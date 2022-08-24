Read full article on original website
James Worthy Reveals The Truth About Patrick Beverley: "There Were Players That You Hated To Play Against, But Would Love To Have Them On Your Team."
The Los Angeles Lakers went 33-49 during the 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament. It is clear that this was a disappointing outcome for a team that was slated as a championship contender at the beginning of the year. It is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to...
Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos
In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Big NBA Trade Is Now Reportedly "Complete"
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the trade sending Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz to the Los Angeles Lakers "is complete." Beverley has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets over his career.
3 Lakers Trade Scenarios After Acquiring Patrick Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made a trade. They completed a deal for a Utah Jazz guard, but it was not NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Instead, they acquired Patrick Beverley from the Jazz, who ended up in Salt Lake City earlier this offseason via the Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley's Response To Lakers Trade Is Priceless
The point guard also made an interesting prediction about his fit with L.A. in May...
Lakers Land 2 Key Pacers Starters In Major Trade Scenario
After a tremendously disappointing 2021-22 NBA season, everyone expected the Los Angeles Lakers to make major changes this summer. That should come as no surprise – winning 33 games with two former MVPs on your roster will always require modifications. Lakers fans have dreamt big this summer. Realistically, that’s...
This Is When Lakers Expect To Acquire Kyrie Irving
The Los Angeles Lakers’ pursuit of Kyrie Irving was stopped cold in its tracks earlier this week when it was announced that Kevin Durant rescinded his trade request and the partnership between him and the Brooklyn Nets would move forward. The Lakers had been trying for months to acquire the NBA superstar guard but to no avail.
Kendrick Perkins Has Bold Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Prediction
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers made a noteworthy trade for notoriously-scrappy defender Patrick Beverley. Beverley has a well-documented history of on-court beef with Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, but the two will have to get along this coming season. During Friday's episode of First Take on ESPN, NBA...
Lakers News: Derek Fisher Believes Stephen Curry Belongs In Conversation With Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan & Shaquille O’Neal
The Los Angeles Lakers face a familiar foe to open the 2022-23 season — Stephen Curry and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. Golden State beat the Lakers in three of four matchups last season, including on Opening Night. The lone win for L.A. came when LeBron James put on a show with 56 points.
The Brooklyn Nets Just Made A Huge Announcement
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced their 2022-23 Classic Edition uniform.
James Harden, Kevin Durant Reunite Once Again
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was spotted celebrating Sixers star James Harden's birthday this week.
Donovan Mitchell's 3 Reported "Preferred" Destinations If He Were To Be Traded
On Thursday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports that Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell has not asked for a trade from the team. However, if he were to get traded, then Jones says sources tell him the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and New York Knicks are the three "preferred" destinations.
Bleacher Report
Cavaliers Rumors: Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks End with Jazz amid Knicks Buzz
Donovan Mitchell will not be a Cleveland Cavalier. Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported the Cavaliers removed themselves from trade talks for the All-Star guard, leaving the deal as "the [New York Knicks'] to lose." The Knicks have been engaged in trade talks with the Utah Jazz for several weeks, but...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Beverley...
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Yardbarker
NBA Reacts To The Los Angeles Lakers Squad For The 2022-23 Season: "We Gonna Sit Here And Act Like This Is A Good Team?"
The 2022-23 NBA season is very important for the Los Angeles Lakers. After winning the NBA championship in 2020, the iconic franchise fell off big time. They have had back-to-back unsuccessful seasons. In one season, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, and in their most recent...
Video: Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden's 33rd birthday party got very wild
James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
