Schuylkill County, PA

Times News

Lehighton man charged in Estes fire

Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Driver flees turnpike crash, police say

An Albrightsville man was cited after fleeing a crash Wednesday on the turnpike in Carbon County. Brandon Castaldo, 30, and Christopher W. Robbins, 49, of Danville were driving southbound in East Penn Township when Castaldo passed a tractor-trailer on the right shoulder of the road, police said. Castaldo then went back on the road and slowed in front of Robbins, whose Mack truck rear-ended Castaldo’s pickup truck, police said. Castaldo left the scene of the accident, but was later found by police.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon crashes

• State police at Bethlehem reported investigating a two-vehicle crash along Route 873 in Lower Towamensing Township, Carbon County, at 4:57 p.m. on Aug. 22. Troopers said Carl Brown, 58, of Palmerton, driving a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, was northbound and stopped for traffic when his vehicle was hit in the rear by a 2005 Buick Lacrosse driven by Justin S. Patire, 21, of Lansford. No injuries were reported.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County break-ins investigated

State police at Schuylkill Haven reported two burglaries at Schuylkill County locations. • Two speakers were stolen from a church on East Chestnut Street in Hegins Township between Friday and Saturday. Police said the speakers are valued at $400. Troopers did not identify the church involved. • Troopers responded Saturday...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Slatington man charged with theft

A Slatington man has been charged with stealing a license plate on Aug. 11, according to state police. Police said Thomas Czonstka, 57, stole the plate from a parked vehicle owned by an Emmaus woman on Pfeiffer Circle in Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County.
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County getting new SUV

Schuylkill County’s Juvenile Probation Department is getting a new vehicle. Commissioners on Wednesday approved the lease-purchase of a $48,589 2022 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor SUV. It will be used to transport teenagers from placements, shelters, detention facilities and community service work sites. The money will come from the department’s...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill business victim of fraud

A Schuylkill County business lost almost $5,000 in a credit card fraud, police say. State police reported that 43 fraudulent purchases, totaling $4,808.10, were made on Keystoker Inc.’s credit card from May 13 to Aug. 11, the day the alleged fraud was reported. Keystoker is in North Manheim Township.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Monroe crashes

State police reported the following crashes along Route 115 in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. • A two-vehicle crash happened Aug. 19 at the intersection with an unnamed street. Police said Kayleigh G. Germino, 18, of Albrightsville, driving a Mercedes-Benz, turned left in front of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by David J. Patchett, 69, of Ephrata, Berks County. No one was injured. Germino was cited for the crash, police said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Tools taken from pickup truck

Tools were taken from a pickup truck at Evans Painting in Ashland, state police said. The theft happened between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, police said. Police said someone broke into a Ford F250 at the business and took the tools, worth about $500.
ASHLAND, PA
Times News

Carbon County court

A Lehighton man was sentenced on Thursday in five criminal case in Carbon County court and must enter an inpatient rehabilitation program. Nathan Miller, 21, was sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II on charges of one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and driving under suspension - DUI related; and criminal mischief. He entered pleas to the charges before Nanovic on Monday.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Woman sentenced in 2009 killing of Trooper Joshua Miller

The woman who bought the gun that killed a state trooper in 2009 was sentenced in Monroe County on Friday. Emily Gross bought the gun that Daniel Autenrieth used to kill Trooper Joshua Miller on June 7, 2009 in Coolbaugh Township after a 40-mile chase. Trooper Robert Lombardo was wounded in the shooting.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palmerton mulls strategies to mitigate vandalism problems in the park

Palmerton continues to ponder ways to diminish instances of vandalism in its borough park. Borough council revisited the topic at Thursday’s meeting one month after Councilman Cory Kepner addressed the situation. “We’ve been having a lot of issues over there,” Kepner said. “We’re trying to come up with a...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Seven leaving Schuylkill County positions

Schuylkill County commissioners accepted six resignations and a retirement at Wednesday’s meeting. • Agricultural program coordinator Brittany Moore will resign from the Soil Conservation Agency on Sept. 2. • Four site coodinators resigned from the Juvenile Probation Department. They are: William McGowan, Port Carbon; Alexa Murray, West Mahanoy; Trevor...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Gilbert woman sentenced to prison term for DUI

A Gilbert woman was sentenced to a prison term in Carbon County court on Thursday on driving under the influence and driving under suspension - DUI related charges. Laura Santangelo, 33, was sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II to serve 90 days to five years in the county prison on the DUI count. On the suspension charge she was fined $1,000. She previously entered guilty pleas to the charges.
GILBERT, PA
Times News

One lane on South Ninth Street in Lehighton to close starting Monday

The westbound lane of South Ninth Street in Lehighton will be closed for about three weeks starting Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday. Traffic will be detoured between Route 443 (Blakeslee Boulevard) and Bridge Street. Once the westbound work on South Ninth Street is finished, the eastbound lane...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Panther Valley news, Aug. 26, 2022

The Panther Valley Golden Agers had 21 members attend Monday’s meeting. President Diane Gould opened the meeting with the reading “Prayer For A Friend.” A moment of silence was observed for Arlene Sheets. The group is planning a trip to Pines Theater, Allentown, for dinner and a...
NESQUEHONING, PA
Times News

Peach festival today in Slatington

St. John’s UCC Slatington, 15 S. 2nd St., Slatington, will hold a peach festival from 3-7 p.m. today. There will be a raffle for a handmade quilt, hand tools, gift cards and Vera Bradley items. There will also be food and music by Jerry Ammerman.
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

Monroe County teen loses $2,900 in scam

A Monroe County man was scammed out of $2,900, state police say. The 18-year-old from Chestnuthill Township told police a company promised him $500 to cover his car with an advertisement. He told police he received a check for $2,950 in the mail and told to deposit it in his...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Nomad Distilling opens in Jim Thorpe with variety of drinks

Nomad Distilling in Williamsport opened a location in Jim Thorpe in July. “That town is just riddled with some really cool history,” Sarah Kudalack, co-owner of Nomad Distilling, said. “I am so excited to be a part of that community where you can shop small and support local businesses. No wonder why people like to come here.”
JIM THORPE, PA

