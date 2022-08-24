Read full article on original website
Jack Quaid Hopes to be Rare Star Trek Actor That Also Appears in Star Wars
Though the rivalry between Star Trek and Star Wars isn't quite what it once was decades ago, the fact that both franchises are probably at their biggest points in terms of overall output is good for everyone, especially actors. Though The Boys star Jack Quaid mostly just lends his voice to Trek, playing the part of Brad Boimler in the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, he'll make his live-action debut on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, taking part in a crossover between the two shows. Speaking in a new interview Quaid has ambitions for making the live-action leap to another galaxy far, far away too.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Is Din Djarin's Shot at Redemption, Producers Tease
Star Wars: The Mandalorian is finally returning for a third season next year, and this December will mark two years since the second season came to an end. While we did get to see Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu return in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year, Star Wars fans are eager to see the dynamic duo back on their own series. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly on the Dagobah Dispatch Podcast (via The Direct) executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased Mando's future and his shot at redemption.
Resident Evil Star Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix Cancelation
Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick has posted a video in response to Netflix's cancelation of the TV series. The Resident Evil series is one of the most influential franchises in gaming, so naturally, it only made sense for Hollywood to want to ride Capcom's gravy train to the box office and streamers. Film adaptations started releasing in the early 2000s to mixed reviews, but immense commercial success, particularly overseas. The films would eventually be rebooted with a more direct adaptation of the games in 2021, but it failed to make a splash. Netflix then decided to take a crack at the series with a show that existed within the world of the games, serving as a bit of a sequel to Resident Evil 5 with Albert Wesker in the lead role.
Star Wars: Ahsoka Creator Calls Series "Everything I Could Hope For"
No Star Wars character has had quite the impact as Ahsoka Tano, with the fan-favorite Jedi becoming a prolific hero following her debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. After an array of appearances in animation, live-action, and various tie-in media, Tano is set to get her own live-action solo story in the form of a Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney+ series, which is currently in production. In a recent interview with Dagobah Dispatch, Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni provided a pretty epic update about how production on the series is going, and called the experience "everything I could hope for."
She-Hulk: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Reference in Episode 2
We're now two issues into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and it's safe to say that the Disney+ series is leaving an impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The live-action series follows the adventures of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) a lawyer in Los Angeles whose life is forever changed when she accidentally gets powers similar to her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). The second episode shined a light on how those superpowers are effecting every corner of Jen's life, both as a high-profile lawyer, and as a reluctant superhero, and brought some pretty shocking Easter eggs in the process.
New Friday the 13th Movie: Series Creator Teases Film for 2023
Unlike many of its counterparts in the horror genre, Friday the 13th hasn't been able to enjoy on the renewed appreciation for slasher franchise revivals. Stuck in legal limbo due to the lawsuit brought on by screenwriter Victor Miller, the rights to the franchise have been stuck at an impasse; but series producer Sean S. Cunningham may have just revealed that the series might finally have a new entry. As noticed by Bloody Disgusting, the filmmaker's official Cameo account has been updated to read: "Sean S. Cunningham directed and produced the seminal horror film Friday the 13th, creating the iconic villain Jason Voorhees. The movie has spawned 12 installments with a 13th scheduled for next year."
My Hero Academia Fans Talk Favorite Moments of The Final Arc
The Final Arc of My Hero Academia is upon us, with the heroes of UA Academy forging their last stand against the forces of All For One, Shigaraki, and the other countless members of the Paranormal Liberation Front. While fans don't know how many chapters are left in the Shonen series before it comes to an end, readers have taken the opportunity to share their favorite moments for the battle that will potentially be the last for Class 1-A.
She-Hulk Acknowledges Biggest Plot Hole of Eternals
In a cinematic universe as large as the MCU, it's no surprise that there are some so-called plot holes, little pockets of plot and storytelling details that don't quite line up from film to film and series to series. In some cases, it's less a situation of genuine "plot holes" and more simply something isn't addressed in that particular narrative, but when it comes to a major element of Eternals, the absence of any acknowledgement at all has started to feel like a pretty big issue. How, in the second episode of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans finally see that issue addressed, albeit minimally.
She-Hulk's Sneaky Wolverine Easter Egg Revealed
She-Hulk just planted an Easter egg for Wolverine in Episode 2. *Spoilers ahead for the Marvel show* So, Jennifer Walter is scrolling through the Internet and on-screen there was a related article in the margins titled: "Man fights with metal claws in bar brawl." Now, that's probably just cheeky set dressing from the creative team. But, there's also the fact that viewers saw the first on-screen mention of the Tiamut sitting in the ocean after Eternals as well. So, that's not in there on accident, and maybe Logan's inclusion isn't either. Fans have been agitating for the X-Men in some capacity since the moment Marvel purchased 20th Century Studios. Well, the first taste of mutant kind was already planted earlier this year. Charles Xavier of Earth 838 rolled into the frame during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But, things could be accelerating here as well.
Gotham Getting a New Streaming Home After Netflix Exit
Gotham is officially on the move! The popular Batman prequel TV series, which ended its five-season run on FOX in 2019, has been something of a streaming staple on Netflix. New seasons were added to the streamer throughout its entire run and DC fans have gotten used to having the whole series available in the same place. Earlier this week, however, Netflix revealed that Gotham would be departing in September, but the beloved DC show is still going to have a streaming home.
