 45, died Saturday after the accident on Goodhines Road in the Town of Lewis. In a press release, the...
wwnytv.com
No injuries in rollover crash
PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - No one was injured in a rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Thursday morning. Police say the driver, the only person in the car, was on his way home from work on U.S. Route 11 when the crash happened. The black Volkswagen rolled into a ditch and landed on its roof.
wwnytv.com
Carthage man arrested, allegedly stole more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of brass from Fort Drum. New York State Police charged Terence Williams, 60, of Carthage with a 3rd degree felony count of Grand Larceny after they say he stole more than $40 thousand worth of brass casings from Fort Drum, where he was employed as a civilian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
informnny.com
Suspect at large in Jefferson County after fleeing sheriff deputies
CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWTI) — A suspect remains on the run after he fled Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies Thursday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a suspicious activity complaint on Sayre Road in the Town of Champion around 2:35 p.m. on August 25. Deputies confirmed that...
Fulton Police Investigate Ontario Street Stabbing
FULTON – Last night, Saturday, August 27, at 1:55 a.m., Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing which occurred in the 500 block of Ontario Street. A 35-year-old woman, unnamed by police, was found at that location with multiple stab wounds. She was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. According to police, she is currently listed in stable condition.
Stop Right There: Utica Police Says Teen Stopped from Reaching for Loaded 9mm Handgun During Questioning
An ongoing investigation into a shots fired incident in Utica has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile. On Friday, August 26, 2022 officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were, according to a written release from the UPD, working with the GIVE Unit on a proactive detail related to a shots fired incident this week. As part of the investigation police stopped two people on the 1600 block of Oneida Street.
Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’
"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
IN THIS ARTICLE
informnny.com
Potsdam man arrested on drug charges following car crash
COLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Potsdam has been arrested following a car crash in June. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, on June 17, 2022, Paul Siematkowski, age 24 of Potsdam, was driving in the Town of Colton when he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on.
Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that took place on Route 5. They […]
whcuradio.com
Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
New York Police Searching for Suspect Who Broke Into School
Ogdensburg, NY – New York State Police are searching for a man who broke into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 killed in fiery head-on crash of 2 SUVs on rural road east of Utica
Little Falls, N.Y. — Three people died in a fiery, head-on crash between two SUVs in Herkimer County this weekend, according to troopers. The force of the crash was so strong that it took firefighters an hour to get the drivers out of the vehicles, troopers said. The crash...
wwnytv.com
Troopers ask for help solving school burglaries
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating two burglaries at Heuvelton Central School within the past week. Troopers say they believe the same person broke into and vandalized the school on August 21 and August 23. In the first burglary, several computer towers and miscellaneous items were stolen....
Shots Fired Inside CNY Veteran’s Center; Founder Says Mission Is Unchanged
Security enhancements are coming to the Central New York Veterans' Outreach Center/ Utica Center for Development after shots rang out in the facility's gymnasium during a basketball game. Utica police were called to 726 Washington Street in Utica shortly after 9:00 Thursday night - the former downtown YMCA building -...
WKTV
4 overdoses, 1 fatal, in Oneida County over last 24 hours
An overdose spike alert was issued in Oneida County on Friday after four overdoses were reported over the last 24 hours, including one fatal incident. According to data from the county’s Overdose Response Team, the overdoses happened in Utica and Rome, and involved heroin and other opioids, including synthetic fentanyl, which was the fatal drug.
Child found alive in Syracuse apartment with bodies of man, woman; deaths treated as murders
Syracuse, N.Y. — Prosecutors confirmed the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a Syracuse apartment are being investigated as murders and that a child was found alive in the apartment. Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jamie Crawford, 46, were found dead in the apartment at 3:37 p.m....
11-Month-Old Dies of Overdose, Mother is Charged with Manslaughter
A Syracuse woman has been arrested on 3rd Degree Manslaughter charges after her 11-month-old baby overdosed and died as a result of an exposure to fentanyl. 31-year-old Elizabeth R. Suave, of Syracuse, was arrested by police following a months-long investigation by the Onondaga District Attorney's office, according to Syracuse.com. According to media reports, Onondaga County 911 received a call back on May 9th, claiming that a baby was in poor health. When emergency crews arrived, the young child was not responding. The child died after being delivered to a local hospital, according to Syracuse.com.
Baby died when mom, boyfriend gave him fentanyl to calm him: prosecutor
Syracuse, N.Y. — The mother of an 11-month-old boy and her boyfriend accidentally gave the boy a fatal dose of fentanyl in an attempt to calm the baby down, according to the Onondaga County, N.Y., district attorney. The baby boy ingested the fatal dose of fentanyl inside a Syracuse...
Pair accused of Fulton County siding construction scam
Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged siding construction scam. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested on August 18.
Comments / 0