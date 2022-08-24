ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos

In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Is When Lakers Expect To Acquire Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Lakers’ pursuit of Kyrie Irving was stopped cold in its tracks earlier this week when it was announced that Kevin Durant rescinded his trade request and the partnership between him and the Brooklyn Nets would move forward. The Lakers had been trying for months to acquire the NBA superstar guard but to no avail.