One Piece: Red Cosplay Brings The Ultimate Diva, Uta, to Life
One Piece: Red will see the Straw Hat Pirates sporting a series of new costumes, while also introducing a brand new character to the world of the Grand Line in Uta. While the singer is billed as the Ultimate Diva, she just so happens to be the daughter of Red-Haired Shanks and has a history with the captain of the Straw Hats himself, Monkey D. Luffy. Prior to the film's worldwide release later this year, one cosplayer has brought Uta to life.
Dish Offering Stephen King Fans $1,300 to Watch 13 Movies
As we head towards the Halloween season being fully upon us, horror fans will surely find themselves consuming all sorts of Stephen King stories, while Dish is bringing back its annual opportunity for select fans to earn $1,300 for watching 13 of King's creepiest adaptations. The promotion will see a select number of individuals being chosen to watch a curated list of King movies, while also chronicling the experience extensively, which even includes monitoring your heart rate during the films' most unsettling moments. Whether you're a horror newcomer or a devout King fiend, Dish is seeking all manner of candidates. You can learn more about the promotion and apply at the official Dish website.
Batman: Caped Crusader: Streaming Services Going After Former HBO Max Series
Earlier this week came stunning news out of Warner Bros. Discovery, the latest in a series of moves that have people scratching their heads, that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader was no longer moving forward at HBO Max. Unlike the Batgirl movie the project hadn't been cancelled outright, in fact production still continues, it would simply no longer appear on their streaming platform and was looking for a new home. Potential suitors have immediately come knocking apparently as The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision Newsletter reveals that other streaming services are going after the show in hopes of landing it.
Netflix's Blockbuster Series Confirms Fall Premiere Date
In a move that feels like bragging at this point, Netflix has confirmed the premiere date and released the first images for their upcoming comedy series, Blockbuster. As you can guess, the series takes place at a Blockbuster rental store and stars WandaVision's Randall Park and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero. Produced by Universal Television, the series was created by Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), David Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings) also serving as writers/executive producers. The ten episode first season of the workplace comedy has been confirmed to arrive on the streaming service on November 3, 2022.
She-Hulk Episode 2 Establishes a Major Tie to Shang-Chi
Marvel fans can rest easy because She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has finally rested the case of the missing Abomination! The Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 timeline has been hard to pin down after the big time jump in Avengers: Endgame, and one scene, in particular, has been confusing fans: How and when did The Abomination (Tim Roth) and Wong (Benedict Wong) have their little cage match fight as seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Offers Update on Sequel's New Soundtrack
Marvel Studios has had the movie game in a squeeze for over ten years and it looks like they have no plans of slowing it down. The studio has had a pretty successful year with its release of multiple films and streaming series like their most recent offering, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The studio will wrap up their year with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and start the next phase of Marvel films with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, but one of the most highly anticipated films from Phase 5 has to be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn officially wrapped on the film earlier this year and is busy with post-production, so updates have been few and far between. Now, the director has given an update on the soundtrack for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film.
Fantastic Four Fans Excited About Possible New Director
WandaVision director Matt Shakman is reportedly in talks to direct Fantastic Four. The news has been confirmed by Deadline after a report from The Direct surfaced earlier this week. The Disney+ director helmed a massively successful entry for Marvel TV in their infancy on the streaming service. Allegedly studio head Kevin Feige is very comfortable with the director as well. Fantastic Four is going to be a big movie for the MCU. People have been waiting for Marvel's First Family to make their appearance in this franchise for years. They and the X-Men have been top of the order for some fans. However, there have been no indications of where and how the big reveals of Earth 616's Reed Richards, Johnny Storm, Sue Storm and Ben Grimm are going to come from. The only open acknowledgement of the team has been in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with John Krasinski stepping into the role of Earth 838's Mr. Fantastic. Check out more reaction down below:
Fantastic Four Director Reportedly WandaVision's Matt Shakman
Matt Shakman, best known for his TV work on shows like WandaVision and Psych, is reportedly in talks to direct Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios, bringing Marvel's first family to the big screen for the first time since 2015's ill-fated Fantastic 4. At Comic Con International in San Diego earlier this summer, Marvel's Kevin Feige said that while they had not yet landed on a director to replace Jon Watts, who exited not long after Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters, that they had a list of candidates and would have an announcement soon.
Better Call Saul Fan Makes Hilarious Concept for Fighting Game
A Better Call Saul fan has created a pretty hilarious concept for a fighting game based on the AMC TV series. For whatever reason, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul memes have been dominating the internet over the last few years. Despite being incredibly grim, mostly serious shows with some comedy sprinkled throughout, the internet has found a way to make the shows into total laughing stocks. Maybe that just speaks to their appreciation of the two shows, I have no idea! Whatever the case may be, Saul Goodman has been popping up in video game form quite a bit lately. Just recently, a Saul Goodman mod for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC was released and it was amazing.
Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Shares Doctor Fate Character Poster
Black Adam is hitting theatres in a couple of months and will mark the long-awaited DCEU debut of Dwayne Johnson. The Rock is being joined by a star-studded cast of actors, including James Bond alum Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson. We've seen a lot of cool glimpses at the movie's characters leading up to the film, and a new post from Johnson shows off a Doctor Fate poster.
