There are some cool things happening here Ohio, the heart of it all! The Ohio chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers would like to extend our gratitude to Governor DeWine and his administration for keeping his promises to improve Ohio’s water resources for a healthier future for water quality in the buckeye state. Governor DeWine recently announced a $5 million dollar grant program from the H2Ohio project which will incentivize building better ditches. These two stage drainage ditches allow vegetation to grow alongside and slow the flow of water, helping to reduce the nutrient loading of the water and reducing the likelihood of harmful algae blooms downstream. This funding allows soil and water conservation districts and county engineers in the Western Lake Erie Basin to apply for reimbursement for the construction of two stage ditches, so downstream in this case is one of the largest and most productive walleye nurseries in the country. Members of the Ohio chapter board look forward to thanking Governor DeWine for his support of our fisheries during the upcoming Ohio Sportsmans Fish Fry, and we feel confident that the walleyes are happy about the funding too!

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO