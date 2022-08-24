‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Slam Nate Mitchell’s ‘Cringe’ TikTok About Gabby Windey

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 featured Nate Mitchell’s relationship with Gabby Windey. Nate and Gabby established a connection early on, but Gabby sent him home right before hometowns. More recently, he posted a TikTok that many fans find cringe-worthy following his exit from the show.

Nate Mitchell posted a TikTok after Gabby Windey sent him home on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19

Nate Mitchell was a fan favorite on The Bachelorette Season 19. He talked to Gabby Windey about his daughter during their first one-on-one, winning the hearts of fans who watched the show. Unfortunately, Gabby decided she wasn’t ready to be a stepmother. Gabby has a complicated relationship with her mother, and she explained how she’s been estranged from her mom for years. This likely impacted her decision to send Nate home, though it certainly wasn’t an easy decision.

A fan on Reddit posted a TikTok of Nate’s that he posted after Gabby eliminated him. The TikTok shows Nate sitting at a desk and looking into the distance with a caption that reads, “Friends: Why are you still thinking about her?” The TikTok then shows a montage of images to indicate he believes Gabby is one of a kind. One image shows a golden egg amongst a sea of regular eggs. Another image shows a gold balloon amongst many gray balloons.

Many fans slammed the TikTok he posted

While fans loved Nate Mitchell during his time on The Bachelorette Season 19, new information came to light that made fans question his intentions. Reality Steve posted texts from Nate’s ex-girlfriend . The ex-girlfriend claimed Nate was dating another woman while he was dating her for over a year. She also claimed Nate never told her about his daughter or divorce.

This information may have impacted how some fans responded to Nate’s TikTok.

“This makes me viscerally uncomfortable,” a fan on Reddit commented.

“This guy is on another level with his love-bombing vibes,” another fan wrote.

“I assume he knows how this ends … and if she’s engaged, this is pretty cringe,” another fan commented.

Some other fans suspect Nate’s trying to stay relevant with his online content.

“He’s just trying to up his social media engagement with low-effort TikToks and keep his name fresh in viewers’ minds,” yet another fan wrote.

Who will be ‘The Bachelor’ 2023? Many fans suspect Nate Mitchell will take the role

Nate Mitchell’s exit in The Bachelorette Season 19 might’ve pointed to him becoming the lead in the future. Reality Steve suspects producers are talking to Nate about The Bachelor 2023 , though the recent information about his ex-girlfriend may throw a wrench in their plans. In any case, producer Mike Fleiss took to Twitter to defend Nate, which proves the producers are still on his side.

Is Nate posting TikToks about Gabby in order to appeal to the masses in hopes of becoming the Bachelor? Many fans suspect that’s what’s going on.

“This is why I suspect that the producers ask their potential Bachelors to still ‘pine over’ their lead,” another Reddit user wrote. “This is to make them seem genuine and that they really did fall in love and went to the show to find a wife.”

The next Bachelor will likely get announced during the After the Final Rose Ceremony during this season of The Bachelorette .

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

