Alabama police have released bodycam video of the arrest of a pastor who was helping out a neighbor by watering his plants. The footage shows Pastor Michael Jennings identifying himself, explaining what he was doing, and complaining he was being racially profiled. The Childersburg cops insisted Jennings had not identified himself before he was taken in and charged with obstruction—even after the woman who called 911 to report a suspicious person told them she had made a mistake. The charges have since been dropped, and the pastor has lawyered up.

2 DAYS AGO