Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR Cup race at Daytona rained out, moved to Sunday
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway was rained out Saturday night and rescheduled for Sunday. The 400-mile race, the regular-season finale that will decide the last two playoff spots, will now begin at 10 a.m. EDT. It will air on CNBC. Weather forecasts call for 40% chance in the morning, increasing to 70% in the afternoon. Fifteen drivers remain in the hunt for the postseason. Two spots are still open, although one of them will go to Ryan Blaney or Martin Truex Jr. Aric Almirola, Chris Buescher, Harrison Burton, Cole Custer, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Todd Gilliland, Justin Haley, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Bubba Wallace need to win to get into the 16-driver playoff field.
NASCAR: Team Penske avoids Kyle Busch problem
Within a week, Team Penske extended the contracts of both Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, keeping them with their NASCAR Cup Series team for the foreseeable future. It’s hard to imagine that there are many teams completely immune to NASCAR Cup Series silly season drama this year, but that is the best way to describe Team Penske and their current driver situation, especially after the last week or so.
Daytona Race Results: August 26, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR race results from Daytona International Speedway. After a multi-hour rain delay, we’re set to go racing in Daytona Beach, Florida. The green flag is set to drop at Daytona International Speedway, just shy of 11pm. View Daytona race results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Daytona Menu. Xfinity:...
Daytona Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona qualifying order below. The race is the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series. It marks the...
RELATED PEOPLE
NASCAR: Conspiracy theory emerges after Kurt Busch announcement
Some believe that Kurt Busch withdrew from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs to help Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr., and Toyota. Before this weekend’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch announced that he would be withdrawing his medical waiver request to be a part of the upcoming four-round, 10-race playoffs.
Daytona TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR tv schedule for Daytona International Speedway. Update: The schedule below has been updated after Saturday’s rainout. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below.
Jeremy Clements scores Daytona upset in wild Xfinity race
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Friday night’s bizarre, attrition-filled, rain-delayed NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway produced an appropriately
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule for Daytona International Speedway
Six months ago, NASCAR Cup Series teams arrived at Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500 with very little real-world knowledge of the new Next Gen car. This weekend teams return to DIS with 25 regular-season races in the record books and with big notebooks about the likes and dislikes of the new car. The regular season will end with Saturday night’s 400-mile race (7 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock) on the 2.5-mile oval.
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
Larson awarded Daytona pole after qualifying washout
Kyle Larson will start from the pole in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway after rain washed out qualifying Friday afternoon. Larson enters Daytona fresh off a win last weekend at Watkins Glen. He will share the front row Saturday night with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, who has already clinched the regular-season championship going into the finale.
Yardbarker
Toyota executive wants Kyle Busch to remain with Joe Gibbs Racing
Kyle Busch’s contract situation remains unresolved, but there are no questions about where Toyota stands on the matter. Busch signed a 2-year contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019. The deal is set to expire after this season, which would leave the driver of the No. 18 Toyota as a free agent. Busch has been with JGR since 2008, so there is some desire from both sides to extend the relationship. If the decision were up to Toyota, Busch would return to JGR without a question.
Martinsville Test Results: August 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR test results from Tuesday and Wednesday at Martinsville Speedway. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded at the half-mile of Martinsville Speedway. The test was conducted by NASCAR to test a variety of different options for the next race. View Martinsville test results for the NASCAR Cup...
Yardbarker
Aric Almirola reaches deal to remain with Stewart-Haas Racing
Veteran driver Aric Almirola said Friday that he has agreed to a multiyear deal to remain in the No. 10 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. The 38-year-old Almirola had considered retirement but now appears set to stay on the track for at least two more years. He will continue to be sponsored by Smithfield Foods, a relationship that began in 2012 when he was with Richard Petty Motorsports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR: Kurt Busch announcement produces major playoff change
Kurt Busch will not be one of the 16 NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers, despite winning at Kansas Speedway back in mid-May. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch has been sidelined from NASCAR Cup Series competition ever since his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway last month left him with concussion-like symptoms.
Comments / 0