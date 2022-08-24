ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Bleacher Report

Suns HC Monty Williams Was 'Blown Away' by Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams didn't get ahead of himself when the team was linked with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Williams said Friday on SiriusXM NBA Radio he was "kind of blown away" by the Durant rumors and wondered the price the Suns would have to pay for the 12-time All-Star.
Bleacher Report

Heat Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade Was 'Never Really Aggressively Pursued' by MIA

The Miami Heat were considered one of the favorites to trade for Kevin Durant when the 12-time All-Star wanted to be dealt by the Brooklyn Nets, but their actual level of interest may have been overstated. Appearing on Stugotz's STUpodity podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Heat Nation), the Heat "never...
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Bobby Portis Says Season with Knicks Was 'Most Miserable Year of My Career'

Bobby Portis is not scheduled for free agency until 2026, but don't expect him to join the New York Knicks if and when he does hit the market. The Milwaukee Bucks forward responded to a previous quote of his suggesting he would consider returning to play for the Knicks and said he was "just trolling" then and went through "the most miserable year of my career" when he was with New York:
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

Knicks Players Under Most Pressure Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

The New York Knicks will enter the 2022-23 NBA season with expectations of competing for...something. Maybe it's a playoff berth; maybe it's just a play-in tournament invite. Either way, the 'Bockers won't want a return trip to the draft lottery. That puts pressure on this entire organization, as it's coming...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Re-Drafting Luka Doncic, Trae Young and the 2018 NBA Draft

Today's media landscape demands instant analysis of the NBA draft, but it takes time to have a clear idea of how every team did. For the 2018 draft class, we now have four seasons from which to draw some takes. If teams knew then what they know, the first round would've gone much differently.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Ligament#Nba Draft#All American#Wcc Defensive Player#Bulldogs
Bleacher Report

Chris Paul Dismisses LeBron James Retirement Talk: 'Ain’t Slowing Down No Time Soon'

LeBron James might be approaching his 20th season in the NBA, but Chris Paul still doesn't think the Los Angeles Lakers star will be losing a step. "Once you find something that works and you know that getting a little older or whatnot, it doesn't matter, then 'Bron ain't slowing down no time soon," the Phoenix Suns star said on The Old Man & The Three podcast. "So everybody be cool."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Knicks Called About Star; NY Didn't 'Have Enough' for Nets

The New York Knicks reportedly engaged with the Brooklyn Nets in conversations about a potential blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant. "The Knicks did make calls on Kevin Durant from what I'm told. But I think both sides were cognizant they didn't really have enough," Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Friday on the Le Batard & Friends podcast (via HoopsHype).
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Rumors: People with Lakers 'Still Really Feel Like' LA Lands Nets Star

Some personnel within the Los Angeles Lakers organization refuse to give up hope on eventually bringing Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to the West Coast. Alex Schiffer reported Tuesday on The Athletic NBA Show that some around the Lakers "still really feel like Kyrie Irving is coming to them next year." However, Schiffer conceded that attitude was expressed before general manager Sean Marks confirmed Kevin Durant won't be leaving Brooklyn this offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Cade McNamara Named Michigan Starting QB for Opener; JJ McCarthy Starter for Week 2

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is taking a unique approach to determining the team's starting quarterback. Harbaugh announced on Saturday that Cade McNamara will start the 2022 season opener against Colorado State, while J.J. McCarthy will start the team's second game against Hawaii. Harbaugh said the decision on the starter and backup will then come going into Week 3.
ANN ARBOR, MI

