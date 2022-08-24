ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Report: Chet Holmgren Has Potentially Serious Foot Injury

By Inside The Thunder Staff
 3 days ago

There’s potentially bad news for the Thunder’s recent top pick.

Chet Holmgren, the second overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, is undergoing tests regarding possible ligament damage in his foot, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

An official diagnosis and timetable for return is still being determined. The injury was reportedly suffered at Jamal Crawford’s Seattle CrawsOver Pro-Am game, which at halftime was called due to condensation on the court.

Holmgren was defending superstar LeBron James. Both players went up and Holmgren came down hobbled.

This is concerning news for the Thunder, as guys of Holmgren’s size can have lingering injuries that hinder career trajectory.

Holmgren played one season at Gonzaga, averaging 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. He had a great Summer League stint, debuting with 23 points on 4-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

As more news is released, we will keep you updated.

