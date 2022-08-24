Read full article on original website
Related
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
Daily Beast
Inept Texas Prosecutor Let an Accused Killer Walk
EL PASO, Texas—When 63-year-old Juan Garcia Flores was killed in February of last year, his daughter’s life was shattered, and the memory of his violent death still grips her when she speaks of him. “The loss of my father has upset the whole existence of my family, upside...
Daily Beast
Epstein’s Ponzi Schemer Mentor Found Dead After a Welfare Check
Steven Hoffenberg, a convicted Ponzi schemer and one-time Wall Street mentor to multimillionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in his Connecticut apartment this week after a survivor of Epstein’s abuse called local cops to do a welfare check. Maria Farmer called Derby police to check in on...
Daily Beast
VIDEO: Cops Arrest Pastor Watering Neighbor’s Plants
Alabama police have released bodycam video of the arrest of a pastor who was helping out a neighbor by watering his plants. The footage shows Pastor Michael Jennings identifying himself, explaining what he was doing, and complaining he was being racially profiled. The Childersburg cops insisted Jennings had not identified himself before he was taken in and charged with obstruction—even after the woman who called 911 to report a suspicious person told them she had made a mistake. The charges have since been dropped, and the pastor has lawyered up.
