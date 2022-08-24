Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 150% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Lemonade just unveiled its latest and most advanced artificial intelligence model for pricing insurance premiums. The company's recent second quarter was one of its best ever in terms of financial results. One Wall Street investment firm predicts major upside in Lemonade stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Forever
Thermo Fisher has a long history of growing via acquisition, and it'll continue to do so. PerkinElmer is a diagnostics powerhouse, and it's also a major player in the biomedical research market. Both companies stand to benefit from the growth of the life sciences sector in the long term. You’re...
2 No-Brainer Cryptocurrencies to Buy Before the Bear Market Ends
Stocks and cryptocurrencies have been in a bear market for much of the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
Growing $250,000 to $1 million by 2032 requires a lofty 14.8% compounded return, but it's possible. The good news is that the 10-year time horizon is perfect for long-term buy-and-hold investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Benzinga
Cramer Says No To This Stock, Suggests Tesla Instead Since 'They're Also In The Lithium Business'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enbridge Inc. ENB is a "great stock." The "Mad Money" host said no to Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI, adding that it is a Canadian company not making any money. "We've got to stick with money-making companies. How about Tesla, Inc. TSLA? They’re also in the lithium business."
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
2 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50
These income-generating giants are a bargain at these prices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in 2022, I'd Pick These
Five Below has found a niche in the retail sector with its focus on affordable and trending products. Home Depot continues to grow both its DIY and professional sales in a challenging macro environment. Lululemon is now a dominant brand in the apparel industry serving both men's and women's lines.
Buying These 3 Sin Stocks Right Now Could Be a Genius Move
Sin stocks or not, these three companies look attractive after recent share price declines between 25% and 50%.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Down 51% and 86% I'd Buy Without Hesitation
Nvidia is shaping the future of revolutionary technologies like genomic sequencing, autonomous machines, and the metaverse. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and its ad-support streaming service is gaining momentum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
2 Warren Buffett-Type Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
These stocks could fit right into Berkshire's portfolio.
Worried About a Recession? Buy These 2 Warren Buffett Stocks.
These companies are beating the market this year.
InvestorPlace
3 Hot Growth Stocks Poised to Triple by 2027
Growth stocks have paid the biggest price amid the 2022 bear market. In actuality, many of these names topped out in early 2021, with the bear market wearing on for more than 18 months now. That has investors wondering if any of these hot growth stocks can bounce back. I...
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Motley Fool
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Alphabet Stock?
Shares of the Internet titan have recently experienced a dip. Yet, the company has plenty of encouraging developments in the works. Investors currently have the potential to buy this stock at a bargain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
These 2 High-Growth Stocks Could Power the Bull Market's Next Record Run
Nobody knows when the next bull market is coming, but now is the time to position your portfolio for when it does.
Motley Fool
Can ETFs Alone Make You Retire a Millionaire?
Strong returns don't require a highly active stock-picking approach. Exchange-traded funds sidestep the trap of trying to predict the market's ups and downs. Buying and holding through the roughest of rough patches leaves investors well positioned for the market's biggest gains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split
What company is next to split its shares after Tesla? There's one logical answer hiding in plain sight.
CNBC
Cramer says there's a bull market in these 4 industries. Here are his favorite stocks in them
"I think we've got just a plethora of bull markets," including agriculture and auto parts, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday. "Another Fed-mandated meltdown could create some tremendous opportunities, but only if you know where to look," the "Mad Money" host added. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday he sees a bull...
Comments / 0