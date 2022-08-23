Erick Yanez, who was raised in Boyle Heights but now lives in Alhambra, often takes the 710 Freeway on his frequent trips between the neighboring cities. When he heard that the 710 Corridor Expansion Project would add more lanes to the highway, he was hesitant to support it even if its goal was to reduce the congestion endured by drivers like him.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO