100 colors no.35 – I created this installation for the world-famous Japanese masking tape brand “mt”. Part of my “100 colors” series, the tape made of Japanese paper (washi) was especially created for the installation in my unique 100 different shades of colors. My challenge was to create a huge moiré you can walk and experience from the inside. In order to emphasize the linear shape characteristic of the masking tape, I used a total of 28 km length of thin tapes, regularly layered vertically and diagonally, creating a rhythmical immersive colorful space. People can walk through this immersive one hundred colors path, feeling with their entire body the various expressions of colors overlapping, creating a beautiful rainbow moiré.

DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO