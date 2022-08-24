ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old arrested in shooting death of NYCHA employee

NEW YORK -- A teenager has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a NYCHA employee in the Bronx.Police said Friday that a 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and manslaughter for the shooting death of 49-year-old Queens resident Nelson Mattocks.Mattocks was shot in the face behind the Saint Mary's Park NYCHA development, where he worked, on Aug. 19. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.It's unclear if Mattocks was the intended target. Further details on the shooting have not been released.The teenager is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say

Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
Unhinged ex-con fatally stabbed in Times Square clash, cops say

An ex-con recently arrested for threatening people in Times Square with a hatchet was fatally stabbed Friday during a violent clash on Eighth Ave., polices said. Guarionex Torres, 49, was near the corner when he bumped into Jesus Ramirez near W. 44th St., prompting an argument. The two soon came to blows and a knife was drawn. When cops arrived, Torres was sprawled out on the ground suffering ...
Hochul: Parolees facing new charges should be detained

Gov. Kathy Hochul in a Capital Tonight interview Wednesday did not rule out using the state's authority to detain a person on parole facing new charges. Hochul last week ordered a 55-year-old New York City man back into custody after he was accused of putting a Bronx resident into a coma following an unprovoked attack last week. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark charged Bui Van Phu with third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. Both are misdemeanors and not eligible for bail.
Teen arrested in brutal beating of off-duty NYPD officer: officials

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police have arrested one suspect in the brutal beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx, officials said Friday. Oshawn Logan, 18, of the Bronx, is charged with robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged involvement in the violent robbery of 48-year-old […]
Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman

A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
Jesus Ramirez, 28, Arrested For The Murder Of Guarionex Torres, 49

On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 0057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a person,stabbed in the vicinity of W. 44th Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the Midtown South Precinct in Manhattan. Upon arrival, officers observed a 49-year-old male with stab wounds to his...
