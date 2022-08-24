Read full article on original website
Shooting involving off-duty FBI officer in Northeast DC sparks investigation
WASHINGTON — A shooting involving an off-duty FBI police officer has caused major traffic delays in Northeast D.C. Saturday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. No injuries were reported as a result of...
msn.com
Off-duty FBI Police officer involved in NE DC shooting; large traffic delay results
An off-duty FBI Police officer was involved in a shooting Saturday in Northeast D.C., the FBI told 7News. The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, NE. A look at the scene below:. The FBI sent 7News the following statement:. "The FBI is...
fox5dc.com
Off-duty FBI officer involved in shooting near I-295 in DC, authorities say
WASHINGTON - A shooting Saturday in Northeast, D.C. involving an off-duty FBI police officer is under investigation, multiple authorities confirm. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast, near I-295. FBI officials released a statement to...
35-year-old man shot and killed in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in Temple Hills on...
fox5dc.com
Northwest DC shooting leaves 2 hurt; Police search for suspect
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of shooting two people in Northwest on Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of 7th Street around 10:41 p.m. on Thursday. Once...
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Southeast DC stabbing
WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a stabbing in a Southeast D.C. home. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 56th Street Southeast for a report of a stabbing around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene they found one man dead on the scene, and another suffering injuries described as critical. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Woman attacked by man with no pants on Virginia trail, police said
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — (FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.) -- A woman was attacked by a man without pants on while she was on a popular trail in Fairfax County Virginia, according to Fairfax County Police. Officers responded to reports that a man grabbed a woman on the Washington and Old...
fox5dc.com
Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast
WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
NBC Washington
21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Shootings in DC's Chinatown
A 21-year-old man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area of Washington D.C., and less than three hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting just a block south, police say. Officers heard what sounded like fireworks about 8:15 p.m. near Seventh and I streets NW and...
WTOP
3 arrested for shooting in NE DC
Police in the District have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Northeast. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Kharee Jackson, 29, of Northwest; Pernell Jackson, 35, of Northeast, and Charles Turner, 35, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were arrested and charged Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the evening in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast, just east of North Capitol Street and north of Florida Avenue.
WTOP
DC shootings on same day connected; police say 2nd was retaliation for deadly mass shooting
Three men are under arrest in connection with a triple shooting in D.C. on Quincy Place Northeast Wednesday night. D.C. police now believe it was retaliation for a deadly mass shooting near a senior home on O Street Northwest earlier Wednesday. The first shooting happened at O and North Capitol...
Police revive teens in 2 separate overdose incidents in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville police have responded to two separate incidents involving teens overdosing this week and are now warning the public about this alarming issue. On Aug. 26, around 2:40 a.m., three officers with the Hyattsville Police Department pulled an unconscious 16-year-old girl from the back of a car on East-West Highway. The teen overdosed on a combination of alcohol, cocaine and Percocet. She was not breathing, but officers were able to revive her and keep her breathing until medic arrived. Once at the hospital she was in stable condition.
Landover Man Found Dead In Maryland Apartment From Body Trauma, Police Say
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a potential homicide in Prince George’s County. Landover resident Dameon Broadus, 44, was found dead inside a 75th Avenue apartment on Thursday, Aug. 25 as members of the Prince George's Police Department conducted a welfare check.
WTOP
‘This is terrorism’ — Howard Univ. responds to second bomb threat in 48 hours
Less than 48 hours after a bomb threat pulled students from a residence hall at Howard University, the historically Black university saw yet another threat of explosive violence. In a letter to the community, President Wayne A.I. Frederick said that the threat against resident halls East and West Towers was...
Baltimore Police Release Photo of Person of Interest In Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a person...
NBC Washington
3 Men Found Dead of Possible Overdoses Outside Hyattsville Apartments: Police
Three men were found dead outside an apartment building in Hyattsville, Maryland, late Wednesday, and police are investigating whether they may have suffered drug overdoses, authorities say. The names of the dead were not immediately released. Residents called 911 just before 11 p.m. Wednesday after seeing three men unconscious outside...
Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Police identify man wanted for deadly shooting at The Mall at Prince George’s
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police put out the name of the man wanted for a deadly shooting that took place at a mall in Hyattsville on Aug. 18. The Prince George’s County Police Department said a warrant was on file for the arrest of Stephon Edward Jones, 33, of Washington, D.C. […]
msn.com
Community concerned about crime at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
There has been a lot of discussion on social media lately about a perceived increase in crime at the Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda, Md. This week, a person on Nextdoor.com wrote that they were at the currency exchange, converting U.S. Dollars into Euros and noticed teenagers following them. The person yelled at the teens and took their photos, prompting them to run away.
mymcmedia.org
Family of Young Boy Awarded $275,000 in 2020 Incident Captured on Video
The family of the then five-year-old Silver Spring Elementary School kindergartener who was subjected to a barrage of verbal abuse from two Montgomery County police officers as school staff stood by received $275,000 from Montgomery County’s Self-Insurance Fund. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the...
