Cavaliers Rumors: Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks End with Jazz amid Knicks Buzz
Donovan Mitchell will not be a Cleveland Cavalier. Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported the Cavaliers removed themselves from trade talks for the All-Star guard, leaving the deal as "the [New York Knicks'] to lose." The Knicks have been engaged in trade talks with the Utah Jazz for several weeks, but...
Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Not Willing to Attach Draft Picks to Julius Randle in Deal
Julius Randle has been included in trade rumors throughout the summer, but the New York Knicks, while exploring their options, have been unwilling to include draft picks to move him, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz. "The Knicks, meanwhile, haven’t been willing to attach a first-rounder or two to send...
Suns HC Monty Williams Was 'Blown Away' by Kevin Durant Trade Rumors
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams didn't get ahead of himself when the team was linked with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Williams said Friday on SiriusXM NBA Radio he was "kind of blown away" by the Durant rumors and wondered the price the Suns would have to pay for the 12-time All-Star.
Celtics' Danilo Gallinari Feared to Have Severe Knee Injury; ACL Reportedly Intact
Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari's 2022-23 season appears to be over before it even got started. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there's a fear that the veteran suffered a "serious" knee injury while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia. Gallinari suffered the injury in...
ESPN: Cavs Won't Trade Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland or Mobley for Donovan Mitchell
The Cleveland Cavaliers' three centerpieces would all be off limits in trade discussions centered on Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Windhorst reported Friday on his Hoop Collective podcast (via HoopsHype) that Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen "are not available" to the Jazz. While...
NBA Twitter Roasts Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Animosity After Lakers Trade
NBA Twitter isn't buying the idea that guards Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley can successfully coexist as members of the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Wednesday the Lakers are finalizing a trade with the Utah Jazz to acquire Beverley in exchange for guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson.
Heat Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade Was 'Never Really Aggressively Pursued' by MIA
The Miami Heat were considered one of the favorites to trade for Kevin Durant when the 12-time All-Star wanted to be dealt by the Brooklyn Nets, but their actual level of interest may have been overstated. Appearing on Stugotz's STUpodity podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Heat Nation), the Heat "never...
Bobby Portis Says Season with Knicks Was 'Most Miserable Year of My Career'
Bobby Portis is not scheduled for free agency until 2026, but don't expect him to join the New York Knicks if and when he does hit the market. The Milwaukee Bucks forward responded to a previous quote of his suggesting he would consider returning to play for the Knicks and said he was "just trolling" then and went through "the most miserable year of my career" when he was with New York:
Knicks Players Under Most Pressure Entering 2022-23 NBA Season
The New York Knicks will enter the 2022-23 NBA season with expectations of competing for...something. Maybe it's a playoff berth; maybe it's just a play-in tournament invite. Either way, the 'Bockers won't want a return trip to the draft lottery. That puts pressure on this entire organization, as it's coming...
Re-Drafting Luka Doncic, Trae Young and the 2018 NBA Draft
Today's media landscape demands instant analysis of the NBA draft, but it takes time to have a clear idea of how every team did. For the 2018 draft class, we now have four seasons from which to draw some takes. If teams knew then what they know, the first round would've gone much differently.
Becky Hammon Named 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year in 1st Season with Aces
Becky Hammon did not have to wait long to find success in her first head coaching job. The Las Vegas Aces coach was named WNBA Coach of the Year on Friday in her first season with the franchise. The Aces went 26-10 during the regular season, earning the No. 1...
Nicholas Sanders, Son of Lions Legend Barry, Joins Michigan St. Basketball as Walk-on
The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders is taking his talents to Michigan State. Nicholas Sanders is joining Michigan State's men's basketball team as a freshman walk-on, according to ESPN's Eric Woodyard. He will wear No. 20, the same number his father wore while playing in the NFL. The...
2022 WNBA Semifinals Preview and Predictions: Seven No. 1 Picks and a Rematch
The stage is set for the 2022 WNBA semifinals. While there weren't any jaw-dropping upsets from lower-seeded teams in the first round, that doesn't mean the four teams remaining don't come with intrigue. Starting out west, the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces will face off in a series that...
Chris Paul Dismisses LeBron James Retirement Talk: 'Ain’t Slowing Down No Time Soon'
LeBron James might be approaching his 20th season in the NBA, but Chris Paul still doesn't think the Los Angeles Lakers star will be losing a step. "Once you find something that works and you know that getting a little older or whatnot, it doesn't matter, then 'Bron ain't slowing down no time soon," the Phoenix Suns star said on The Old Man & The Three podcast. "So everybody be cool."
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Knicks Called About Star; NY Didn't 'Have Enough' for Nets
The New York Knicks reportedly engaged with the Brooklyn Nets in conversations about a potential blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant. "The Knicks did make calls on Kevin Durant from what I'm told. But I think both sides were cognizant they didn't really have enough," Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Friday on the Le Batard & Friends podcast (via HoopsHype).
Kyrie Irving Rumors: People with Lakers 'Still Really Feel Like' LA Lands Nets Star
Some personnel within the Los Angeles Lakers organization refuse to give up hope on eventually bringing Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to the West Coast. Alex Schiffer reported Tuesday on The Athletic NBA Show that some around the Lakers "still really feel like Kyrie Irving is coming to them next year." However, Schiffer conceded that attitude was expressed before general manager Sean Marks confirmed Kevin Durant won't be leaving Brooklyn this offseason.
Lakers Rumors: Pat Beverley 'Thrilled' to Join LA amid Past Russell Westbrook Tension
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are two alpha personalities who have clashed in the past, but now they will have to co-exist as teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Beverley is being traded from the Utah Jazz to L.A. in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.
Cade McNamara Named Michigan Starting QB for Opener; JJ McCarthy Starter for Week 2
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is taking a unique approach to determining the team's starting quarterback. Harbaugh announced on Saturday that Cade McNamara will start the 2022 season opener against Colorado State, while J.J. McCarthy will start the team's second game against Hawaii. Harbaugh said the decision on the starter and backup will then come going into Week 3.
