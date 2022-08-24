Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Abortion access is on the November ballot in some states
WASHINGTON — Voters in at least three states will determine at the polls in November what abortion access looks like for their neighbors, colleagues, friends and family — becoming some of the first Americans to deliver their own verdicts on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Albany Herald
Emmett Till Alerts system launched to alert Black leaders about racist or hate crime incidents
A new alert system has been launched in Maryland to notify Black leaders and clergy about credible threats or hate crimes. The Emmett Till Alerts system -- named in honor of the 14-year-old Black teen who was murdered in 1955, after a White woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, claimed Till whistled at her -- is modeled after the Amber Alert system.
Albany Herald
Michigan governor enacts state of energy emergency after refinery fire threatens fuel supply
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has enacted a state of energy emergency following an electrical fire at a BP refinery in Indiana that threatens to disrupt fuel supply, the governor's office said Saturday. The executive order issued by Whitmer lifts hours-of-service rules for the transport of gasoline and diesel and temporarily...
Albany Herald
Oklahoma state board affirms decision to downgrade accreditation for 2 school districts over violating law on race and gender teaching
Two school districts in Oklahoma will remain under a downgraded accreditation status after they were accused of violating a state law that bars certain types of teachings on race and gender, despite educators' calls on Thursday to lift the punishment they say is hurting teachers and students. The Oklahoma State...
Albany Herald
Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire
Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th. The fire, which was caused by lightning, is about 18% contained and has burned more than 10,100 acres, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for US fire information. The fire is impacting both Payette National Forest and Boise National Forest.
Albany Herald
'Get out now': Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
With Mississippi's Pearl River now expected to crest earlier than originally forecast, threatening to flood streets and creep into homes within the next 48 hours, some Jackson residents are being told to flee. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba urged residents to "get out now," during a news conference Saturday.
Albany Herald
Homelessness a growing problem in rural Georgia
ATLANTA — Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up with inflation have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts...
Albany Herald
Oregon wildfire triples its reach in 1 day, burning thousands more acres and forcing evacuations
A southwestern Oregon wildfire burning since mid-August spread rapidly from Friday to Saturday thanks to strong winds, more then tripling its total burned acreage in one day and prompting evacuation orders, fire officials said. The Rum Creek Fire, about a 50-mile drive northwest of Medford, has burned 4,319 acres as...
Albany Herald
The fight against drought in California has a new tool: The restrictor
The pretty, cloudless blue skies over perfectly manicured lawns represent an ugly reality for California's Las Virgenes Municipal Water District as it grapples with the historic megadrought ravaging the American West. Despite a lack of any measurable rain in months, the carpet of lush, green grass likely means homeowners are...
Albany Herald
Health officials urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated after poliovirus detected in wastewater in another county
New York state health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against polio after the virus was identified in wastewater samples in another county. The four wastewater samples were collected in July and August in Sullivan County, northwest of Orange County. CNN previously reported that polio was identified in wastewater samples from Rockland County, Orange County and New York City. The state Department of Health announced Friday that the Sullivan County samples were genetically linked to the previously identified case of polio in Rockland County, where a man was diagnosed with paralytic polio.
