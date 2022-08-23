ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Boyle Heights Beat

For Women’s March Action, the heart of Los Angeles runs through Boyle Heights

It was a fortuitous event that the day before Women’s March Action opened its Boyle Heights hub this summer, the Supreme Court handed down its decision to overturn Roe V. Wade – the 1973 decision that protected the right to an abortion in the United States. Media that covered the hub’s opening on June 25 noted the coincidence, and days later members of the organization participated in a local protest against the ruling, along with Boyle Heights’ Centro CSO.
Boyle Heights Beat

Making a case for ‘Nuestre Puente’

From graffiti, skate stunts and street takeovers to a live banda music performance and a viral haircut, thousands of people who have flocked to the Sixth Street Viaduct since its opening a month ago have left their mark, big or small, on the newly designed bridge. In response, the Los...
Boyle Heights Beat

LA City Council passes ban on homeless encampments near schools and daycares

The Los Angeles City Council has voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycares. The vote Tuesday was 11 to 3. Before the vote, a group of advocates for the unhoused disrupted the meeting. One woman climbed over a set of benches towards where the City members were seated and began shouting; she and another man were taken away in handcuffs.
Boyle Heights Beat

Peace & Healing Center coming to Boyle Heights

The Los Angeles’ Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department is looking to partner with a Boyle Heights-based community organization to establish one of nine upcoming neighborhood Peace & Healing Centers throughout the city. The centers will operate in an existing space in each community as part of a...
Boyle Heights Beat

Early morning apartment fire leaves one woman dead in Boyle Heights

LAFD investigators are looking into the cause of an apartment fire that left one woman dead early Wednesday morning. Forty-four firefighters arrived at 516 S Clarence Street following a report of the fire and were able to extinguish the flames within 21 minutes, preventing it from spreading to other units in the building, according to LAFD Public Service Officer Margaret Stewart.
Boyle Heights Beat

Boyle Heights Beat

Boyle Heights Beat offers a unique brand of community journalism, built around neighborhood meetings that youth reporters lead each quarter to solicit ideas and hear concerns.

