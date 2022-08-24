At least 15 died in Russian attack on Ukraine station -Zelenskiy

Aug 24 (Reuters) - At least 15 people died and 50 more were wounded on Wednesday when Russian forces launched a rocket attack on a Ukrainian railway station, said President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In a video address to the United Nations, Zelenskiy said the rockets had hit a train in the town of Chaplyne, some 145 km (90 miles) west of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. Four carriages were on fire, he said.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese

