Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
WJCL
Following crashes, deaths, South Carolina DOT may widen I-95, U.S. 278 corridor
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is discussing plans to potentially widen the I-95 / U.S. 278 corridor near the Georgia-South Carolina state line. The talks follow a series of crashes and fatal wrecks in the area in recent years. Officials are now asking for the...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 near Lexington cleared
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 east near exit 61 stalled traffic Thursday morning. The crash was cleared around 8:10 a.m., according to SCDOT. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m., according to SCDOT. The right lane was closed but reopened around 8 a.m. Troopers reported injuries. Notice a...
Fire Marshal inspects The Rowan Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twelve days later and Lexci Umbarger is still trying to figure out her living situation. She tried to move into a unit at The Rowan Apartments and was met with safety concerns. Now, she is getting out of her lease. "It’s really stressful because I started...
msn.com
Columbia mayor wants to step back from long-awaited riverfront project, says private sector should pay
Efforts to open access to the Congaree riverfront near downtown Columbia that advocates say would bring business and people to the river have hit a major snag. The city will not get $18 million in federal dollars for a road project that has been described as the final piece needed for development to begin along the riverfront between the Blossom and Gervais street bridges.
Convoy of near 200 trucks rumbles into Columbia for important cause
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly 200 truckers gathered Saturday morning at the South Carolina Farmers Market for a good cause. While helping to raise money for the Special Olympics, they also brought attention to the national concerns affecting the Midlands. Families and Friends of those in the Special Olympics gathered,...
'We may need to take a step back': Columbia Mayor talks Greene Street Corridor project
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Greene Street Corridor also referred to as the Williams Street Extension is something that Columbia has been in conversation about since the 90s. However, Mayor Daniel Rickenmann says the city's steps toward bringing the proposed vision to life, just hit another roadblock. "We have applied...
communitytimessc.com
Manning Avenue Bridge’s Condition Or Status In View Of Recent Earthquakes
Re: Re-inspection of Manning Avenue Bridge in View of Recent Earthquakes In and Near Sumter, South Carolina. The South Carolina Geological Society has reported evidence of an increase in earthquakes in this state this year. Most of these seismic activities have occurred in the Elgin, South Carolina area, which is approximately 31 miles from Sumter, South Carolina.
Richland County deputies investigate shots reportedly fired on Clemson Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are on the scene of a report of shots fired on a busy road north of Columbia. A spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were called to 2707 Clemson Road around 5:30 p.m. on Friday to reports of gunfire.
Fire rips through house outside of Irmo; no injuries reported
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said that there were no injuries during a fire that occurred on Thursday evening in northwestern Richland County. The fire happened in the 2800 block of Kennerly Road about 4 miles north of Irmo just before 8 p.m. according to a...
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray property vacant for years after Richland County purchase
IRMO — Tucked in the corner of a residential neighborhood on the shores of Lake Murray in an unincorporated area of Richland County is a 4-acre peninsular property made up of fields, forests and a grand lake view. Vines creep out of the door and windows of the white...
SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession. […]
South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion
GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
WIS-TV
One dies in Sumter fatal collision
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - One man has died after a vehicle collision Thursday. According to Coroner Robbie Baker, Charles Edward McCray, 41, was the driver of the single-vehicle collision. The wreck occurred after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Queen Chapel Road and Brewington Road. The coroner says McCray was...
Hardscrabble Road reopens after gas leak, repairs still being made
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hardscrabble Road in northeast Richland County has reopened after a gas line leak blocked traffic along a stretch of the road for several hours. Columbia Fire said Tuesday morning a natural gas line had been cut on Hardscrabble Road, temporarily closing a portion of the road between Clemson and North Brickyard Roads in northeast Richland County.
communitytimessc.com
1 Dead Following Shooting Near SC State University
A Midlands woman was killed in a Sunday night shooting that caused South Carolina State University to temporarily close its campus. Safiya Daniels, a 27-year-old Irmo resident, was fatally wounded in the shooting on Buckley Street in Orangeburg, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office said Monday in a news release. That’s 486 feet from the S.C. State campus. Daniels was taken to Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg where she died, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
coladaily.com
Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia
A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
WIS-TV
Structure fire off Kennerly Road, contained by Columbia-Richland Fire Dept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on the 2000 block of Kennerly Road Thursday evening. According to CRFD’s Public Information Officer, Mike DeSumma crews were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. to the property. The main house on the property was not damaged,...
City of Columbia needs your help with improvements
The City of Columbia is preparing for its pedestrian and biker survey to calculate priority areas in the city that improvement. The department of planning with the City is examining 30 areas in the city. This will help evaluate where the city needs to make improvements for residents who walk...
Free housing stability services available in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The need for housing in Orangeburg County is high, according to Henry Miller of The Samaritan House, who says many people have reached out seeking assistance. “We try to divert people from coming here so if we’re able to reach out to the resources helping...
One hospitalized after shooting along St. Andrews Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating following a shooting that happened in a busy area of St. Andrews Road on Friday morning. According to initial details from the investigation, the sheriff's department said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of St. Andrews Road - an area that includes about 1,500 feet of both homes and businesses near Tram and Bush River roads.
