16-year-old arrested in shooting death of NYCHA employee
NEW YORK -- A teenager has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a NYCHA employee in the Bronx.Police said Friday that a 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and manslaughter for the shooting death of 49-year-old Queens resident Nelson Mattocks.Mattocks was shot in the face behind the Saint Mary's Park NYCHA development, where he worked, on Aug. 19. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.It's unclear if Mattocks was the intended target. Further details on the shooting have not been released.The teenager is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say
Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
Dispute between 2 women in Queens leaves bystander dead after hit-and-run
A 59-year-old man is dead after becoming the unintended victim of a dispute between two women that turned deadly on a Queens street Saturday morning.
Unhinged ex-con fatally stabbed in Times Square clash, cops say
An ex-con recently arrested for threatening people in Times Square with a hatchet was fatally stabbed Friday during a violent clash on Eighth Ave., polices said. Guarionex Torres, 49, was near the corner when he bumped into Jesus Ramirez near W. 44th St., prompting an argument. The two soon came to blows and a knife was drawn. When cops arrived, Torres was sprawled out on the ground suffering ...
28-year-old shot at Brooklyn NYCHA complex, suspect at-large
A 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach at the Kingsborough Houses on Saturday, according to police. The man was shot at the Crown Heights NYCHA complex around 6:06 p.m., officials said.
Hochul: Parolees facing new charges should be detained
Gov. Kathy Hochul in a Capital Tonight interview Wednesday did not rule out using the state's authority to detain a person on parole facing new charges. Hochul last week ordered a 55-year-old New York City man back into custody after he was accused of putting a Bronx resident into a coma following an unprovoked attack last week. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark charged Bui Van Phu with third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. Both are misdemeanors and not eligible for bail.
3 men shot, 1 fatally, during early morning incident in the BX, suspect arrested
A 22-year-old man is dead and two other men are injured after an early morning ordeal in the Bronx Saturday.
Teen arrested in brutal beating of off-duty NYPD officer: officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police have arrested one suspect in the brutal beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx, officials said Friday. Oshawn Logan, 18, of the Bronx, is charged with robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged involvement in the violent robbery of 48-year-old […]
Police Investigating Assault On Commercial Bus Traveling In Town Of Newburgh
State Police are investigating a reported assault on a commercial bus traveling on the New York Thruway overnight. The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to police.
Bronx man sentenced to 22 years in prison for fatally shooting trans woman
A Bronx supreme court justice sentenced a man who fatally shot a transgender woman at a Fordham Heights basketball court in 2020 to 22 years in prison, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
Woman, 37, fatally shot in head inside of car in the Bronx, passenger shot in leg
One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in the Bronx, authorities said.
VIDEO: Woman, 74, punched in face while walking in Midtown; suspect sought
The victim was walking down the sidewalk at 11 a.m. when another woman suddenly slugged her in the face, sending her collapsing to the sidewalk, video shows.
Man stabbed to death in Midtown was arrested last week for swinging hatchet at people
The 49-year-old was stabbed at W. 44th Street and Eighth Avenue around 1 a.m. NYPD officers responding to a 911 call came found him with stab wounds to his neck and groin.
Ex-con arrested for murder of estranged girlfriend shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby
A three-time ex-con has been arrested for the murder of his estranged girlfriend — who he shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby after she threatened to report he violated her order of protection and should be sent back to prison, police said Wednesday. Israel Elves was arrested...
VIDEO: Lasers, bullets fly as carjacking victims fight back in Upper Manhattan
The NYPD released wild video on Friday showing two victims fighting back against three armed thieves who attempted to carjack them in Upper Manhattan on Wednesday.
NYPD: 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Bronx NYCHA employee
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the deadly shooting of a Bronx NYCHA employee, according to police.
Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman
A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
Elevator creep offered Queens girl $20 to 'spit on him,' took up-skirt photos: NYPD
The mustachioed man, wearing a “Have a Nice Play” t-shirt and a T-Mobil baseball cap, followed the teen at her apartment building in the area of Franklin Avenue and Union Street in Flushing on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8.
Jesus Ramirez, 28, Arrested For The Murder Of Guarionex Torres, 49
On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 0057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a person,stabbed in the vicinity of W. 44th Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the Midtown South Precinct in Manhattan. Upon arrival, officers observed a 49-year-old male with stab wounds to his...
Video Shows 18-Year-Old Stabbed During Attempted Robbery in Manhattan Apartment Lobby
Surveillance video captured a scary situation inside a Manhattan apartment building lobby, as a man with a knife repeatedly stabbed a teenager in an attempted robbery, according to police. The violent incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, in an apartment building in Washington Heights, police said. The...
