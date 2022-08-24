Read full article on original website
Fair Fashion
Known for the amazing food, rides, and live music, the Minnesota State Fair is also a good place to shop! Fashion Stylist Amy Seeman was set loose to find some fair fashions. Follow Amy on Instagram @MamaSeeman.
8/25 Fair Insider
The 2022 Minnesota State Fair marks Minnesota Live’s Executive Producer, Mike Marcotte’s, 16th state fair working for KSTP. He is our go-to guy for all things inside and out about the fair. Today he’s talking about the costs.
Adam Turman Mural
Twin Cities artist, Adam Turman, is the man behind the mural on the side of our building. We find out what else he is up to.
