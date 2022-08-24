ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lsuagcenter.com

Rice yields good, but rainy weather hampering harvest

The Louisiana rice harvest is more than 50% complete, and the yields have been excellent. The weather doing the growing season was very cooperative, but the harvest season has been plagued by rain. LSU AgCenter correspondent Craig Gautreaux has the story from southwest Louisiana.
Corn harvest having good yields

The Louisiana corn harvest is near the halfway point, and farmers have been mostly pleased with the results. It was an expensive crop to grow this year, but good prices are offsetting much of the cost. LSU AgCenter correspondent Craig Gautreaux has the story from northeast Louisiana.
