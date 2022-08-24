Warner Bros. May Have Found Its 'Kevin Feige' For The DCEU - IGN The Fix: Entertainment. Warner Bros. Discovery has finally narrowed down its search for its version of a ‘Kevin Feige’. The company is reportedly eyeing the executive producer of the It films, The Lego Movie and Godzilla: King of Monsters: Dan Lin. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dan Lin is in the running to be the company’s new DC chief, which would give him full reign to play in both film and television. He’d report directly to the CEO of WB Discovery, David Zaslav. The #DCEU is in need of some restructuring, so we’ll have to wait and see what this might mean for DC movies. In other news, the Fantastic Four movie might’ve just found its new director in Matt Shakman. And finally, Game of Thrones House of the Dragon season 2 has been greenlit.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO