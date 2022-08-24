Read full article on original website
A new year means plenty of new stars are coming to Oregon high school football. But before we see the players of tomorrow, there are many can't-miss returning players in 2022. We take a look at some of the top stars around the city schools of Portland and the expectations for their teams that come with it. Here are 14 of the many football players around Portland ready to strike it big in 2022. Central Catholic Cru Newman, junior, QB Newman burst...
HONOLULU (AP) — Mike Wright factored into four touchdowns and Vanderbilt used a 35-point third quarter to pull away from Hawaii 63-10 in a season opener on Saturday. The Commodores rolled up 601 yards of total offense, including 404 rushing to pick up their first win since Oct. 2, 2021. It was just the third victory under second-year coach Clark Lea. Wright threw for 146 yards on 13-of-21 passing without an interception. Both of his touchdown passes went to Will Sheppard, covering 1 and 15 yards. Wright also ran for 163 yards and two scores, including an 87-yard touchdown, on only 13 carries. Vanderbilt’s defense scored two touchdowns on fumble returns. Anfernee Orji snagged the first one out of the air after Maxwell Worship jarred it loose and returned it 28 yards to the end zone with 21 seconds left in the opening quarter. CJ Taylor scored from 14 yards out on a third-quarter scoop-and-score after Elijah McAllister forced the fumble.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, August 28, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
