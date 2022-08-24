Read full article on original website
Lemanarc SA Celebrates the Ceremony of Life at Xiamen Humanity Maternity Hospital
Xiamen Humanity Maternity Hospital brings a precise design which successfully achieves a better professional service from both gynecologists and obstetrics. This efficiency improvement is explored through its unique form which makes childbirth and its related medical treatments positively memorable. The well-arranged curves of the building bring a closer feeling to the main atrium located in the inner space of each floor. From pre-delivery all the way to post-natal rehabilitation and childcare growth, Xiamen Humanity Maternity Hospital provides a full chain of services, becoming a live theatre performance which celebrates the ceremony of life.
Emmanuelle Moureaux Creates Space and Expresses Emotions Through 100 colors no.35 Installation
100 colors no.35 – I created this installation for the world-famous Japanese masking tape brand “mt”. Part of my “100 colors” series, the tape made of Japanese paper (washi) was especially created for the installation in my unique 100 different shades of colors. My challenge was to create a huge moiré you can walk and experience from the inside. In order to emphasize the linear shape characteristic of the masking tape, I used a total of 28 km length of thin tapes, regularly layered vertically and diagonally, creating a rhythmical immersive colorful space. People can walk through this immersive one hundred colors path, feeling with their entire body the various expressions of colors overlapping, creating a beautiful rainbow moiré.
