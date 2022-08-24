ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Abortion access is on the November ballot in some states

WASHINGTON — Voters in at least three states will determine at the polls in November what abortion access looks like for their neighbors, colleagues, friends and family — becoming some of the first Americans to deliver their own verdicts on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
MICHIGAN STATE
Albany Herald

Oklahoma state board affirms decision to downgrade accreditation for 2 school districts over violating law on race and gender teaching

Two school districts in Oklahoma will remain under a downgraded accreditation status after they were accused of violating a state law that bars certain types of teachings on race and gender, despite educators' calls on Thursday to lift the punishment they say is hurting teachers and students. The Oklahoma State...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
Albany Herald

Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire

Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th. The fire, which was caused by lightning, is about 18% contained and has burned more than 10,100 acres, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for US fire information. The fire is impacting both Payette National Forest and Boise National Forest.
IDAHO STATE
Albany Herald

Homelessness a growing problem in rural Georgia

ATLANTA — Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up with inflation have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemency#On Death Row#Attorneys
Albany Herald

The fight against drought in California has a new tool: The restrictor

The pretty, cloudless blue skies over perfectly manicured lawns represent an ugly reality for California's Las Virgenes Municipal Water District as it grapples with the historic megadrought ravaging the American West. Despite a lack of any measurable rain in months, the carpet of lush, green grass likely means homeowners are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Albany Herald

Health officials urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated after poliovirus detected in wastewater in another county

New York state health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against polio after the virus was identified in wastewater samples in another county. The four wastewater samples were collected in July and August in Sullivan County, northwest of Orange County. CNN previously reported that polio was identified in wastewater samples from Rockland County, Orange County and New York City. The state Department of Health announced Friday that the Sullivan County samples were genetically linked to the previously identified case of polio in Rockland County, where a man was diagnosed with paralytic polio.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy