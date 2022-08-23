Read full article on original website
Two events commemorate 52nd anniversary of Chicano Moratorium
Two separate and concurrent events Saturday in East Los Angeles will commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium, the anti-Vietnam War march of Aug. 29, 1970 that is considered a pivotal moment in the Chicano Rights movement. Boyle Heights’ Centro CSO is one of the organizers of the 52nd...
Wellness Center at Méndez High will benefit students and the community
Set to officially open this school year, the new Sylvia Méndez Wellness Center – located on the grounds of Felícitas and Gonzalo Méndez High School – will soon be available to students and the Boyle Heights community. The 6,500 square foot building will have six...
Early morning bar fight in Boyle Heights leaves 6 wounded
An early Sunday morning bar fight quickly escalated into gunfire, leaving six wounded in Boyle Heights. The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. at the Holiday Bar located at 2471 Whittier Blvd. following a fight that broke out between patrons. A man at the scene reportedly pulled out a handgun during...
For Women’s March Action, the heart of Los Angeles runs through Boyle Heights
It was a fortuitous event that the day before Women’s March Action opened its Boyle Heights hub this summer, the Supreme Court handed down its decision to overturn Roe V. Wade – the 1973 decision that protected the right to an abortion in the United States. Media that covered the hub’s opening on June 25 noted the coincidence, and days later members of the organization participated in a local protest against the ruling, along with Boyle Heights’ Centro CSO.
Two separate shootings leave three hospitalized this week in Boyle Heights
An argument turned shooting left a man and a woman wounded late Tuesday night in Boyle Heights while a seemingly unrelated incident involving a failed carjacking attempt less than an hour later in the neighborhood left another man hospitalized. The first incident took place around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday in the...
Making a case for ‘Nuestre Puente’
From graffiti, skate stunts and street takeovers to a live banda music performance and a viral haircut, thousands of people who have flocked to the Sixth Street Viaduct since its opening a month ago have left their mark, big or small, on the newly designed bridge. In response, the Los...
The fight against freeway pollution is decades old in Boyle Heights￼
Erick Yanez, who was raised in Boyle Heights but now lives in Alhambra, often takes the 710 Freeway on his frequent trips between the neighboring cities. When he heard that the 710 Corridor Expansion Project would add more lanes to the highway, he was hesitant to support it even if its goal was to reduce the congestion endured by drivers like him.
2 years probation for LAPD officer charged with Boyle Heights beating
An LAPD officer who violently punched an unarmed Boyle Heights man while responding to a trespassing call two years ago pleaded no contest to assault Thursday, the District Attorney said. Frank Hernández, 51, will not serve time in jail for the single felony count. Instead, according to the plea agreement...
Japanese dance and drums fill the air at Nikkei Festival in Boyle Heights
For a moment on a bright and sunny Sunday afternoon, Michael Okamura was brought back to his childhood on the Eastside, as Japanese music, dance and taiko drums filled the air on a few blocks of East First Street. “It truly feels amazing to see so many people out here...
LA City Council passes ban on homeless encampments near schools and daycares
The Los Angeles City Council has voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycares. The vote Tuesday was 11 to 3. Before the vote, a group of advocates for the unhoused disrupted the meeting. One woman climbed over a set of benches towards where the City members were seated and began shouting; she and another man were taken away in handcuffs.
Peace & Healing Center coming to Boyle Heights
The Los Angeles’ Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department is looking to partner with a Boyle Heights-based community organization to establish one of nine upcoming neighborhood Peace & Healing Centers throughout the city. The centers will operate in an existing space in each community as part of a...
Multilingual videos explain social services to county residents
Los Angeles County residents can find out about a wide range of social services available –from fresh food assistance to physical and mental health treatments– through a series of videos that can be watched online with closed captions in English, Spanish or eight other languages. The county’s Department...
Homeless man shot early Saturday morning in Boyle Heights
A man believed to be unhoused was seriously wounded early Saturday morning in a shooting near the 10 Freeway offramp at Soto, the latest in a spate of violent attacks against the homeless population in Los Angeles. Police say the victim, a Latino man in his 40s, was walking on...
Early morning apartment fire leaves one woman dead in Boyle Heights
LAFD investigators are looking into the cause of an apartment fire that left one woman dead early Wednesday morning. Forty-four firefighters arrived at 516 S Clarence Street following a report of the fire and were able to extinguish the flames within 21 minutes, preventing it from spreading to other units in the building, according to LAFD Public Service Officer Margaret Stewart.
